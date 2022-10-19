Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
ESP School of Metal Guitar: how to play guitar like Parkway Drive
Welcome to the ESP School of Metal Guitar series, where we’ll be breaking-down how to play in the style of some of metal’s biggest guitar heroes. With a playalong track for each artist, as well as full tab and detailed explanation of our examples, you’ll be able to learn two guitar parts that will enable you to jam along to a song in the style of each band.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender opens its Mod Shop custom guitar builder to countries outside the US for the first time
Now, for the first time, the Fender Mod Shop has opened its digital doors to customers outside the United States. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
Guitar World Magazine
3 Eddie Van Halen-signed Charvel EVH Art Series guitars – and a Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica – hit the auction block
The trio of stage-played six-strings come with certificates of authenticity and photographic evidence of Van Halen wielding them across various dates in 2007. Over the past two years, there have been a number of Eddie Van Halen-signed electric guitars sold at auction, and now Heritage Auctions has thrown four more into the mix: three Van Halen-signed and stage-played Charvel EVH Art Series guitars, and a Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica.
Guitar World Magazine
Harley Benton adds 6 fresh colorways across its sub-$500 Fusion-III and Fusion-T electric guitar ranges
Flame Blue Burst, Flame Bengal Burst and Matte Army Drab are just some of the highlights from the generous aesthetic overhaul. Harley Benton is on a winning run at the moment, after boosting its offset offerings with newly finished JA-60CC electric guitars and bolstering its bass guitar catalog with the budget-friendly JB series.
Guitar World Magazine
EarthQuaker Devices teams up with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for limited-edition pedals
Anthony Zart artwork adorns the re-finished editions of EQD’s Plumes and Hizumitas stompboxes. Collaborations between pedal makers are increasingly common – a benefit of the thriving boutique scene. EarthQuaker Devices, though, has gone one step further finding a novel new partner in the shape of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Guitar World Magazine
Hear John Lennon sing Yellow Submarine as a melancholy acoustic ballad in this unearthed Revolver outtake
Lifted from the upcoming Revolver: Special Edition reissue, the newly discovered cut is a far cry from the peppy upbeat version that eventually made it onto the 1966 album. Ahead of the arrival of the Special Edition reissue of The Beatles’ 1966 studio LP Revolver, a never-before-heard demo of Yellow Submarine – one that sees John Lennon perform it as a solo acoustic guitar ballad – has been released.
Guitar World Magazine
Woman unearths dusty old acoustic guitar in her back room – and discovers it’s a Martin from the 1870s
For around 60 years, an 85-year-old woman based in New Zealand lived with a dusty Martin acoustic guitar that she purchased from an old music teacher in the 1960s – before finding out earlier this year that the small-scale six-string was worth $15,000. Margaret Simpson, who first bought the...
Guitar World Magazine
JHS Pedals partners with Madison Cunningham for signature Artificial Blonde vibrato pedal
The indie artist's sleek stompbox seeks to supply her signature sound, which had previously been provided by a custom JHS prototype. JHS Pedals has teamed up with Madison Cunningham for the Artificial Blonde – a signature vibrato pedal that aims to deliver some of the folk-rock singer-songwriter’s trademark tones.
Guitar World Magazine
Guy Pratt reveals the gear he uses to replicate vintage Pink Floyd tones with Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Who could have predicted that one of the most acclaimed rock bands of recent years would be devoted to playing the early, vividly psychedelic music of Pink Floyd?. Led by that legendary band’s drummer Nick Mason, who is joined by Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp (guitar, vocals), Guy Pratt (bass, vocals), Lee Harris (guitar), and Dom Beken (keyboards), Saucerful Of Secrets have been met with rapturous approval since their pre-pandemic formation back in 2018.
Guitar World Magazine
Black Friday Fender deals 2022: the official dates and everything you need to know
The place for the very best Black Friday Fender deals on everything from a new Stratocaster to Squier Telecaster, Fender pedals, Fender Play Subscription and more. It won't be long until the sales event of the year is upon us - Black Friday! Now, while this sales spectacular is the ideal time to bag a seriously discounted TV, a cut-price Bluetooth speaker, or an assortment of home furnishings, it's actually the perfect opportunity to score a stellar Black Friday Fender deal. So whether you are looking for a cut-price Stratocaster, an even cheaper Squier, a discounted classic amp, affordable pedals or branded accessory, you've come to the right place.
Guitar World Magazine
Blackbyrd McKnight on his tumultuous tenure with Red Hot Chili Peppers, the secret to great funk guitar playing, and why Jimi Hendrix is far from overrated
He's played with everyone from George Clinton to Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis and the Chili Peppers. We catch up with DeWayne “Blackbyrd” McKnight for a far-reaching chat about his extraordinary career. Over the course of a 50-year career in music, DeWayne “Blackbyrd” McKnight has scrawled his signature across...
Guitar World Magazine
The story of the Fender Rosewood Stratocaster that never made it to Jimi Hendrix
The fabled Stratocaster was the rosewood counterpart to the Telecaster popularized by George Harrison – and only two were ever made. As the ’60s became ever-more wild and psychedelic, Fender decided to see if prototype instruments in special finishes could help them tap into a market that had gone from all-American surf groups who thought custom colours were pretty far-out to LSD-taking hippies exploring the outer limits of the human psyche.
Guitar World Magazine
Buddy Guy announces farewell tour, featuring Eric Gales, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Ally Venable and more
Tom Hambridge and King Solomon Hicks will also join the blues guitar veteran, who bids adieu to extensive touring. Buddy Guy has announced his retirement from extensive touring, with the legendary blues guitar veteran set to embark on a Damn Right Farewell tour early next year. Guy has had one...
Guitar World Magazine
How the MXR Dyna Comp became the go-to compressor pedal for countless all-star guitarists
Much loved by Andy Summers, Yngwie Malmsteen and legions of country players, the Dyna Comp is the little red box that became an evergreen choice for those looking for pro-quality compression. The MXR Dyna Comp wasn’t the first compressor pedal on the market – the Maestro SS-1 Sustainer and Electro-Harmonix...
Complex
Future Parties With Models in New Video for “Massaging Me”
Future has given his single “Massaging Me” the visual treatment, dropping a disorienting new music video off his latest album I Never Liked You. The visual follows King Pluto as he loiters around a blue and red-tinted room filled to the brim with beautiful women, all while he raps the song’s signature hook about getting massaged because he’s getting “consistent” millions.
Guitar World Magazine
Harley Benton puts its own spin on the Jazz Bass with the new budget-friendly JB series
Harley Benton's ever-expanding guitar range has been bolstered by its latest wave of Jazz-style basses. Each comes with a sleek poplar body, a bolt-on Canadian maple neck – complete with a C shape profile – 20 medium frets and classic dot inlays. The Roswell JBA alnico pickups are...
Guitar World Magazine
Meet Dom Martin, the Belfast-born guitarist who may just be Rory Gallagher’s musical inheritor
They start guitar players young in Ulster. Dom Martin began playing aged 5, but after support slots with Eric Gales and a thrilling new album, is this the next blues-rock great from the six counties?. “My father held me over a guitar the day I was born and I just...
Watch The Beatles’ Brand New ‘Taxman’ Official Music Video
A new music video for The Beatles’ song ‘Taxman’ has been released as part of the upcoming special edition of ‘Revolver’
Guitar World Magazine
Is John 5 about to be announced as Mick Mars’ replacement in Mötley Crüe?
Next year, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will embark on a mammoth co-headlining stint around the UK, Europe and South America – dubbed The World Tour – with news of an upcoming tour serving to intensify certain rumors that have been circulating the internet for the past few weeks.
