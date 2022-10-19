ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Meet Juju, FOX21’s Pet of the Week

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGR2L_0if0SNJ000

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Juju, a 1-year-old pitbull/sherpai mix.

Juju loves to play but can be too much for small and older dogs. Juju has done well with people but is still learning not to jump up when excited. Juju has been in the behavioral modification program and has shown a lot of improvement.

Juju’s adoption fee is free! Her fee includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip.

For more information on Juju, HSPPR, or other pets available for adoption, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO

KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital. Mia is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Mia is a two-year-old gray tabby and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and now she’s looking for her new family.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado

Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
DIVIDE, CO
lafayetteco.gov

Prairie dog relocation at Rothman Open Space

Prairie dogs located east of Rothman Open Space will be moved to a new home in Pueblo, CO beginning late October through Nov. 10. The colony being relocated is in the agricultural field east of the fence line. The dogs on the west side of the fence will remain in place as an important component of the grassland ecosystem.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

ZooBoo returns to Pueblo Zoo Halloween weekend

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Head to the Pueblo Zoo this Halloween to enjoy some trick-or-treating, crafts and games, costume parades, and of course, plenty of animal friends! The event will kick off on Friday, Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. for a special Members Only BooBonus. Zoo members will receive a complimentary treat bag, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Nonprofits inspire teens toward conservation appreciation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Forge Evolution and the Richard Petritz Foundation partnered to launch Teens on Trails, which gives youth opportunities to explore the outdoors, learn trail stewardship and gain an understanding of conservation. “What we’ve done is we’ve both adopted a trail and a park, and our goal is to help young people really come […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

It’s a girl! CMZoo welcomes new baby giraffe

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) welcomed a new baby giraffe Wednesday morning on Oct. 19, – and it’s a girl! Bailey, a ten-year-old reticulated giraffe at CMZoo welcomed her second calf – and second daughter – to the herd at 10:49 a.m. She gave birth just one hour and 32 minutes after a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Salvation Army Holiday Festival

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army will be hosting its annual holiday goods and bake sale on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We’re having a huge sale, we’re serving lunch, and we have a fantastic bakery,” said Billy Sue Gonzalez, President of Women’s Auxiliary of the Salvation Army. The holiday festival […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry closes its doors

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The owner of a well-known community pantry in Colorado Springs said the pantry has shuttered its doors because the City of Colorado Springs advised it was in violation of a city ordinance. The Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry on Pikes Peak Avenue west of downtown has supplied neighbors in need with fresh […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

“A Jewel of a Wine Tasting” benefiting Forge Evolution

COLORADO SPRINGS – “A Jewel of a Wine Tasting” is returning for its 15th year Friday, November 4th. The event is presented by Forge Evolution, formerly Teen Court, and raises money to empower youth to develop resiliency through inspiration, accountability, and connection to create a stronger community. The event is taking place at the Norris […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Conservation efforts lead to baby boom at CMZoo

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has established a first-of-its-kind giraffe training and giraffe emergency response program, according to their website. The International Center for the Care and Conservation of Giraffe is a concentrated effort by CMZoo to expand educational programs and consolidate resources to not only improve but enrich the lives of giraffes […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

BABY WATCH: CMZoo’s giraffe in active labor

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s (CMZoo) ten-year-old reticulated giraffe, Bailey, is in active labor with her second calf. CMZoo says the giraffe barn will remain closed for the time being. You can watch Bailey give birth here on CMZoo’s live camera feeds or on their Facebook page. Records show that Baliey bred with giraffe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Support Ahavah Community Initiative at Harvest Festival & Fundraiser

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Happening this weekend, the Ahavah Community Initiative will host their 7th annual Harvest Festival and Fundraiser. The Ahavah Community Initiative connects people from all backgrounds with locally-farmed produce and opportunities to learn about healthy living and environmental conciousness. The Harvest Festival and Fundraiser will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the […]
PEYTON, CO
prhsbeartruth.org

Have You Seen The Signs?

Has it been harder for you to get to school lately? A lot of traffic creating long lines into either the academic or athletic lots? Or, maybe it’s even hard for you to get out of your own neighborhood without getting stuck behind a construction truck or seeing a “New Houses Coming Soon” sign. If your answer was “yes” to any of these questions then you have seen the signs of vast construction and expansion developing in Monument’s community, especially near Palmer Ridge High School.
MONUMENT, CO
KXRM

Haunted houses in Southern Colorado

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Looking for a frightfully good time this Halloween? Look no further. Here you’ll find a comprehensive list of spooky spectacles in Southern Colorado. Colorado Springs Fear Complex – 2220 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 The Haunted Mines has moved into the Fear Complex, Colorado Springs’ newest and largest haunted attraction. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy