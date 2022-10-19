Meet Juju, FOX21’s Pet of the Week

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Juju, a 1-year-old pitbull/sherpai mix.

Juju loves to play but can be too much for small and older dogs. Juju has done well with people but is still learning not to jump up when excited. Juju has been in the behavioral modification program and has shown a lot of improvement.

Juju’s adoption fee is free! Her fee includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip.

For more information on Juju, HSPPR, or other pets available for adoption, click here .

