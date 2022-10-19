Proposed sober living house concerns some town residents in Fries

FRIES, Va. (WFXR)– After a recent Town Council meeting, a proposed halfway house is sparking concern among residents of Fries, Virginia.

The purpose of the sober living house is to help recovering drug addicts and alcoholics acclimate back into regular everyday living.

It is located in one of the most historic buildings in the downtown area, “The Washington Inn.”

However, property owners say, their goal is to help revitalize this town and help solve drug-related issues that they say happen in Grayson County.

Co-property owners, Brian Edenfield and Chad Reeves say they chose this area to place a sober living facility because they call Grayson County their home.

Reeves grew up in Fries, while Edenfield has called the county home for more than 10 years.

They say the Inn has been dormant for far too long, and it was time to put it to good use.

“The town of Fries has a drug problem whether they want to admit it or not,” said Edenfield.

Then, the idea of the sober living facility was born.

Although, for Edenfield, this idea hit closer to home as a recovering alcoholic. He himself experienced various steps in the recovery process, including living in a sober house which helped him get better.

“I burned up everything in my life. I burned up my ex-wife. My kids were estranged from me. They didn’t want anything to do with me, but I got sober,” said Edenfield.

He adds the Washington inn is the perfect place for a sober living facility.

“Would you rather have them here centrally located where you have supervision? Even if something goes on, the town can see it — you can call a police officer. That’s a lot safer than sprinkled throughout the neighborhood in the street where children are playing and going to school,” said Edenfield.

At the town council meeting, residents said they were disappointed with their presentation because it showed that they did not have a plan.

“Everyone was hoping that it would turn into something that could really help our community. This seems to be something that is going to help their pocketbook for than anything else,” said John Andrews, a resident of Fries.

Edenfield and Reeves fired back saying they do have a plan, and it is in its final step.

Already, they have acquired all of the permits for the Inn, and they are in the last phase of getting the license to begin operating.

In addition, they have purchased another building in the town to turn it into an upscale restaurant.

“I am the one that has pulled most of the permits. Grayson County is very thorough at the inspection office. They are not going to let you get by with anything, “said Reeves.

Some residents say if a halfway house were to go up here, they believe it would be too close to the school playgrounds, and other vital areas of the town.

“The entrance of the New River Trail is within two minutes of walking distance of the Inn, and that and the fact that our only local businesses and post office are located right next to it,” said Andrews.

Reeves and Edenfield respond by saying their goal is to help the town grow in any way they can.

According to Reeves, even the businesses next door say they aren’t afraid of the sober house because it is important to give back to those who are in need of help.

Some residents are also concerned about local tourism.

They say Fries is a town that depends on it, especially in the Summer. People go kayaking, canoeing, fishing, including other water activities.

They believe the sober house will turn tourists away.

However, Reeves and Edenfield say security is their top priority to keep the town safe.

“There is a supervisor that lives here, and there will be other staff that lives here and takes them where they need to go by car,” said Edenfield.

On top of that, there will be cameras, alarms, counselors, and peer support available.

Residents like Jill Snyder, say the lack of police is also a concern because it would take police too long to get there to help people if something goes wrong.

“We use the county sheriff’s department. They are about 45 minutes away if they are close,” said Snyder.

Photo Credit: WFXR’s Kelsey Jean-Baptiste

Reeves says that not all reaction to the Sober house was bad.

“I’ve got multiple phone calls. They are really for it. They say everybody deserves a second chance and a helping hand to get catapulted back into society to do the right thing,” said Reeves.

Although, with all the opposition, Reeves and Edenfield are also willing to have a discussion with community members about other options.

He said during the town hall meeting, one resident suggested going the historical route, where the town can receive a grant.

“I’ve never investigated it, but I asked her to get us the information for us to look into that. If it makes sense sure,” said Edenfield.

He says maybe there is a compromise to turn it into something else, but he wants the town’s input.

“We’re open, we are fair. If we can put it somewhere else or get a couple of concessions from the town maybe, on whatever level, we would be able to talk about that,” said Edenfield.

He adds that he is ready to sit down with the Mayor and Town Council. If not, by early 2023 the sober living facility will be up and running.

The restaurant should be up and running by the Spring.

