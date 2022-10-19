Jason Richardson on his love of Alexi Laiho, soundtracking Lifetime movies and how his late pet pug's progressive drinking habits shaped his new album

Read full article on original website
Hear John Lennon sing Yellow Submarine as a melancholy acoustic ballad in this unearthed Revolver outtake
Lifted from the upcoming Revolver: Special Edition reissue, the newly discovered cut is a far cry from the peppy upbeat version that eventually made it onto the 1966 album. Ahead of the arrival of the Special Edition reissue of The Beatles’ 1966 studio LP Revolver, a never-before-heard demo of Yellow Submarine – one that sees John Lennon perform it as a solo acoustic guitar ballad – has been released.
EVH salutes Van Halen's revolutionary debut album with launch of Striped Series ‘78 Eruption guitar
The lightly-aged model closely follows Eddie Van Halen's iconic original, with a single humbucker, mis-labeled volume knob, vintage-style Strat tremolo, and much more. Back in June, along with the announcement of three new natural-finished models, EVH pulled back the curtains on a new electric guitar, the Striped Series ‘78 Eruption.
Blackbyrd McKnight on his tumultuous tenure with Red Hot Chili Peppers, the secret to great funk guitar playing, and why Jimi Hendrix is far from overrated
He's played with everyone from George Clinton to Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis and the Chili Peppers. We catch up with DeWayne “Blackbyrd” McKnight for a far-reaching chat about his extraordinary career. Over the course of a 50-year career in music, DeWayne “Blackbyrd” McKnight has scrawled his signature across...
Guy Pratt reveals the gear he uses to replicate vintage Pink Floyd tones with Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Who could have predicted that one of the most acclaimed rock bands of recent years would be devoted to playing the early, vividly psychedelic music of Pink Floyd?. Led by that legendary band’s drummer Nick Mason, who is joined by Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp (guitar, vocals), Guy Pratt (bass, vocals), Lee Harris (guitar), and Dom Beken (keyboards), Saucerful Of Secrets have been met with rapturous approval since their pre-pandemic formation back in 2018.
Paul Reed Smith explains what possessed him to call one of PRS’s first guitar pedals Horsemeat
Last month, PRS announced its first-ever foray into the world of effects pedals with three all-new stompboxes, Horsemeat, Mary Cries and Wind Through The Trees. Now, as we all know and accept, guitar pedals are often far more freely named than electric guitars, but there’s one moniker from the trio we just couldn’t get our head around: Horsemeat.
Woman unearths dusty old acoustic guitar in her back room – and discovers it’s a Martin from the 1870s
For around 60 years, an 85-year-old woman based in New Zealand lived with a dusty Martin acoustic guitar that she purchased from an old music teacher in the 1960s – before finding out earlier this year that the small-scale six-string was worth $15,000. Margaret Simpson, who first bought the...
Meet Dom Martin, the Belfast-born guitarist who may just be Rory Gallagher’s musical inheritor
They start guitar players young in Ulster. Dom Martin began playing aged 5, but after support slots with Eric Gales and a thrilling new album, is this the next blues-rock great from the six counties?. “My father held me over a guitar the day I was born and I just...
Fender opens its Mod Shop custom guitar builder to countries outside the US for the first time
Now, for the first time, the Fender Mod Shop has opened its digital doors to customers outside the United States. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
3 Eddie Van Halen-signed Charvel EVH Art Series guitars – and a Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica – hit the auction block
The trio of stage-played six-strings come with certificates of authenticity and photographic evidence of Van Halen wielding them across various dates in 2007. Over the past two years, there have been a number of Eddie Van Halen-signed electric guitars sold at auction, and now Heritage Auctions has thrown four more into the mix: three Van Halen-signed and stage-played Charvel EVH Art Series guitars, and a Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica.
Moog's Moogerfooger effects pedals are back (as plugins)
Now, every pedal in the lineup – seven in total – has been brought back to life, but as a plugin. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
Fairport Convention’s Simon Nicol looks back on 55 years of the band that transformed British music
This year sees the 55th anniversary of Fairport Convention, prime architects of the UK’s folk-rock movement and a band that has left an indelible mark on British music. Here, founder member and guitarist Simon Nicol traces the band’s origins from the perspective of his own musical journey…. With...
How the MXR Dyna Comp became the go-to compressor pedal for countless all-star guitarists
Much loved by Andy Summers, Yngwie Malmsteen and legions of country players, the Dyna Comp is the little red box that became an evergreen choice for those looking for pro-quality compression. The MXR Dyna Comp wasn’t the first compressor pedal on the market – the Maestro SS-1 Sustainer and Electro-Harmonix...
Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: How To Play Blues – 20 Ways To Get Your Mojo Workin'
The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale now! Click here (opens in new tab) to purchase a single copy, or click here (opens in new tab) to subscribe. Chris has been the Editor of Total Guitar magazine since 2020. Prior to that, he was at the helm of Total Guitar's world-class tab and tuition section for 12 years. He's a former guitar teacher with 35 years playing experience and he holds a degree in Philosophy & Popular Music. Chris has interviewed Brian May three times, Jimmy Page once, and Mark Knopfler zero times – something he desperately hopes to rectify as soon as possible.
Scott Reeder: “I got a call: ‘Can you come over and jam with Tool?’”
Rock and metal fans of a certain age will recall the rise of a particular music scene – stoner rock, desert rock, whatever you want to call it – which emerged in 1990 or so in parallel with grunge. Largely a product of the Californian prairie, where the kids listened to equal parts Black Sabbath and Black Flag, and the glam-rock excesses of Los Angeles were a couple of hours’ drive away, the stoner scene was fuelled by all-night generator parties, where groups of headbangers would gather among the dunes, hook up their amps to a generator, drop acid, and mosh the night away.
Black Friday Fender deals 2022: the official dates and everything you need to know
The place for the very best Black Friday Fender deals on everything from a new Stratocaster to Squier Telecaster, Fender pedals, Fender Play Subscription and more. It won't be long until the sales event of the year is upon us - Black Friday! Now, while this sales spectacular is the ideal time to bag a seriously discounted TV, a cut-price Bluetooth speaker, or an assortment of home furnishings, it's actually the perfect opportunity to score a stellar Black Friday Fender deal. So whether you are looking for a cut-price Stratocaster, an even cheaper Squier, a discounted classic amp, affordable pedals or branded accessory, you've come to the right place.
Harley Benton adds 6 fresh colorways across its sub-$500 Fusion-III and Fusion-T electric guitar ranges
Flame Blue Burst, Flame Bengal Burst and Matte Army Drab are just some of the highlights from the generous aesthetic overhaul. Harley Benton is on a winning run at the moment, after boosting its offset offerings with newly finished JA-60CC electric guitars and bolstering its bass guitar catalog with the budget-friendly JB series.
Gavin Rossdale: “Modern tones are where it's at – and if you're not where it's at, where are you?”
The Bush frontman on how he engineered the band's heaviest album yet using Neural DSP amp sims, his surprising history with Joe Walsh’s ‘Hotel California’ Jazzmaster and the tone tips he received from Carlos Santana. When we tell Gavin Rossdale that the new Bush album, The Art...
Origin Effects celebrates its 10th Anniversary with stunning etched aluminum Cali76 and SlideRIG pedals
British pedal-maker Origin Effects has announced it will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a new limited-edition finish for its full range of Cali76 and SlideRIG compressor pedals. The minimalist laser-etched aluminum aesthetic of the range is being described as a nod to the pedals’ original “stealthy in-house prototypes”. The full...
EarthQuaker Devices teams up with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for limited-edition pedals
Anthony Zart artwork adorns the re-finished editions of EQD’s Plumes and Hizumitas stompboxes. Collaborations between pedal makers are increasingly common – a benefit of the thriving boutique scene. EarthQuaker Devices, though, has gone one step further finding a novel new partner in the shape of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.
