Indianapolis, IN

Sunny, dry stretch continues, warm up coming

By Beth Finello
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – We had another cold morning with temperatures in the 30s out the door Tuesday morning. We have another cold morning before temperatures warm up both overnight and during the day as well.

Tuesday’s morning lows

Check out this morning’s lows! We dropped to 33° here in Indy. Most of central Indiana dropped into the 30s this morning.

Dry, sunny Tuesday

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will be slightly higher than Monday, with highs in the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. With the dry ground conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds, there is an elevated fire danger for the afternoon hours. Avoid burning for the day today.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop once again into the lower 30s with mostly starry skies. Another freeze will be possible again tonight as well. A Freeze Warning has been issued from midnight until 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Cover or take in your outdoor plants for the night.

Gradual warming trend for Indianapolis

We are going to tack on a few degrees each day as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s on Thursday after another morning freeze. Friday, temperatures climb back into the middle and upper 60s. We are back in the middle 70s by this weekend both days, great days to go out and do any fall activities!

Next chance for rain

We finally have our next chance for rain late in the day Monday and into Tuesday of next week. More details to come on timing and totals as we get closer to next week.

