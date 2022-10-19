Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
JJC College Fair on 10/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
“Unifying Community through Box Cricket Tournament to support good cause and charity”Vinod PandeyNaperville, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District
A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall Area Transit and new Voluntary Action Center director recognized by Kendall County Board
The Kendall County Board on Tuesday recognized Kendall Area Transit (KAT). The service gives rides to people who need to get around, but may not have their own means of transportation. County Board Chairman Scott Gryder says the program has come a long way since being established over ten years...
WSPY NEWS
Marseilles: Commercial Realignment, I-80 Projects Still Ongoing
The Marseilles City Council this week discussed a project that is taking longer than normal to complete. When the Interstate 80 project first began, city officials estimated it would be completed by this summer. But now, it might take several more weeks to finish. That's according to Marseilles City Engineer Mike Etscheid.
wcsjnews.com
Local State Representative Shares Latest Update
A local lawmaker gave his weekly update on Friday regarding several topics. State Representative Tom Bennett said we heard that familiar name “Madigan” in the news again recently. He said everyone is paying more at the gas pump again. Your browser does not support the audio element. Bennett...
WSPY NEWS
Residents oppose new apartment complex in Oswego
Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Clerk's Office busy with early voting, vote-by-mail applications
Early voting ahead of November's election is continuing at the Kendall County Clerk's Office in Yorkville. Clerk Debbie Gillette says her office has been busy lately. Your browser does not support the audio element. Early voting sites opening Monday are at Oswego Village Hall at 100 Parkers Mill and the...
wcsjnews.com
Morris Council Approves Proposal To Help Possibly Eliminate Flooding Issues
To possibly help alleviate future flooding problems in the city of Morris, the city council approved a proposal for the Nettle Creek Stormwater Study. Your browser does not support the audio element. Morris Mayor Chris Brown said certain areas experience flooding issues. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
fox32chicago.com
Cook County board providing tax incentives to businesses expanding, renovating grocery stores in food deserts
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The Cook County Board is taking a dramatic step to bringing more grocery stores to communities considered food deserts. The board is providing tax incentives for businesses to expand or renovate existing grocery stores, or build up vacant commercial space. Cook County has more areas considered...
wcsjnews.com
UC Davis-Callahan Funeral Home Has New Ownership
Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with Reuland & Turnbough Owner and Funeral Director Chad R. Reuland spoke with WCSJ recently about the sale of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Callahan said he’s remaining in this community as Coroner, but, has been planning this change for quite some time. Reuland...
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Kankakee, IL
The county seat of Kankakee County, Kankakee, is known for its rich history and charming downtown area. As the city is located roughly 60 miles south of Chicago on the Kankakee River, its early residents were Potawatomi Indians, and its name is derived from a version of their name for the river.
Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.
wjol.com
First Electric School Bus Delivered To School In Will County
The very first electric school bus has been delivered to a local school district. Lion Electric based in Joliet delivered the first bus to Troy Community Consolidated School District 30C.
1470 WMBD
Illinois providing emergency mortgage assistance
CHICAGO, Ill. — Another round of mortgage assistance is rolling out soon. Illinois Housing Development Authority Spokesperson Andrew Field says eligible homeowners still feeling the effects of the pandemic can get up to $30,000 in assistance. “If you are at least 30 days late on your primary mortgage, or...
wjol.com
A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year
The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
Illinois high school teacher recorded using racial slur placed on paid leave
KANKAKEE, Ill. — An Illinois high school teacher was placed on paid leave for allegedly uttering a racial slur in an incident that was caught on video, school officials said. Genevra A. Walters, superintendent of Kankakee School District 11, said in a statement that the teacher, who has not...
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Health Dept: Some Signs of RSV in Downstate Illinois
The respiratory virus RSV has been in the news a lot over the last week, largely affecting children five and younger. Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole says there are significant cases in Chicago, with a few making their way downstate. Mostly likely, that means it will come to Vermilion County at some point. Toole says since this virus is spread by droplets, the usual advice about keeping your distance from someone who has a cold; and then covering our noses, mouths, and washing our hands; certainly applies. He also says that since the symptoms are very similar to a child having a common cold; the two keys are going to be watch the fever, and watch how long the symptoms last.
WSPY NEWS
Road and traffic woes haunt Sandwich
With the road construction season winding down, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham says he is concerned about timing. Your browser does not support the audio element. Currently, the downtown has Main Street closed on both sides of the railroad tracks after a major water leak last week at 3:30 in the morning.
Comments / 0