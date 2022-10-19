ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, IL

WSPY NEWS

Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District

A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Marseilles: Commercial Realignment, I-80 Projects Still Ongoing

The Marseilles City Council this week discussed a project that is taking longer than normal to complete. When the Interstate 80 project first began, city officials estimated it would be completed by this summer. But now, it might take several more weeks to finish. That's according to Marseilles City Engineer Mike Etscheid.
MARSEILLES, IL
wcsjnews.com

Local State Representative Shares Latest Update

A local lawmaker gave his weekly update on Friday regarding several topics. State Representative Tom Bennett said we heard that familiar name “Madigan” in the news again recently. He said everyone is paying more at the gas pump again. Your browser does not support the audio element. Bennett...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Residents oppose new apartment complex in Oswego

Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
OSWEGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris Council Approves Proposal To Help Possibly Eliminate Flooding Issues

To possibly help alleviate future flooding problems in the city of Morris, the city council approved a proposal for the Nettle Creek Stormwater Study. Your browser does not support the audio element. Morris Mayor Chris Brown said certain areas experience flooding issues. Your browser does not support the audio element.
MORRIS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wcsjnews.com

UC Davis-Callahan Funeral Home Has New Ownership

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with Reuland & Turnbough Owner and Funeral Director Chad R. Reuland spoke with WCSJ recently about the sale of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Callahan said he’s remaining in this community as Coroner, but, has been planning this change for quite some time. Reuland...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Kankakee, IL

The county seat of Kankakee County, Kankakee, is known for its rich history and charming downtown area. As the city is located roughly 60 miles south of Chicago on the Kankakee River, its early residents were Potawatomi Indians, and its name is derived from a version of their name for the river.
KANKAKEE, IL
CBS Chicago

Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.
COOK COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Illinois providing emergency mortgage assistance

CHICAGO, Ill. — Another round of mortgage assistance is rolling out soon. Illinois Housing Development Authority Spokesperson Andrew Field says eligible homeowners still feeling the effects of the pandemic can get up to $30,000 in assistance. “If you are at least 30 days late on your primary mortgage, or...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year

The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
JOLIET, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Health Dept: Some Signs of RSV in Downstate Illinois

The respiratory virus RSV has been in the news a lot over the last week, largely affecting children five and younger. Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole says there are significant cases in Chicago, with a few making their way downstate. Mostly likely, that means it will come to Vermilion County at some point. Toole says since this virus is spread by droplets, the usual advice about keeping your distance from someone who has a cold; and then covering our noses, mouths, and washing our hands; certainly applies. He also says that since the symptoms are very similar to a child having a common cold; the two keys are going to be watch the fever, and watch how long the symptoms last.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Road and traffic woes haunt Sandwich

With the road construction season winding down, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham says he is concerned about timing. Your browser does not support the audio element. Currently, the downtown has Main Street closed on both sides of the railroad tracks after a major water leak last week at 3:30 in the morning.
SANDWICH, IL

