WRGB
Driver found with crack cocaine hidden in pants, stolen handgun, police say
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany detectives arrested a 31-year-old Albany man who they report was in possession of drugs and a stolen handgun Friday afternoon on Central Avenue. At around 1:35 p.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit stopped Jaiquan Brown on Central Avenue, just east of Henry Johnson Boulevard, in reference to an ongoing investigation. During the investigation, Brown was found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine which he had concealed in his pants.
Gloversville man arrested after standoff with police
A Gloversville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence-related standoff with police. The Gloversville Police Department said Michael Davies Jr., 29, was taken into custody after about three and a half hours.
SCSO: Ballston Spa man charges $18k on stolen card
A Ballston Spa man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly stole an elderly woman's credit card and used it to buy over $18,000 in products.
WRGB
Albany man admits firing multiple shots that killed an 18-year-old woman
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — 20 year old Jahmere Manning pleaded guilty to murder in an Albany County Court on October 21st, just under a year and a half after the shooting that took the life of an 18-year-old woman. May 3rd, 2021, 18-year-old Chyna Forney was found in the...
Four accused of identity theft ‘ring’ involvement
The Bethlehem PD has arrested several individuals who were alleged involved in an identity theft "ring." Police report the suspects were going to SEFCU branches and using fraudulent documents to steal money and open loads with other people's identities.
WRGB
Shots fired in Pittsfield, vehicle identified, police pursuing leads
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — Pittsfield Police are investigating a shots-fired call from late Friday afternoon. At approximately 5:48 p.m. Friday, Pittsfield Police were dispatched to the area of Dalton Ave and Dartmouth Street for a report of shots fired. According to police, 911 callers observed a fight in progress...
Washington County Police investigate gun shop burglary
According to Sheriff Jeffery J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a burglary at Calamity Jane's Firearms on Dix Avenue. Officers report there was police presence at the scene on the morning of October 21 as investigators look into the incident.
WRGB
Two charged in reported Saratoga County contraband incident
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — During an inmate visit last week, Rondene Brust was accused of introducing a controlled substance into Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Upon investigation she was found to be passing this dangerous contraband to Bryan Brust. Rondene Brust was arrested and released on bail, but an...
Troy man arrested for allegedly possessing stolen trailer
A Troy man was arrested on Monday. Fred Weinkauff, 64, allegedly hauled a trailer that was reported stolen in Warren County in February of 2019.
Troy Record
Troy Police Department blotter
Warrant: On Oct. 13, at 9:18 a.m., Troy police arrested Tyler J. Momrow, 30, of Green Island, on an outstanding warrant. Warrant: On Oct. 13, at 10:48 a.m., Troy police arrested Herbert K. Jamison, 53, of Troy, on an outstanding warrant. Trespass: On Oct. 13, at 12:01 p.m., Troy police...
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield Police seeking suspect in shots fired incident on Dartmouth St.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police responded to the area of Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street Friday evening for reports of shots fired. According to Pittsfield Police officials, officers received a 911 call around 5:45 p.m. Police said that the callers had witnessed an altercation, during which one party shot...
Saratoga PD arrest inmates accused of smuggling
Saratoga police arrested two individuals, Rondene J. Brust, 53 of Ballston Spa, and Bryan M. Brust, 32 of Ballston Spa on October 11. The two were allegedly involved in the passing of contraband in the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.
WRGB
Albany police seeking missing teen, Braedon Loveday
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are attempting to locate Braedon Loveday, 15, who was last seen around 4:10 p.m. Friday afternoon on the 300 block of Western Avenue. Loveday is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and approximately 220 lbs. When last seen, he was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and black sneakers.
Hudson Falls PD looking for alleged credit card thief
After police claim a man was caught on camera trying to use a stolen credit card at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Hudson Falls, investigators are trying to put a name to his face.
Saratoga police arrest man for alleged rape
Saratoga County Sheriffs arrested Jayden K. Buckmaster, 18 of Galway after an investigation of sexual assault against a minor. Buckmaster is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old child.
Queensbury Walmart, What Happened? 3 Arrested After Trying To Pay!
265 million people shop at Walmart each week. That is a lot of people coming and going, looking through aisles of product, trying on clothing and shopping for the family. With that many people each day, week or month it must be impossible to catch someone stealing from them right? Wrong.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man charged with intentionally torching house
SAUGERTIES – A 44-year-old Malden man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury and arrested on Friday for allegedly setting a single-family house on fire at 160 Route 32A in the Saxton Fire District of the Town of Saugerties. When police and firefighters arrived at the scene...
WRGB
New Jersey man accused of burglarizing home, storage unit in Malta
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested a New Jersey man, accused of 2 counts of burglary. Robert E Brown III, 43, is accused of breaking into a home back in April 2021. He's also accused of breaking into the storage unit of the homeowner back in June of 2021.
WRGB
Town of White Creek employee accused of assaulting coworker
WHITE CREEK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Cambridge man who is an employee of the White Creek Highway Department has been arrested, accused of assaulting a coworker. Investigators say back on September 20, just after 4:30 PM, Troopers investigated a complaint at the White Creek Highway Department.
