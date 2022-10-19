ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany detectives arrested a 31-year-old Albany man who they report was in possession of drugs and a stolen handgun Friday afternoon on Central Avenue. At around 1:35 p.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit stopped Jaiquan Brown on Central Avenue, just east of Henry Johnson Boulevard, in reference to an ongoing investigation. During the investigation, Brown was found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine which he had concealed in his pants.

