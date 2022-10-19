ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Driver found with crack cocaine hidden in pants, stolen handgun, police say

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany detectives arrested a 31-year-old Albany man who they report was in possession of drugs and a stolen handgun Friday afternoon on Central Avenue. At around 1:35 p.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit stopped Jaiquan Brown on Central Avenue, just east of Henry Johnson Boulevard, in reference to an ongoing investigation. During the investigation, Brown was found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine which he had concealed in his pants.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Shots fired in Pittsfield, vehicle identified, police pursuing leads

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — Pittsfield Police are investigating a shots-fired call from late Friday afternoon. At approximately 5:48 p.m. Friday, Pittsfield Police were dispatched to the area of Dalton Ave and Dartmouth Street for a report of shots fired. According to police, 911 callers observed a fight in progress...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Two charged in reported Saratoga County contraband incident

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — During an inmate visit last week, Rondene Brust was accused of introducing a controlled substance into Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Upon investigation she was found to be passing this dangerous contraband to Bryan Brust. Rondene Brust was arrested and released on bail, but an...
Troy Record

Troy Police Department blotter

Warrant: On Oct. 13, at 9:18 a.m., Troy police arrested Tyler J. Momrow, 30, of Green Island, on an outstanding warrant. Warrant: On Oct. 13, at 10:48 a.m., Troy police arrested Herbert K. Jamison, 53, of Troy, on an outstanding warrant. Trespass: On Oct. 13, at 12:01 p.m., Troy police...
TROY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield Police seeking suspect in shots fired incident on Dartmouth St.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police responded to the area of Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street Friday evening for reports of shots fired. According to Pittsfield Police officials, officers received a 911 call around 5:45 p.m. Police said that the callers had witnessed an altercation, during which one party shot...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Albany police seeking missing teen, Braedon Loveday

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are attempting to locate Braedon Loveday, 15, who was last seen around 4:10 p.m. Friday afternoon on the 300 block of Western Avenue. Loveday is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and approximately 220 lbs. When last seen, he was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and black sneakers.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man charged with intentionally torching house

SAUGERTIES – A 44-year-old Malden man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury and arrested on Friday for allegedly setting a single-family house on fire at 160 Route 32A in the Saxton Fire District of the Town of Saugerties. When police and firefighters arrived at the scene...
SAUGERTIES, NY
WRGB

New Jersey man accused of burglarizing home, storage unit in Malta

MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested a New Jersey man, accused of 2 counts of burglary. Robert E Brown III, 43, is accused of breaking into a home back in April 2021. He's also accused of breaking into the storage unit of the homeowner back in June of 2021.
MALTA, NY
WRGB

Town of White Creek employee accused of assaulting coworker

WHITE CREEK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Cambridge man who is an employee of the White Creek Highway Department has been arrested, accused of assaulting a coworker. Investigators say back on September 20, just after 4:30 PM, Troopers investigated a complaint at the White Creek Highway Department.
WHITE CREEK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy