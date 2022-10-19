Read full article on original website
Heavy Rain and Flooding Has Deadly Results in Maine
Repairs are still being made to roads damaged by flooding after a week of heavy rain that appears to have killed at least one person in Maine. According to Skowhegan Police, a 53-year-old man died there on Tuesday after his car crashed while hydroplaning in standing water. The death comes...
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday
AUGUSTA, Maine — The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
Portland's new charter could declare it sits on stolen land
PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- In November, Portland residents are being asked to approve sweeping changes to the city’s charter including controversial items that would result in a strengthened mayor, a financially independent school board and a citizen-led police oversight board. But, amid the ongoing fury, one charter change question...
Girl, 11, hit by vehicle in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in South Portland on Thursday. It happened while the girl was trying to cross the road at the intersection of Church Street and Broadway, South Portland Police Department spokesperson Robb Couture said in a release. The child...
Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?
PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
Help Me Find The Little Girl Who Made My Day in Traffic on Western Ave in Augusta
I left the radio station early today to head to an event they had me scheduled for and I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is one of those examples. Before heading to Gardiner for my event, I had to stop at Shaw's on Western Avenue in Augusta. After getting what I needed, I hopped back into the Moose Caboose, plugged the address of my location into my GPS and headed to exit the parking lot.
Rock Row developers to build Maine’s first mass timber office building
Westbrook, ME The first commercial office building in Maine that will primarily use cross-laminated timber (CLT) will be funded in part by a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The 150,000 s/f office building, at 100 Rock Row, will include 30,000 s/f of retail space on the first floor.
Drought conditions in Maine clear up
MAINE, USA — After experiencing an abnormally dry season this past summer, Maine is finally seeing relief from drought conditions. It was the third consecutive year Maine has experienced a drought. And while summertime typically brings dryness to fields and crops, farmers felt the effects substantially this year. For...
Homicide Investigation in Lewiston, Maine Has Locals Shaken Up
A man's death this week has been ruled a homicide by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, prompting an investigation that involves local, state and federal authorities, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Lewison police officers responded to the 50 block of River Street...
Jail limitations put officers and civilians at risk, Portland police say
PORTLAND, Maine — The tightening of the Cumberland County Jail's acceptance policy put officers and civilians at risk this week when a suspect who typically would have been held to the jail was denied, leading police to release him, Portland Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham said Friday. The jail...
Closed Since 2020, Hugo’s in Portland, Maine, Announces It Won’t Be Reopening
One of Maine's most iconic restaurants will not be reopening its doors. The longtime Portland fine dining establishment, Hugo's, announced its official closure on social media recently. After closing during the pandemic, the owners have decided not to reopen the renowned eatery. It officially marks the end of a 30+ year run of some of Portland's most distinguished food.
Lewiston homicide victim has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published on Oct. 20. The alleged victim of a homicide that took place on Wednesday morning has been identified, and a Lewiston man has been charged with murder in connection with his death. Nicholas Blake, 37, of...
'Right to Repair' progresses in Maine, but automakers are pushing back
AUGUSTA, Maine — Kurt Hamel believes it's becoming harder to do his job. The district manager of VIP Tires & Service walked to a Lincoln SUV at the company's Scarborough workshop and plugged in a diagnostic computer. Moments later, he pointed to the screen. The information he wanted about...
It’s Official! Augusta, Maine Will Soon Have Its Very Own Jersey Mike’s!
Augusta is home to some of the most diverse eateries in the entire state of Maine- and it's about to get even more diverse. For the first time ever, a Jersey Mike's is going to be opening up in the city. Jersey Mike's says in part on the 'about' portion...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate About Bathrooms in Portland’s Monument Square
It's unfortunately a problem we've probably all run into at one point or another. You're out and about in Portland, strolling up and down Monument Square either enjoying the weather or window shopping (or actual shopping) when all of a sudden -- it hits. The urge to go to the...
11-year-old girl hit by car while trying to cross street in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - An 11-year-old child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in South Portland on Thursday morning. Officials said the girl was hit at the intersection of Church Street and Broadway while trying to cross a road. The South Portland Police Department...
Sullivan Tire Adds Two Maine Locations
Sullivan Tire and Auto Service announced the acquisition of the retail and commercial operations of Central Tire in Sanford and Shawmut, Maine. Sullivan Tire says Sanford’s retail center increases the number of Sullivan Tire’s retail locations to a total of 78 throughout New England. The company says Central...
