Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Why Tesla Stock Can Bounce Back In 3 Months, Exxon Mobil, Twitter, Oracle And More
A KeyBanc analyst raised his rating on Oracle, calling the stock a "defensive play." Starboard Value's stake in Salesforce isn't likely a large one, but the stock is still being boosted. Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's and other leading media outlets, here are the articles investors...
United Airlines To Rally Around 60%? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Alaska Air
Citigroup boosted the price target on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL from $56 to $65. Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Buy rating on the stock. United Airlines shares rose 4.6% to trade at $40.85 on Friday. Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK...
Atlassian Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian TEAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
Own Shares Of Profitable Rental Properties And Collect Rent Without Lifting A Finger
Any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you that diversifying your portfolio with real estate is a smart move. Historically, real estate’s returns have been on par with those of stocks, but half as volatile. Therefore, they may advise you to buy a good piece of property, rent it out, and collect monthly rent while your property balloons in value. What they’ll often forget to mention, though, are these eleven painstaking steps you’ll need to go through before you start raking in those juicy real estate profits:
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
What's Going On With Ford Shares
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.14% to $12.14 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On RingCentral
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on RingCentral RNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Union Pacific
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Union Pacific UNP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
7 Snap Analysts On Q3 Sales Miss: 'Meaningful Competition From TikTok'
Snap Inc SNAP shares traded lower by 30% on Friday after the company disappointed Wall Street with its third-quarter numbers. On Thursday, Snap reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of 8 cents, beating analyst estimates of a break-even quarter. Snap's $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter fell short of consensus expectations of $1.14 billion. Revenue was up 6% from a year ago.
Benzinga
Why Super Micro Computer Shares Jumped Over 10%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP shares climbed 107.3% to close at $0.4138 on Thursday after the company announced its NextFintech division received commitment for a $15 million strategic investment. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ASTI surged 57.5% to close at $5.12. Ascent Solar recently named Jeffrey Max as CEO. Quanergy Systems, Inc....
Why Chinese Small-Cap IPOs Are Being Halted By Nasdaq
Nasdaq Inc NDAQ is cracking down on small Chinese companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) by halting their listings. In addition, it is slowing down the IPO approvals and demanding more information related to various parties in the deals. What Happened: Nasdaq has informed lawyers about new listings of small-cap companies,...
5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends
Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.87% to $213.23 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Why Big Tech Earnings, October CPI Print Could Be Near-Term Market Drivers: Gene Munster On These 2 Catalysts
The upcoming week will see some of the high-profile tech names releasing quarterly results and setting the tone for the market. The U.S. market staged a strong rebound this week thanks to some strong earnings news flow. The sustenance of the rally in the coming weeks will largely depend on two key things — earnings from blue-chip tech stocks and the September consumer price inflation data.
Hess Whale Trades For October 21
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Hess HES. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Where ONE Gas Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, ONE Gas OGS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $84.67 versus the current price of ONE Gas at $73.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
