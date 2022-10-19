Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas snaps photo of nocturnal bird of prey causing daytime disruptionA great horned owl was causing a ruckus by staying up past its bedtime near Gresham Butte last weekend. Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas snapped a photo of the nocturnal bird of prey in the morning sun Saturday, Oct. 15, near the Springwater Corridor Trail at the base of the butte. Its attempt to roost was causing other birds to squawk in alarm — jays were bouncing on branches and chickadees were diving nearby with chirps to attempt to scare the owl away. Great horned owls are one of 14 species of owls native to Oregon. The great horned is heavily built with a barrel-shaped body, large head and broad wings. They average 22 inches in height, with a wingspan nearing 5 feet. They hunt rabbits, rats, mice, voles, as well as other birds, reptiles and amphibians. Owls are active at night and roost during the day, when they are sluggish and passive like the one trying to relax in Gresham. {loadposition sub-article-01}

