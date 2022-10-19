Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Unusual, But Not Crazy, Says WDFW Official After Mountain Goat Spotted Near Castle Rock
Dozens of wooded miles away from Mount St. Helens, does a mountain goat become a forest goat?. Apparently not, as one was recently spotted outside Castle Rock on a resident’s trail camera and posted to Facebook. While it might seem strange, Eric Holman, district wildlife biologist for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), said sightings of goats, or even families of them, aren’t all that uncommon outside of the mountains.
Great horned owl spotted in Gresham morning sun
Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas snaps photo of nocturnal bird of prey causing daytime disruptionA great horned owl was causing a ruckus by staying up past its bedtime near Gresham Butte last weekend. Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas snapped a photo of the nocturnal bird of prey in the morning sun Saturday, Oct. 15, near the Springwater Corridor Trail at the base of the butte. Its attempt to roost was causing other birds to squawk in alarm — jays were bouncing on branches and chickadees were diving nearby with chirps to attempt to scare the owl away. Great horned owls are one of 14 species of owls native to Oregon. The great horned is heavily built with a barrel-shaped body, large head and broad wings. They average 22 inches in height, with a wingspan nearing 5 feet. They hunt rabbits, rats, mice, voles, as well as other birds, reptiles and amphibians. Owls are active at night and roost during the day, when they are sluggish and passive like the one trying to relax in Gresham. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
Kohr Explores: The Rose City Vintage Market and Collectables Show is back
KOIN 6 News' Kohr Harlan is exploring some retro finds at the Portland Expo Center.
Portland-area hotel named among top 25 most haunted in U.S.
Check in, grab your keys, and settle in for some nightmares. On Monday, Yelp released its list of the Top 25 Haunted Hotels in the U.S. and one of them isn’t far from Portland.
This Glowing Pirate Mini Golf Course In Oregon Is Truly One-Of-A-Kind
When you walk into Glowing Greens in Portland Oregon, your first thought will be, ‘Whoa, this is so cool’. From enormous skulls, to glow in the dark alligators, this pirate themed glow in the dark golf course is a party and adventure vibe all rolled in to one.
Oddities and Curiosities Expo coming to Portland on Saturday
The expo is an all-ages event, but the organizers advise parents to use their own discretion when determining whether their child can handle it.
Old-fashioned diners offer comfort and familiarity, but they could be a dying breed in Portland
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Prescott Cafe in Northeast Portland has long been what most people would call an old-fashioned American diner: it features large, vinyl-upholstered booths, a handwritten sign announcing the day’s pie special, and endless pots of coffee. That’s exactly how owner Rose...
Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Planning Remodel of Garibaldi Train Station
(Garibaldi, Oregon) – For over 100 years, the railway in Tillamook County has been one kind of economic lifeline or another. In recent decades, it's been tourism as the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad was established and old timey passenger cars and steam engines chugged along the scenic track, bringing in people from all over. Some 40,000 passengers or more each year ride these antique rails and get surrounded by lovely sights as well as history, a number that is definitely growing. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
'This is heartbreaking for us': DoveLewis animal hospital in Portland reducing ER hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Options for 24/7 emergency pet care just got a lot slimmer in Portland. DoveLewis, one of the nation's largest emergency animal hospitals, located in Northwest Portland, has reduced its ER walk-in hours. After pushing through the pandemic — and keeping the emergency room open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — Ron Morgan, president and CEO of the company, said he expected this day might come.
Wildlife Galore Caught Adjacent To Jackson Bottom
Many of us know that they are here, our furry wild friends. But seeing them on film over a few days highlights how many wild animals are right here in the City. These video clips were caught on private land on the North edge of Jackson Bottom in Hillsboro, Oregon, and will give you a fun look at what is out there. These critters are headed into town towards Shute Park, looking for food, and are traveling from the marshlands on the edge of Hillsboro.
Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?
There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memory, not to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling out of rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed
Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
Classic novel ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ comes alive on stage at Portland’s Keller Auditorium
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The classic American novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” has been adapter for stage – this time by famed TV writer Aaron Sorkin. The touring Broadway show’s lead actor is Richard Thomas a film, TV and theatre veteran himself! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the cast to learn more about the production and how a few cast members have special ties to Oregon.
McMenamins Grand Lodge: Masonic Old Folks Home Now A Haunted Hotel
McMenamins Grand Lodge was originally a home for poor, sick, and elderly Freemasons. In 1999, new facilities were built, and the property was acquired by McMenamins, a family-owned chain known for acquiring and renovating historical buildings. It’s now a resort hotel located in Forest Grove, Oregon, known for its quirky decorations and its history of paranormal activity.
9-year-old Portlander gets near perfect score on math section of SAT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Solomon Methvin is like any other nine-year-old. He likes to run around outside, collect Pokémon cards and snowboard with his dad Brian and sister Chandler. “My favorite Pokémon is Charizard,” Solomon said. One thing that’s not so typical? His math skills. He’s home-schooled...
Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
Meet 'Wicked West' podcast host Ashley Korslien
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ashley Korslien is an award-winning broadcast journalist in Portland, Oregon. She currently works as a reporter, podcast producer and news anchor at KGW-TV, the NBC affiliate in Portland. Ashley has served as a military and crime reporter throughout her career in local news, and spent time...
No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message
PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
A Stay At This Magnificent Oregon Mansion Will Leave You Enchanted [GALLERY]
A stay at this magnificent mansion in Oregon will definitely leave you mesmerized!. This luxurious villa sits on 46-acres in Oregon wine-country. The property is available to rent for your gathering. Whether it's a family reunion, or workation, all guests will enjoy their comforting stay. Perched above the Willamette River,...
