ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Energy Spokesman Encourages People To Plan Ahead

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0p4B_0if0RJoJ00

(Des Moines, IA) — Natural gas prices appear to be falling just ahead of the winter heating season.

Geoff Greenwood, MidAmerican Energy.

With temperatures dropping, it’s time to replace furnace filters, inspect ceiling drafts, and plan ahead for heating costs this winter.

He says that MidAmerican keeps natural gas reserves to help keep heating costs level for customers despite unpredictable natural gas market.

Greenwood was interviewed by Simon Conway on Newsradio 1040 WHO.

TTWN Media Networks Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

HVAC plans being finalized for Audubon County Courthouse

(Audubon) The Audubon County Courthouse is inching closer to a new HVAC system. The Audubon County Board of Supervisors met with engineer Justin Veik this week about the plans. “Went over their plans as they stand and then him and another engineer went around the courthouse and took some measurements and did some final changes. They’ll put those into the plans and we’ll probably put that out for bid in December or January. So hopefully by early next year we’ll have a plan for installation of a new HVAC System.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy