MidAmerican Energy Spokesman Encourages People To Plan Ahead

(Des Moines, IA) — Natural gas prices appear to be falling just ahead of the winter heating season.

Geoff Greenwood, MidAmerican Energy.

With temperatures dropping, it’s time to replace furnace filters, inspect ceiling drafts, and plan ahead for heating costs this winter.

He says that MidAmerican keeps natural gas reserves to help keep heating costs level for customers despite unpredictable natural gas market.

Greenwood was interviewed by Simon Conway on Newsradio 1040 WHO.

TTWN Media Networks Inc.