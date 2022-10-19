Read full article on original website
Record fish caught in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Virginia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Don’t move firewood Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE – As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian longhorned beetle, and spotted lanternfly often “hitchhike” to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests.
Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours
Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
State issues warning: Don't move your firewood
The state suggests buying firewood "from a reputable dealer" in the county where you plan to burn the wood.
How to find family-friendly fall activities in Central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have teamed up with the West End Mom, Megan Ariail, for some insider tips about where to go for the most fun this fall in Central Virginia. We’ll start with homecoming season! Take advantage of homecoming parades. It’s a low-stress activity on a Friday...
Trooper begs drivers to follow law after 'out-of-body experience'
Several Virginia agencies came together Friday to spread a single message to drivers on the Commonwealth's highways: "slow down, move over".
Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
Strong Front Brings Wind, Rain, and Light Snow to the Region
After a long stretch of warm fall weather the storm gate opens up this weekend. A cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday bringing much cooler air, chances for rain and snow, as well as wind along with it. Fire danger will be a concern for several hours before the front arrives and relative humidity levels rise.
How you can spend the night on a pirate ship in Virginia's Northern Neck
The two-bedroom boat comes complete with a crew of skeletons ready to set sail, a full kitchen and modern amenities like Wi-Fi and TV.
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
The 10 Most Festive Christmas Towns in Virginia to Visit
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. As much as we love the wildflowers of spring, lakes and swimming holes in summer, and the dazzling fall colors, Christmas is arguably our favorite time of year in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
As heating costs rise, experts weigh in on energy-saving tips for the winter
This winter, many Virginians are facing the decision to turn down the heat or pay hefty bills to stay warm. But some expert tips can help you fight the cold while keeping your wallet happy.
When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Massachusetts Seeks Northern Virginia Home
Massachusetts is looking to call Northern Virginia his home!. At nearly a year and a half, hound mix Massachusetts thinks Alexandria is the most fun place he's been so far, from the fall leaves (great for diving into) to the cooling weather (so fun for walks and running around the yard).
NOAA winter outlook for 2022-2023: See local details
(WOWK). — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the annual winter outlook for the months of December through the end of February on Thursday. La Nina is once again the driving factor in the overall winter outlook. The big takeaways for the WOWK-TV viewing area are that there aren’t any massive shifts or noted major risks […]
Body of woman missing 4 years found under floor of rural North Carolina site, cops say
The site is 10 miles from where she was last seen.
