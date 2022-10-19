ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Tornado Tears Across Florida Beach, Sends Sand & Umbrellas Flying: VIDEO

Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale had quite an experience on Friday (October 21st) when a tornado hurled some sand and umbrellas by the Plunge Beach Resort. Chief Meteorologist at WINK, Matt Devitt, shared an incredible video of the storm on the beach while beachgoers stood around the area. “FLORIDA TORNADO. Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort… Hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

