Cadwell: The secrets behind the 'Pumpkin Plump'

Why is pumpkin so good for your health? For one, pumpkin is packed with vitamin A, vitamin C, magnesium, and zinc.

Health experts love to include pumpkin in whole food diets to satisfy taste buds and awaken the healer within. This super-star ingredient can also be used topically to brighten, tighten and heal the skin.

It is found in many popular skincare lines and its unique scent and nutrient-dense flesh make washing your face fun. Fall in love with your skin and body this season with my favorite internal and external pumpkin self-care rituals.

A large number of Americans are deficient in magnesium. Signs of magnesium deficiency include muscle aches, stiffness, insomnia, and anxiety. A diet rich in magnesium encourages flexibility, deep sleep, and a calm demeanor.

Adding pumpkin to your diet is a fabulous way to reach your daily requirements. Roast cubed pumpkin with sage, add canned pumpkin to your morning breakfast smoothie, or try adding pumpkin seeds to a favorite guacamole or granola.

Vitamin A deficiency can cause skin changes, vision impairment, and infertility.

Beta-carotene is a plant pigment found in red, yellow, and orange vegetables that turns into vitamin A after consumption. Vitamin A is an antioxidant that acts as a natural SPF to help protect your skin and body from the environment.

Lucky for us, pumpkin packs a beta-carotene punch, and the health benefits can be enjoyed as much as the flavor.

Skin enthusiasts know pumpkin is more than just a seasonal latte flavor and can be found counting down the days until they see it line the beauty shelves and seasonal spa menus. Pumpkin flesh contains an enzyme called alpha hydroxy acid that gently exfoliates and removes dead skin cells when applied topically.

This enzyme brightens a dull appearance and helps unclog pores to allow nutrients to penetrate for superb skin health. Pumpkins have been used in beauty rituals for centuries and the plump and glow you enjoy after using it is guaranteed to make you fall in love with your skin.

Try a pumpkin enzyme mask from one of my favorite skincare lines, Naturopathica, or visit your local spa for a seasonal pumpkin facial. If you are crafty in the kitchen you can also make your own pumpkin enzyme mask by carving a pumpkin and keeping the pulp. See the Pumpkin Plump Mask recipe included below to enjoy your glow.

Pumpkin stands up to its hype and adding a pumpkin mask to your weekly routine and sipping on a delicious pumpkin breakfast smoothie and warm pumpkin tea is a great way to get your week glowing.

Pumpkin Plump

Ingredients:

2 tbsp organic pumpkin purée

1 tsp local raw honey

1/2 tsp whole milk kefir or dairy-free vegan coconut kefir

Directions:

Leave on for 10-15 minutes and remove with warm water. If you have sensitive skin it’s best to start with a test spot before treating your entire face. Pumpkin enzyme exfoliates dead skin cells and leaves your face soft and hydrated. Wear SPF before going outside and avoid direct sun exposure for at least 7 days when using this mask. Repeat 1-2 times per month.