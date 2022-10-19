Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Saudis Sought Oil Production Cut So Deep It Surprised Even Russia
The Saudi-led oil cartel OPEC+’s announcement earlier this month that it was cutting 2 million barrels of oil per day — a move that would drive up the price of oil just a month before midterm elections — rankled Democrats in Washington. They accused Riyadh of aligning itself with Russia, another powerful member of OPEC+, which would indeed profit off the move. “What Saudi Arabia did to help Putin continue to wage his despicable, vicious war against Ukraine will long be remembered by Americans,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Defiant Xi tells world China is ready to stand its ground
President Xi Jinping had a clear message to those who want to thwart China’s rise: You will fail. In a speech running almost two hours on Sunday, Xi let the world know that China wouldn’t change course even as it faces “dangerous storms” in a more hostile world. Instead, he declared the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historical course” and more forcefully offered China up as an alternative to the U.S. and its allies.
Russian sanctions
Outside of China, Russia’s Rusal is the world’s largest producer of aluminum, supplying 70 million tons of aluminum annually, servicing 6% of the world’s needs. Despite the fear of exacerbating shortages, the US government is weighing three options to prop prices up: a complete ban on Russian aluminum, increasing tariffs enough to effectively act as a ban, and sanctioning the company that produces Russian aluminum, Rusal.
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
Belarus can't make foreign debt payments because of Ukraine war sanctions
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Belarus is unable to repay its foreign debt because of economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and the European Union...
Deterring a Cornered Rat: Making Putin Think Twice About the Use of Nuclear Weapons
I first argued in 2017 that there is a clear imbalance between NATO and Russia regarding non-strategic or tactical nuclear weapon arsenals. I referred to this as NATO playing chess without a queen. While this imbalance still exists, the US has since bridged the gap with the deployment of the low-yield Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM), announced in the Trump administration’s 2018 Nuclear Posture Review. This missile provides a flexible option by increasing not only the swiftness of a response, but also the effective penetration through enemy defences. In addition, the low-yield SLBM aids deterrence by signalling to the enemy that the US has options outside those that would ensure a strategic nuclear exchange resulting in mutually assured destruction. It is this signalling that needs to be enhanced to ensure President Vladimir Putin is deterred from executing an ‘escalate to de-escalate’ strategy, i.e. using a non-strategic nuclear weapon strike against Ukraine to end the war on his terms.
Blinken: China speeding up plans for takeover of Taiwan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Recent tensions over Taiwan are due to a change in approach from Beijing, which is pursuing its goal of “reunification on a much faster timeline,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. The...
US manufacturers call on Congress to fix open border
The nation’s largest manufacturing organization called on Congress to fix the "broken" immigration system and let foreign workers come into the country legally. America has 800,000 manufacturing jobs open, and it’s essential to fill them immediately to remain competitive in the world marketplace, said Jay Timmons, CEO of the National Association of Manufacturing.
NATO Remains Indispensable in a Anarchic World
The conditions of the international system have not changed throughout centuries of great power conflict but NATO’s success at maintaining a peaceful status quo in an anarchic world has gone underappreciated. The history of international relations has taught us three important lessons. First, the international system is fundamentally anarchic...
Norway says 'foreign intelligence' behind drone flights
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Wednesday accused "foreign intelligence" services of being behind a recent slew of "unacceptable" drone flights in the country, indirectly pointing the finger at Russia. "It is obviously unacceptable for foreign intelligence to fly drones over Norwegian airports," Store told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. His remarks came just hours after a drone was observed near the airport in Bergen, Norway's second-biggest city, briefly suspending air traffic.
