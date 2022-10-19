PHOTOS: New England Patriots visit USS Constitution

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several New England Patriots players toured the USS Constitution , the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat.

USS Constitution, also known as Old Ironsides, is open for free public tours in Boston Harbor with active duty U.S. Navy Sailors. The tour offers promotion of the Navy’s history to more than 600,000 people a year.

Photos were captured of New England Patriots guard Cole Strange, New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona, and safety Brenden Schooler.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.

