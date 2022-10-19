ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

PHOTOS: New England Patriots visit USS Constitution

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2oua_0if0QUAR00

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several New England Patriots players toured the USS Constitution , the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat.

Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas with 324th win

USS Constitution, also known as Old Ironsides, is open for free public tours in Boston Harbor with active duty U.S. Navy Sailors. The tour offers promotion of the Navy’s history to more than 600,000 people a year.

Photos were captured of New England Patriots guard Cole Strange, New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona, and safety Brenden Schooler.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

How Ex-Patriots Lineman Felt About Tom Brady Reaming Out Bucs

It almost feels like we’ve seen an equal number of sideline temper tantrums and touchdown passes from Tom Brady this season. The first six weeks of the 2022 season were a grind for the Buccaneers, and Brady wasn’t always able to take it in stride. From launching his helmet to smashing tablets and, most recently, lashing out at his offensive line, airing out frustrations has been a common occurrence for Tampa Bay’s star quarterback.
NESN

‘One Of The Best?’ Patriots Wideout Earns High Praise From NFL Analyst

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is in the midst of an impressive NFL campaign, and the 25-year-old garnered some noteworthy recognition from one former NFL player. Dan Orlovsky, who formerly served as an NFL quarterback for seven years, believes that Meyers — after four games played this season...
NESN

Patriots Friday Practice Report: Injured Receiver Returns To Field

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Friday held their second practice ahead of Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. Second-year cornerback Shaun Wade wasn’t present during the media portion of practice. He wasn’t listed on Thursday’s injury report. It’s worth noting that absences during...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Only One Patriots Player Absent From Final Pre-Bears Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots had strong attendance for their final practice before Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. Cornerback Shaun Wade was the only player who wasn’t spotted during the media portion of Saturday’s practice. Wade, who saw a career-high nine defensive snaps in New England’s win over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, also missed Friday’s practice due to an illness.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to surprising Patriots quarterback decision

Entering the season, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was the team’s clear-cut starting quarterback after leading the team to 10 wins and a playoff appearance during his rookie season last year. However, after Jones struggled to start the season and backup quarterback Bailey Zappe led the team to back-t0-back wins, not even Bill Belichick would publicly commit to Jones remaining the team’s starter. But it looks like Jones is still QB1 in New England.
NESN

Ex-Red Sox From 2018 World Series Championship Team Retires

Former Boston Red Sox infielder, and member of the 2018 World Series-winning team, Eduardo Núñez officially retired from baseball on Thursday. “Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball,” Núñez shared on Instagram. “I had the opportunity of a lifetime to play the game I love for more than a decade while competing for five amazing MLB teams. To the (New York) Yankees, (Minnesota) Twins, (San Francisco) Giants, Red Sox and (New York) Mets – thank you for allowing me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. To my family and friends, thank you for your endless support. And finally to the fans, thank you for making this journey so much FUN!”
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy