ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Little Rock to host Big Boo!seum Bash

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Trick-or-treaters will be greeted and welcomed with free Halloween games, family-friendly, and seasonal thrills during this year's Big Boo!seum Bash on Oct. 27. According to a news release, the Big Boo!seum bash is designed to be a safe and accessible Halloween alternative for trick-or-treaters and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock man diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis '54 Years Late'

Little Rock (KATV) — The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Arkansas will honor Arkansan Terry Wright later this week. Wright is a 60 year-old African American man who was not diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis until the age of 54 due to perceptions based on his race and ethnicity. His story is the subject of a documentary called "54 Years Late." Though he had to fight for a diagnosis, Terry and his wife Michele want to make sure no other black person ever has to again.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas State Fair sees record number of attendance

Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas State Fair saw the largest Wednesday attendance in its 82-year history. According to the Fair's website, there were 34,945 people in attendance who came out to enjoy the rides, food, and attractions. This comes after dozens of people were ejected from the fair...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Marker in Bryant city limits marks official center of Arkansas

BRYANT, AR (KATV) — There's a marker in Bryant that marks Arkansas official center of the state. Rob Roedel, council member at the City of Bryant, said the marker was dedicated in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Arkansas.
BRYANT, AR
KATV

Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in connection to 2021 Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Friday in connection to a fatal shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex in 2021. According to Little Rock police, Jamarion Holmes was developed as a suspect in the July 8, 2021 killing of 49-year-old David Allen Brown at the Valley Crossing Apartments off of Green Mountain Drive.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Deputies identify victim of Friday's McAlmont Park shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County deputies have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting incident that left one North Little Rock man dead. 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood was identified as the victim who was shot to death at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

ARDOT requires overnight closure on Frontage Road at South Street in Benton

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that construction on Interstate 30 Frontage Road will require an overnight closure. According to ARDOT, the construction will be on the north side of the interstate near the South Street roundabout in Benton. The crews will close the road...
BENTON, AR
KATV

USACE closes two boat ramps at Greers Ferry Lake

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office announced Thursday they will be closing two additional boat ramps. The boat ramps are closing due to the reservoir's low water levels. According to the news release, the Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while...
GREERS FERRY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy