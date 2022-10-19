Little Rock (KATV) — The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Arkansas will honor Arkansan Terry Wright later this week. Wright is a 60 year-old African American man who was not diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis until the age of 54 due to perceptions based on his race and ethnicity. His story is the subject of a documentary called "54 Years Late." Though he had to fight for a diagnosis, Terry and his wife Michele want to make sure no other black person ever has to again.

