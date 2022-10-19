Read full article on original website
KATV
Little Rock to host Big Boo!seum Bash
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Trick-or-treaters will be greeted and welcomed with free Halloween games, family-friendly, and seasonal thrills during this year's Big Boo!seum Bash on Oct. 27. According to a news release, the Big Boo!seum bash is designed to be a safe and accessible Halloween alternative for trick-or-treaters and...
KATV
Arkansas State Fair sees over 330,000 guests so far as it enters final weekend
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the Arkansas State Fair rolls into its final weekend, fair officials said the grounds have welcomed over 330,000 visitors in the past eight days. With a near-perfect weather forecast, Friday's attendance counted at least 54,978 guests. "We've had a great eight days of the...
KATV
Central Arkansas Corvette Club hosting 23rd Corvette Weekend Show in Hot springs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Central Arkansas Corvette Club will host participants from as many as 18 states for its 23rd annual Corvette Weekend Show from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22 in Hot Springs. The Show is a fundraiser for the local charities the club supports including Spina Bifida...
KATV
Little Rock man diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis '54 Years Late'
Little Rock (KATV) — The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Arkansas will honor Arkansan Terry Wright later this week. Wright is a 60 year-old African American man who was not diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis until the age of 54 due to perceptions based on his race and ethnicity. His story is the subject of a documentary called "54 Years Late." Though he had to fight for a diagnosis, Terry and his wife Michele want to make sure no other black person ever has to again.
KATV
Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area to host 'Living Forest' event
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area announced Thursday that they will be hosting a "Living Forest" event on Oct. 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A news release said that the event is free and will include crafts, activities, and a guided hike. The event...
KATV
Arkansas State Fair sees record number of attendance
Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas State Fair saw the largest Wednesday attendance in its 82-year history. According to the Fair's website, there were 34,945 people in attendance who came out to enjoy the rides, food, and attractions. This comes after dozens of people were ejected from the fair...
KATV
Marker in Bryant city limits marks official center of Arkansas
BRYANT, AR (KATV) — There's a marker in Bryant that marks Arkansas official center of the state. Rob Roedel, council member at the City of Bryant, said the marker was dedicated in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Arkansas.
KATV
1 dead following Friday night shooting at a community park in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is dead following a Friday night shooting at a community park in North Little Rock. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, one male died after being shot at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161. There was no word...
KATV
Little Rock police work to find answers to Aug. 13 homicide, believes community can help
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are pressing forward with their investigation into an early August homicide. Police responded to the 900 block of Rodney Parham Road where Glean Finley was dead from apparent gunshot wounds. As detectives work to find answers, officials of the department said they...
KATV
Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in connection to 2021 Little Rock homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Friday in connection to a fatal shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex in 2021. According to Little Rock police, Jamarion Holmes was developed as a suspect in the July 8, 2021 killing of 49-year-old David Allen Brown at the Valley Crossing Apartments off of Green Mountain Drive.
KATV
Bryant shut down Cabot with their win
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bryant Hornets faced off with the Cabot Panthers on Friday night. The final score ended up being (24-10).
KATV
Deputies identify victim of Friday's McAlmont Park shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County deputies have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting incident that left one North Little Rock man dead. 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood was identified as the victim who was shot to death at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161.
KATV
1 in critical condition following Friday shooting near Arkansas State Police headquarters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is in critical condition following a Friday night shooting near state police headquarters in Little Rock. According to the Little Rock police, one person was shot around 6 p.m. in the 8200 block of Geyer Springs Road. "One victim was taken to an...
KATV
ARDOT requires overnight closure on Frontage Road at South Street in Benton
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that construction on Interstate 30 Frontage Road will require an overnight closure. According to ARDOT, the construction will be on the north side of the interstate near the South Street roundabout in Benton. The crews will close the road...
KATV
BOLO Alert: Man wanted in North Little Rock after robbing a gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery that happened Thursday afternoon. According to a social media post, the subject robbed the Exxon Station at 9128 Highway 161 in North Little Rock at approximately 2:00 p.m. Police said...
KATV
USACE closes two boat ramps at Greers Ferry Lake
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office announced Thursday they will be closing two additional boat ramps. The boat ramps are closing due to the reservoir's low water levels. According to the news release, the Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while...
KATV
In a span of 6 hours, 3 bodies were found in vehicles in Pine Bluff; 1 crack pipe located
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Within a span of six hours on Monday morning, Pine Bluff police located three people dead inside of vehicles. According to incident reports obtained Thursday, two of the deceased were found parked outside of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room entrance and another was discovered in a Popeyes parking lot.
KATV
National Fire Protection Association says to be aware of spooky fire hazards
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The National Fire Protection Association announced Thursday that as Halloween is creeping around the corner there are some precautions to take to ensure safety. This boo-tiful time of year brings forth fun celebrations and activities as well as some scary fire safety hazards. The NFPA...
KATV
Fire officials work to determine the cause of fire eruption at a Hardee's in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Fire officials of the Pine Bluff Fire Department are working to figure out what caused a Wednesday afternoon fire at a local Hardee's restaurant. According to the department, crews responded to the blaze at around 2:44 p.m. at the business located at 2828 West 28th Street.
