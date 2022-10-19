ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WUSA

Police charge 22-year-old with murder in fatal Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have charged a 22-year-old man with murder for his involvement in a fatal shooting on Tuesday, October 11. Police claim the shooting took place in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. Around 5:31 a.m., officers responded to the above location...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

DO YOU KNOW HIM? | Police looking to identify burglary suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to police, on October 7, 2022 investigators believe the suspect burglarized a home in the 3400 block of Edmonson Avenue. Anyone knowing the individual pictured in the photo is asked...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect On The Loose In Following Murder At District Heights Gas Station: Police

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating whoever is responsible for the murder of a 28-year-old man this week. Capitol Heights resident Kenneth Morris III was found by members of the Prince George's County Police Department shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at a gas station in the 3200 block of Walters Lane in District Heights, according to officials.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Two More In Custody For 2021 Baltimore Murder Of 24-Year-Old Man: Police

Two new arrests have been made by detectives in Baltimore who continue to investigate a 2021 murder of a 24-year-old man in a botched robbery, police say. Lundyne Oldes, 30, was apprehended in the 3800 block of Chatham Road earlier this month, and Dave Pailin was arrested this week in the 8900 block of Kelso Drive in connection with their roles in the death of 24-year-old Tyrell Johnson-Woods last year.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore late Friday night. According to police, just after 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Bayonne Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene, police located the victim and he was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man shot, injured in Southeast DC, investigation underway

WASHINGTON — A shooting investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man walked into a fire station suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a man walked into the DC Fire Engine 32 station, located on Irving Street Southeast, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when he arrived.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Vehicle stolen in Hillendale, Fullerton home burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported this week. Between midnight and 2 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, two individuals smashed and entered a vehicle’s front passenger window in the 7700-block of Hillsway Avenue in Hillendale (21234). Once inside, a suspect used a tool to start the ignition and they then stole the vehicle.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
WTOP

Man arrested in fatal Northeast DC shooting

D.C. police has identified the person killed during a shooting in Northeast. Police said Eric King, 28, was discovered after 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 inside a home on the 800 block of 21st Street, with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The department said DC Fire and EMS...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police identify man killed in District Heights shooting

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in District Heights. Responding officers found Kenneth Morris III, 28, of Capitol Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when responding to the shooting near the intersection of Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Death of Baltimore bus driver "domestic related" police say

BALTIMORE -- Investigators believe the shooting death of a bus driver this week in an MTA lot in south Baltimore was domestic-related, police confirmed to WJZ. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot Tuesday afternoon, police said. She died in the hospital. Police did not say what Jackson's connection to her assailant might have been. Detectives are still searching for the suspect and an investigation is ongoing. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the MTA said in a statement yesterday. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found a photo and article of Jackson from 2019 when she won $50,000 with the Maryland Lottery. Jackson said she'd decided to play her lucky numbers after a trip to the mall with her daughters.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating after a male victim was shot in the face Friday morning in the area of Exeter Street. At around 9:00 am, officers responded to the scene of a shooting that had taken place to find the man with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department learned the victim had been involved in an incident with a security guard at a nearby store. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was observed stealing The post Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
WASHINGTON, DC

