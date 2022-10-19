Read full article on original website
Oregon’s newest House district holds first general election
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — On paper, Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District would appear to lean toward Democrats. Its boundaries, drawn by the Democratic-controlled Legislature during redistricting last year after the 2020 census, set it up as a relatively safe seat for the party. It includes the state capital Salem and parts of Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs. And while it also spans rural areas across a broad swath of the Willamette Valley, President Biden would’ve carried it by about 13 points.
False election claims overwhelm local efforts to push back
ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Republican county commissioners in this swath of ranching country in New Mexico’s high desert have tried everything they can think of to persuade voters their elections are secure. They approved hand-counting of ballots from the primary election in their rural county, encouraged the public...
On The Trail VR/360°: North Grove Trails
Join us as we head to Kings Canyon National Park. The North Grove Trail, Sunset Trail, and Dead Giant Loop can be linked up for a peaceful hike away from the crowds at the General Grant tree.
