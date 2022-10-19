ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Cardinals Bader, Carpenter advance to ALCS

By Joey Schneider, Monica Ryan
 3 days ago

HOUSTON – Two former St. Louis Cardinals with plenty of postseason experience add to it this October.

Harrison Bader and Matt Carpenter advance to the American League Championship Series after the New York Yankees outlasted the Cleveland Guadians in an oft-delayed, five-game division series.

The Yankees, after a 5-1 victory Tuesday in Game 5, will bounce back to play the Astros on Wednesday night in Houston. Because of inclement weather and scheduling delays, the Yankees could end up playing eight games in nine days before a possible World Series berth.

Bader delivered some big at-bats in the ALDS, smashing three home runs, driving in four runs and scoring four more in the series. The October rise comes after three straight postseason bids with St. Louis before being moved just before the MLB trade deadline in August.

While celebrating the series victory Tuesday, Bader credits one of his former Cardinals teammates for knowing how to celebrate in October.

“I learned really young from Adam Wainwright in St. Louis. The burn from champagne never gets old,” Bader told Yankees reporters via SNYTV.

Carpenter went 0-for-2 in the series, but is just getting back to full strength after taking a foul ball off his foot in August. Just before that, he was welcomed back to Busch Stadium during New York’s road visit.

Carpenter hit .305 with 15 home runs and 37 RBI in 47 games with the Yankees, rekindling some success that helped him to three Top-12 finishes in MVP voting with St. Louis.

Every remaining team has at least on former Cardinals player in postseason. For the Houston Astros, it’s Aledmys Diaz. For the San Diego Padres, it’s pitchers Luis Garcia and Nabil Crismat. For the Philadelphia Phillies, it’s Edmundo Sosa.

For a look at broadcast channels for the rest of the postseason, including Bader’s and Carpenter’s runs in the ALCS, click here .

