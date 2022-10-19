Two Old Country families formed an entrepreneurial clan when they united in 1940s Morgantown. A century ago, this cluster of towns on the Mon River was full of brave immigrants. Some took the risk of starting their own business to give their children and grandchildren better lives. Their enterprises were family affairs, often named for the men of the household but anchored by hard-working wives and mothers. Children did their part, too.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO