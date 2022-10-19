Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineer Legend Pat McAfee Details Disappointment in West Virginia Football
Having a prominent former Mountaineer so outspoken in the national media can be both a blessing and a curse for West Virginia football. And in this case, Pat McAfee just put some extra pressure on WVU’s current team. McAfee, much like many members of Mountaineer Nation, is growing frustrated...
Daily Athenaeum
Mountaineer mascot competes for national awards, find out how to vote
West Virginia University’s Mountaineer mascot is competing in the inaugural National Mascot Hall of Fame awards for the titles of “College Mascot Greatest Community Impact” and “Best College Live Human Program.”. “Our Mountaineer is one like none other because across the country most of the mascots...
WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
voiceofmotown.com
The Climb Can Officially Begin Today
Today, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be looking to do something they have yet to do under Neal Brown – defeat Texas Tech. Sitting at 0-3 against the Red Raiders, the boys out in Lubbock, Texas just seem to have Brown’s number for some reason. Nonetheless, today is a new opportunity for Brown to finally conquer his Big 12 Goliath.
wvu.edu
AGE-ADAR Scholars Program accepting applications for 2023 cohort
Aging can be perceived to bring with it a number of health challenges that take away the grace of aging like fine wine. Appalachian Gerontology Experiences – Advancing Diversity in Aging Research Scholars Program, a WVU program focused on training undergraduate students to apply medical and STEM skills to solve health issues facing the aged, has announced the commencement of applications for its summer 2023 cohort.
Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech
The Mountaineers Now staff makes their picks for this week's game.
wvu.edu
WVU Center for Resilient Communities offering internship
Encourage students to apply for the Sustainable Development internship program designed for undergraduate students who wish to cultivate community-based research and foster transformative social change in Appalachia. Since 2019, the Center for Resilient Communities and partners have hosted more than 80 students and supported 13 community-based organizations that are working...
New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia
"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
Downtown Wheeling to be transformed with new center
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Striking and unexpected.” That’s how Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Director describes the number of new cancer patients in the Ohio Valley. With well over one thousand cases in the Wheeling area alone every year, WVU Medicine says the new center will reshape oncology care as we know it in the Ohio Valley. […]
wvu.edu
Campus to host Discover WVU Open House
The Division of University Relations and Enrollment Management will host Discover WVU Open House days this Saturday (Oct. 22) and Saturday, Nov. 5. Hundreds of prospective students and families will be visiting and participating in events on all areas of campus from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parking will be...
wvu.edu
University Police promotes community policing mindset through continuing education
To further the West Virginia University Police Department’s commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for our entire campus community, officers have been taking part in several continuing education courses aimed at promoting positive community engagement. In September, all University Police officers participated in the Safe Interactions with...
wvu.edu
Country Roads Program to host open house
The WVU Country Roads Program, designed to prepare students with intellectual/developmental disabilities for independence, will host an open house on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Find more information and register for the open house.
morgantownmag.com
Movers & Shapers 2022: The Alexanders
Two Old Country families formed an entrepreneurial clan when they united in 1940s Morgantown. A century ago, this cluster of towns on the Mon River was full of brave immigrants. Some took the risk of starting their own business to give their children and grandchildren better lives. Their enterprises were family affairs, often named for the men of the household but anchored by hard-working wives and mothers. Children did their part, too.
WDTV
West Virginia man receives state’s first Master Angler Award
BOWDEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia angler has received the state’s first-ever Master Angler Award, a program that recognizes anglers for catching 22 fish over a wide range of species and ecosystems. Zach Adkins, an avid multi-species angler from Cabins, was given a plaque commemorating his accomplishment during...
wajr.com
Mon County Schools eliminate pride flag issue, turns focus to education, safety
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Board of Education will no longer debate the pride flag, or any flag issue despite a call from the West Virginia ACLU to return the flags as a free speech issue. In a letter to Superintendent Eddie Campbell ACLU Staff Attorney Nicholas Ward said,” Ordering faculty to remove LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter displays violates the right of free expression that all citizens enjoy under the U.S. Constitution.”
Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them. On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council. […]
WDTV
100-year-old Harrison County man among the latest to die from COVID-19
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported several more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, including a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. Other reported deaths include an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female...
Wellsburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wheeling Park High School football team will have a game with Brooke High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
