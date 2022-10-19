ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papa Kante, 4-star recruit, commits to Michigan basketball

Michigan has landed its first commitment for next year’s recruiting class. Papa Kante, a 6-foot-10 center and four-star prospect in the 2023 class, committed to Michigan on Thursday evening (Oct. 20). Kante announced his decision live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. His other finalists were Big Ten schools Maryland...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area football predictions for regular season finales

ANN ARBOR – It wasn’t a good week overall for Ann Arbor-area football teams last week as only three teams – Dexter, Ann Arbor Huron and Ypsilanti – secured wins. While those three will be looking to keep their momentum going, the rest of the area teams will be aiming at closing the regular season on a high note whether it’s to prepare for the postseason or get a head start for next year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Belding beats Hopkins to earn first outright league championship since 1998

BELDING – Belding’s football team huddled up after defeating Hopkins 36-14 Friday night and began chanting ‘conference champs.’. The Black Knights are no stranger to championships considering they won the OK Silver Conference title in 2020, but this one is different. This was Belding’s first outright league title since 1998.
BELDING, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Western scores late to beat Coldwater

JACKSON -- Ty Keeler scored the game winning touchdown on an 18-yard run with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter as Western trailed by multiple scores in its Week 9 game with Coldwater for a 35-28 win. Coldwater led 21-6 in the second quarter before an Alex Trudell score with...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Here are the Jackson-area football picks for Week 9

JACKSON -- The Cascades and Big 8 meet up, the playoff points races heat up, and teams come to the end of the regular season. It is Week 9 in high school football with a lot of teams looking at plenty on the line. Here is how we are picking...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Long drives, strong defense lifts Homer over Grass Lake

HOMER – Long drives for Homer and potentially promising drives which came up short for Grass Lake led the Trojans to a 34-14 win over the Warriors on Friday in the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The two future Cascades Conference rivals both had success moving the ball through the air,...
HOMER, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon poised to take on tough Union City squad in crossover

NAPOLEON -- For the first time since 2017, the Napoleon Pirates are the football champions of the Cascades Conference. With that 6-0 run through league play, and 8-0 overall record, comes a chance to play in the title game of the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The Pirates will visit Union City on Saturday at 1 p.m.
UNION CITY, MI
MLive.com

Columbia Central edges Napoleon in three close sets

BROOKLYN -- Columbia Central was pushed to the limit in all three sets by Napoleon on Thursday, but won the clash of two reigning district champions 25-23, 25-23, 25-21. The Pirates jumped out to early leads in both the first and third sets, and was always within striking distance, but the Golden Eagles kept pulling out sets.
