Midland, MI

nbc25news.com

Frankenmuth boys soccer blasts Caro to win district title

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Senior Evan Baker scored five goals and Kendal Morris chipped in with two more as the Frankenmuth boys soccer team defeated Caro 9-1 in the district championship game. The Eagles move on to the regional round where they will face the winner of Thursday's match between Imlay...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
nbc25news.com

Saginaw S.T.E.M. event held at Thompson Middle School

SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw STEM is sparking interest in technology among students. The acronym STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. New links: Police: 15-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting. The program is called STEM Saturdays, and it offers recurring free events for kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Students...
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
nbc25news.com

Saginaw Police Dept. K-9 laid to rest in South Lyon

SOUTH LYON, Mich. ---A Saginaw Police Department K-9 has been laid to rest. The procession started in Saginaw and ended at the Michigan War Dog Memorial in South Lyon. Douglas Stacer was Canjo's partner for 8 years. They worked side-by-side on the Saginaw Police force. Stacer said, " he was...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Four Lakes Task Force holds engineering and technical symposium in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. – After two dam failures that caused historic flooding in Mid-Michigan, the Four Lakes Task Force was formed to continue informing the community on restoration efforts. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the FLTF is holding an engineering and technical symposium focused on the path to restoration. The...
MIDLAND, MI
US 103.1

Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill

Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Luncheon being held for community at Greater Holy Temple Church in Flint

FLINT, Mich. – The local community will be able to enjoy some food and fellowship at he 4th Faith Luncheon on Thursday. The community event focuses on networking with Flint’s faith-based organizations, as well as bringing forth resource to those who need assistance in the Flint area. Here...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Jury chosen for trial against accused Family Dollar shooter

FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the Jury has been chosen for the trial against Ramonyea Bishop, the man accused of shooting and killing a Family Dollar security guard in Flint in 2020. Bishop is facing a charge of murder in the 1st degree,...
FLINT, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

Midland Symposium Held to Discuss Mid-Michigan Dam Restorations

Leaders in the restoration efforts following the Edenville and Sanford Dam failures held a public event Thursday to discuss the project. In May of 2020, the two Mid-Michigan dams failed during extreme rains, causing an estimated $250 million in damage. “Path to Four Lakes Restoration: An Engineering and Technical Symposium” was hosted by the Four Lakes Task Force at the Midland Center for the Arts, with presentations on hydrology, dam safety and construction, and environmental impacts.
MIDLAND, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland Mall is on the clock

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Midland Mall must meet two deadlines for replacing its fire alarm system in order to avoid having many of its retail spaces be evacuated. Fire Marshal John Jurek sent a three-page letter on Oct. 5 to the Midland...
MIDLAND, MI

