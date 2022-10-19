Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saginaw-area football highlights: Swan Valley posts Week 9 shutout
Swan Valley steamrolled Bullock Creek, claiming its sixth win and cementing a place in the Division 5 playoffs. The Vikings claimed a 37-0 win over the Lancers, riding a 37-0 halftime lead to the non-conference win.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 9 of 2022
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Oct. 21, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
nbc25news.com
Frankenmuth boys soccer blasts Caro to win district title
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Senior Evan Baker scored five goals and Kendal Morris chipped in with two more as the Frankenmuth boys soccer team defeated Caro 9-1 in the district championship game. The Eagles move on to the regional round where they will face the winner of Thursday's match between Imlay...
MLive.com
Why a Michigan prep football team’s fate could hinge on the flip of a coin
On a Sunday morning in Oct. 2019, Rick Winbigler sat in the kitchen of Durand High School athletic director Bryan Carpenter with his eyes closed and adrenaline rushing through his body. The Clarkston native coached high-level prep football in in Oklahoma before making his way back to Michigan to turn...
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Week 9
The Savage Forecast: Predicting Flint-area high school football games for Week 9
FLINT – Last week was our best of the season. It also featured our best pick of the year. Corunna beat Swartz Creek 28-27 and we predicted the Cavaliers would win 27-26.
nbc25news.com
Saginaw S.T.E.M. event held at Thompson Middle School
SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw STEM is sparking interest in technology among students. The acronym STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. New links: Police: 15-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting. The program is called STEM Saturdays, and it offers recurring free events for kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Students...
nbc25news.com
Flint Native and 3x World Boxing Champ, Claressa Shields honored at Capitol Theatre
FLINT, Mich. - A celebration for 3x Undisputed World Boxing Champion and Flint native, Claressa Shields was held at the Capitol Theatre. Hundreds of people cam e out to the event, some even bigger their children who some day aspire to be like her. "It means a lot because when...
nbc25news.com
City of Flint plans to celebrate boxer Claressa Shields' win at Capitol Theatre
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint is hosting a citywide celebration for Claressa Shields after her recent win. The event is free to the public. The theater has a capacity for about 1500 people, and the event will be first-come, first-served. EVENT DETAILS:. Date: Thursday, October 20. Time: The...
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw Police Dept. K-9 laid to rest in South Lyon
SOUTH LYON, Mich. ---A Saginaw Police Department K-9 has been laid to rest. The procession started in Saginaw and ended at the Michigan War Dog Memorial in South Lyon. Douglas Stacer was Canjo's partner for 8 years. They worked side-by-side on the Saginaw Police force. Stacer said, " he was...
recordpatriot.com
Business Matters: Ryders Bar and Grill named for owners' late grandson
Kim Nephew, 52, and her husband, Scott, own Ryders Bar & Grill, located on Midland Road just east of US-10. It has a Midland address, but it’s located in Bay County. It was previously known as the Overpass Bar. With indoor and outdoor seating, the bar has a capacity...
nbc25news.com
Four Lakes Task Force holds engineering and technical symposium in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. – After two dam failures that caused historic flooding in Mid-Michigan, the Four Lakes Task Force was formed to continue informing the community on restoration efforts. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the FLTF is holding an engineering and technical symposium focused on the path to restoration. The...
Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill
Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
nbc25news.com
Luncheon being held for community at Greater Holy Temple Church in Flint
FLINT, Mich. – The local community will be able to enjoy some food and fellowship at he 4th Faith Luncheon on Thursday. The community event focuses on networking with Flint’s faith-based organizations, as well as bringing forth resource to those who need assistance in the Flint area. Here...
Frankenmuth loses another business icon in Judy Zehnder Keller
The Bavarian Inn Lodge announced Wednesday on social media that its president and owner, Judy Zehnder Keller, has passed away. She was 77 years old.
nbc25news.com
Jury chosen for trial against accused Family Dollar shooter
FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the Jury has been chosen for the trial against Ramonyea Bishop, the man accused of shooting and killing a Family Dollar security guard in Flint in 2020. Bishop is facing a charge of murder in the 1st degree,...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
kisswtlz.com
Midland Symposium Held to Discuss Mid-Michigan Dam Restorations
Leaders in the restoration efforts following the Edenville and Sanford Dam failures held a public event Thursday to discuss the project. In May of 2020, the two Mid-Michigan dams failed during extreme rains, causing an estimated $250 million in damage. “Path to Four Lakes Restoration: An Engineering and Technical Symposium” was hosted by the Four Lakes Task Force at the Midland Center for the Arts, with presentations on hydrology, dam safety and construction, and environmental impacts.
recordpatriot.com
Midland Mall is on the clock
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Midland Mall must meet two deadlines for replacing its fire alarm system in order to avoid having many of its retail spaces be evacuated. Fire Marshal John Jurek sent a three-page letter on Oct. 5 to the Midland...
