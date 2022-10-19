Read full article on original website
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 20-21, 2022
4:54am: A deputy investigated a report of smoke in the 400 blk of Orchard Ave. 9:39am: A deputy was dispatched to an accident in the 1500 blk of 220th Street. Unit one was a white 2018 Dodge Durango being operated by Sealeana Smith (25) of Grand Junction. Unit two was a 2022 Ford F250 being operated by Dustin Dolan (22) of West Des Moines. Both vehicles were traveling westbound, Dolan was slowing down to make a turn and Smith struck the rear of his vehicle. Dolan’s vehicle had estimated damages of $10,000 and Smith’s had an estimated damage of $5,000. Smith was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
Perry Police Report October 20
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 block of 10th Street. A 2018 Peterbilt box truck, registered to DMS Imaging Inc. of 728 E. Beaton Dr., West Fargo, N.D., and driven by Makenna Christine Dunlavey of 610 S.W. Maple St., Ankeny,
Jefferson Public Works Committee Handle Several Items
The Jefferson Street/Sewer/Sanitation/Water committees met in regular session earlier this week. The sewer committee reviewed a sewer adjustment request for a homeowner that had a leaking garden hose. The total sewer charge was $232.53 and the city’s policy requires the homeowner to pay the first $100 before requesting the rest to be forgiven, which the committee will recommend to the city council to do that.
Troopers Arrest Des Moines Woman in Harrison County on Felony Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of a Des Moines, Iowa woman Wednesday evening in Harrison County on two driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Krista D. Johns around 8:20 Wednesday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender and driving in the wrong direction on the road.
Man Charged With Attempted Murder In West Des Moines Arrested
(West Des Moines, IA) — A man accused of trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend in West Des Moines is now in custody. Police say Brandon Cameron was arrested around 3:45 this morning on several charges including attempted murder. He’s accused of firing gunshots into a West Des Moines home back on the Fourth of July because his girlfriend wouldn’t come outside. He got away from police in Clive that day and remained on the run until this morning.
Waukee suspect in attempted murder arrested for OWI
A Waukee man facing an attempted-murder charge from August was arrested for drunk driving late Tuesday in Waukee. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense OWI. The incident began about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on S.E. Booth Drive near S.E. L.A. Grant Parkway in...
GCDC Board Hears Community Reports, Nueva Vida en Greene County Update
The Greene County Development Corporation Board met this past Tuesday in regular session. The meeting started with a brief update on Nueva Vida en Greene County with Carlos Arguello. He said they are continuing to follow up with five Latino business owners and entrepreneurs who were identified as highly interested following tours of available lots in Jefferson from this past August. He is also working with Scranton Manufacturing to advertise available jobs to the Latino community and will soon transition to American Athletic Incorporated and the Greene County Medical Center.
Guthrie County Courthouse Grounds Looking For Flag Donations
The Guthrie County Veterans Memorial Wall Committee is searching for those willing to donate to keep a historical landmark look nice. The committee has raised enough funds to continue to maintain the stones, statues and flag displays at the Guthrie County Courthouse lawn. But additional donations are needed to maintain the flags that fly everyday. The Guthrie County Veterans Memorial Wall Committee explains that with Iowa’s windy weather puts wear and tear on their flags. Donations can be made at the Guthrie County State Bank in Guthrie Center and Panora or Iowa Trust and Savings Bank in Panora.
Beggars Nights Announced for Western Dallas County Communities
There are several Beggars Nights slated in Dallas County. On Friday, October 28th, the City of Perry will have its citywide Beggars Night from 6-8pm, following the Perry Chamber’s Spooktacular in the downtown area from 4-6pm and the Dallas County Hospital’s drive-thru event in the north parking lot from 5-6:30pm.
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
Town Hall Meetings Scheduled for Proposed Greene County Jail Bond Referendum
On November 8th, Greene County voters will have the opportunity to cast a ballot about a new county jail. The proposed $12,685,000 facility would be located south of the law enforcement center administrative building on East Lincoln Way in Jefferson. The bond referendum would cover all expenses and furnishing for the new facility with 24 cells that would replace the current eight cell jail. Some of the reasons for a new jail that Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams has said includes aging infrastructure, the current facility is no longer in compliance with state code, and the county having to pay money to neighboring counties to hold inmates because the current jail has been at or over capacity for the past six years.
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports three arrests and two citations. Jeff Edeckar, 24, of Atlantic, was arrested October 16th for Public Intoxication. Asher Herrin, 30, of Carroll, was arrested October 16th for Theft 3rd Degree and Public Intoxication. Antonio Billy, 33, of Atlantic, was arrested October 14th for Disorderly...
Perry Police’s Archer Promoted to Assistant Chief
The Perry Police Department recently underwent some administrative changes. Chief Eric Vaughn says Jim Archer was promoted to assistant chief, a position that’s been vacant for a few years. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio he couldn’t think of anyone better to have as assistant police chief. “Jim is...
Humboldt County Man Charged in Insurance Investigation
–A Humboldt County man is facing a pair of felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, 21-year-old Cole Bryant Anderson of Rutland was arrested earlier this month on charges of Fraudulent Submissions and Forgery, both Class D Felonies. According to...
Driver arrested after police chase in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested after a police chase in Des Moines on Wednesday. Police say they were stopping a car near Hickman Road and Martin Luther King Parkway when the driver, 26-year-old Eric Brooks, took off. Brooks stopped near Glendale Cemetery. He abandoned the...
Jefferson City Council to Discuss Adding ATVs to City Ordinance
An ordinance in Jefferson will be discussed by the City Council at their meeting next week. During the street committee meeting this past Tuesday, the topic about adding all-terrain vehicles to the city’s existing ordinance, to mirror the new state law, was discussed. Jefferson Police Captain Jason Kroeger provided an update from the law enforcement committee that he, Police Chief Mark Clouse, Mayor Matt Gordon and Council member Pat Zmolek serve on.
Man arrested in attempted murder of pregnant girlfriend
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man wanted for allegedly trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend in a July 4th shooting in West Des Moines is now behind bars in the Polk County Jail. The West Des Moines Police Department asked for the public’s help to locate Brandon Cameron in August. He was being sought […]
Firefighters investigating cause of Des Moines laundromat blaze
DES MOINES, Iowa — Busy Bubbles Laundry at 31st Street and Ingersoll caught fire in Des Moines on Wednesday night. The fire caused a massive plume of smoke that was visible throughout the city. The Des Moines Fire Department responded. “Around 8 o’clock tonight, our dispatchers received multiple calls...
Des Moines Man Accused Of Leaving Passenger In Burning Vehicle During Police Chase
(Des Moines, IA) A Des Moines man is accused of leaving a passenger in a burning vehicle after crashing during a police chase. Officers say Anthony John Formaro refused to stop for traffic violations and led them on a chase. They say Formaro crashed, and his car rolled over near East 29th Street and Hubbell Avenue. The car then caught fire while police say they chased a fleeing Formaro. He faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a serious accident and possessing a controlled substance.
