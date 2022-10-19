Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Inmate's death under investigation at Huntington County Jail
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate's death is under investigation at the Huntington County Jail, according to Indiana State Police. ISP said at around 3 a.m. Saturday, an inmate told jail staff that another inmate was possibly suffering from a medical condition in one of the cellblocks. Jail staff...
Anderson man wanted in connection to Oct. 9 murder
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have named a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old man. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old David L. Jones Jr. of Anderson. He’s wanted for his role in the death of Tyreke Love (23) on October 9. Police say Love was found shot inside an apartment […]
IMPD investigating teenager shot near 30th and Post on east side, 3rd person shot there in 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting near East 30th Street and North Post Road Friday afternoon. The shooting left a person critically injured. IMPD told 13News the victim is an older teenager who is not yet an adult. The shooting is right near where two people were shot...
Man dies at hospital after shooting; IMPD now investigating
INDIANAPOLIS — One man died at the hospital after being admitted as a walk-in shooting victim late Thursday. IMPD said the man showed up with gunshot wounds at St. Vincent Hospital just before 10 p.m. He was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards by medical staff. It’s unknown at this point where the actual shooting happened. Anyone […]
Man charged with reckless homicide for alleged role in deadly crash on Indianapolis' near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been charged with reckless homicide for his alleged role in a crash that killed another man on Indianapolis' near north side in late September, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday. Early on the morning of Sept. 29, Connor Gaskill allegedly ran a stop...
Indiana jail deputy hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during patdown
WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — An Indiana jail deputy was taken to the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl while patting down a suspect. The suspect, Daniel Cox, was arrested by Richmond Police and taken to the Wayne County Jail. Deputy Brandon Creech was booking him into the jail...
2 people shot, 1 seriously, in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said two people arrived at an area hospital after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. when two people arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say the victims were found in serious and stable conditions. Police did not provide the location of where […]
WOWO News
One inmate dead, and two injured at Huntington Jail
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – One inmate is dead, and two others are in the hospital after an incident at the Huntington County Jail early Saturday morning. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, an investigation is underway by the Indiana State Police regarding the death of an inmate which occurred around 3:00 AM Saturday.
Driver charged in deadly crash where family raised concerns over investigation
A man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection to a fatal crash that led the victim's family to raise questions as to whether police properly investigated the incident.
WISH-TV
Man with gunshot wounds dies after arriving at Indianapolis emergency room
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who walked into an Indianapolis emergency room Thursday night after being shot later died of his injuries, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday. The man arrived at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street just after 10 p.m., IMPD said in a statement....
wfft.com
Kokomo man arrested in connection with investigation of molestation of 12-year-old girl
KOKOMO, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kokomo man has been arrested by Indiana State Police (ISP) and is facing charges of child molestation. Police arrested Robert S. Walker, 40, after serving a warrant accusing him of child molestation. ISP began investigating Walker on May 23 after receiving information from the Howard...
WISH-TV
2 shot in robbery attempt during cell phone sale on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night after a meeting to sell a cell phone turned into a robbery attempt, police said. At around 7 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the...
‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.” Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after several parents, who hired 29-year-old Meleiah Fisher as […]
Wave 3
Man found guilty in 2019 shootings of Southern Indiana judges sentenced 16 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man found guilty of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in May 2019 was sentenced on Friday. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Brandon Kaiser has been sentenced to 16 years with...
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation.
11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
Muncie man found mentally incompetent to stand trial in mother's deadly stabbing
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was found mentally incompetent to stand trial in the deadly stabbing of his mother. Myron Armstrong, 28, will be assessed in 90 days and then again every six months to determine if his mental status changes and he can assist in his defense.
WTHR
Surveillance video from shooting at apartment complex near 30th and Post in Indianapolis 10-20-2022
One of the victims, a juvenile male, was reported to be in very critical condition, police said. The other victim, an adult male, was in critical condition.
Indianapolis man gets 9 years for nearly beating girlfriend to death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to nearly beating his girlfriend to death in January 2020. Court records show that Dawann Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and attempted obstruction of law, a Level 5 felony, […]
3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Officers believe she was shot in […]
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
