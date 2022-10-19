ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson man wanted in connection to Oct. 9 murder

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have named a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old man. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old David L. Jones Jr. of Anderson. He’s wanted for his role in the death of Tyreke Love (23) on October 9. Police say Love was found shot inside an apartment […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Man dies at hospital after shooting; IMPD now investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — One man died at the hospital after being admitted as a walk-in shooting victim late Thursday. IMPD said the man showed up with gunshot wounds at St. Vincent Hospital just before 10 p.m. He was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards by medical staff. It’s unknown at this point where the actual shooting happened. Anyone […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 people shot, 1 seriously, in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said two people arrived at an area hospital after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. when two people arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say the victims were found in serious and stable conditions. Police did not provide the location of where […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

One inmate dead, and two injured at Huntington Jail

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – One inmate is dead, and two others are in the hospital after an incident at the Huntington County Jail early Saturday morning. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, an investigation is underway by the Indiana State Police regarding the death of an inmate which occurred around 3:00 AM Saturday.
FOX59

‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.” Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after several parents, who hired 29-year-old Meleiah Fisher as […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis man gets 9 years for nearly beating girlfriend to death

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to nearly beating his girlfriend to death in January 2020. Court records show that Dawann Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and attempted obstruction of law, a Level 5 felony, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Officers believe she was shot in […]
AVON, IN
WTHR

WTHR

