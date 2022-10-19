ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KLTV

Texas College Football Steers end their winning drought

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas College football team has seen their winning drought come to an end winning their first game last week. Winning a game does not make a season but with the Steers the last time they won a game this time of the year they also went on to win their first away home since 2018 against Lyon College 38-34.
TYLER, TX
High School Football PRO

Tyler, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ROYSE CITY, TX
inforney.com

Lions, Panthers renew old East Texas rivalry

LUFKIN — A good, old-fashioned Piney Woods football rivalry will unfold on Friday as the Tyler Lions meet the Lufkin Panthers in a District 7-5A Division I game. "You've got to love it — the Lions versus the Panthers," Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes said. "I remember as a player going to Lufkin and Lufkin coming to Tyler, it was always a great game, a physical game. That's what we will get Friday, a great and physical game."
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

85th Annual East Texas Yamboree kicks off in Gilmer

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, the 85th East Texas Yamboree officially kicked off in Gilmer. It’s the second-oldest festival in Texas and brings in people from all over to experience the food, shows, contests and more. People especially enjoy the carnival that takes place in Gilmer City Square. The square is filled with rides, […]
GILMER, TX
gilavalleycentral.net

Linda Dale Olsen

Linda Dale Olsen passed away from complications due to cancer on September 25th, 2022, in Tyler, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. She will be dearly missed. Linda was almost a New Year’s baby, born in Safford on January 2nd, 1957, to Dale and Elidia Olsen. Linda was a tomboy growing up and could usually be found riding bareback on a horse. However, as she got older, she shed her tomboy ways and began modeling school in Phoenix at the end of her junior year in High School. After graduating high school, she married Rocky Shelton in 1976 and had three children together. They lived in Farmington, New Mexico, and then made their home in a suburb of Tyler, Texas. Linda loved to cook and grill for her family, loved Asian food and fortune cookies – but she superstitiously made someone else read her fortune aloud! She was also quite the handywoman and could fix just about anything. Linda is survived by her three children, Melanie Zied (Adeb), Clint, and Cody; her mother, Elidia Olsen, brothers Wade (Carrie), West (Brenda), and Clay; her sister Wendy John (Jace); and grandchildren Omer Zied, Kasim Zied, Ali Zied, and Dayton. A short committal service for Linda’s urn will be held on Saturday, November 5th, at 11 am, at the Charles C. Olsen plot in the old section of the Safford Cemetery. She’ll be laid to rest next to her father.
SAFFORD, AZ
101.5 KNUE

Here’s Your Chance at a Home and 40 Acres in Pittsburg, Texas

Having a beautiful home sitting on 40 acres of land isn’t just something in a song, for most of us that would be a dream come true. But as I was looking around real estate listings currently available in East Texas I found that exact listing for a piece of property currently for sale in Pittsburg, Texas. While this home and property would be a dream come true, it’s going to cost you $2,995,000 to make it a reality.
PITTSBURG, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Chamber Connection for 10/19 by Butch Burney

Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Theresa Pennington

Graveside service for Theresa Howk Pennington, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Pennington passed away on October 18, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances -Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Quitman ISD announces new superintendent

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Quitman ISD announced the board has signed a contract with a new superintendent. Chris Mason will begin superintendent duties as of January 1, 2023. He will take over from long-term superintendent Rhonda Turner who will retire at the end of December. Mason has 19 years of...
QUITMAN, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Theresa Howk Pennington

A graveside service for Theresa Howk Pennington, age 64, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Pennington passed away on October 18, 2022, at CHRISTUS Mother Frances -Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Mix 93.1

Only 90 Minutes from Tyler, TX–A Castle Ruled by Llamas Awaits You

If you love animals, make plans to visit this castle "ruled" by llamas awaiting you in Royse City--only 90 minutes from Tyler, Texas!. OK, so this Irish-style castle in Royse City, TX isn't literally ruled by llamas, but they definitely get the royal treatment at ShangriLlama--and so will you! That's just how the Brucato Family and their llamas roll. And seriously, this castle is gorgeous!
ROYSE CITY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Miguel Cadena

Miguel Angel Cadena Ugalde passed away on October 18, 2022, in Mesquite, TX, at the age of 56. He was born on August 25, 1966, in Atizapan Mexico, Mexico, the son of Mario Cadena and Maria Ugalde Rojo. He married Alejandra Martinez on July 4, 2010, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He studied political science and worked as a used car salesman, bail bonds man, and a minister. He was a member of Casa de Paz in Paris, TX.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Oct. 22, 2022

The following individuals filed applications for marriage licenses at Hopkins County Clerk’s office Oct. 10-21, 2022:. Cristian A. Romero Rivera and Marissa Adams Figueroa. Cameron Cody Townsend and Jessica Evangel Wilkinson. Paul Ray Dungan and Christy Ann Schumacher. Koby Dale Hume and Mallory Michelle Morris. Brandi Janette Schultz and...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
