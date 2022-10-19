Read full article on original website
Texas College Football Steers end their winning drought
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas College football team has seen their winning drought come to an end winning their first game last week. Winning a game does not make a season but with the Steers the last time they won a game this time of the year they also went on to win their first away home since 2018 against Lyon College 38-34.
Tyler, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lions, Panthers renew old East Texas rivalry
LUFKIN — A good, old-fashioned Piney Woods football rivalry will unfold on Friday as the Tyler Lions meet the Lufkin Panthers in a District 7-5A Division I game. "You've got to love it — the Lions versus the Panthers," Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes said. "I remember as a player going to Lufkin and Lufkin coming to Tyler, it was always a great game, a physical game. That's what we will get Friday, a great and physical game."
Sulphur Springs Martial Arts student named to team USA, will compete in Brazil
Sulphur Springs ATA Martial Arts has exciting news: One of their students, 3rd Degree Black Belt,Ms. Harleigh Stegient, has been named to the 2023 ATA US National Combat Sparring Team. This is an incredible honor. Stegient fought through several rounds of cuts in front of the selection committee in order...
85th Annual East Texas Yamboree kicks off in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, the 85th East Texas Yamboree officially kicked off in Gilmer. It’s the second-oldest festival in Texas and brings in people from all over to experience the food, shows, contests and more. People especially enjoy the carnival that takes place in Gilmer City Square. The square is filled with rides, […]
Wildcats JV team takes road victory over Paris
Sulphur Springs won the toss and elected to receive the kickoff, but unfortunately the Wildcats fumbled the kick giving Paris the ball at the Sulphur Springs 27 yard line. Paris was able to make Sulphur Springs pay using the ground game score on a six play 27 yard drive. The extra point was got to Paris a quick 7-0 score.
Sulphur Springs FFA wins big at State Fair Dairy
This past weekend Sulphur Springs had 4 FFA members travel to the State Fair of Texas Dairy Show. Tripp Smith and Dotti Smith showed Holstein heifers and a cow raised from their dairy. Wayne Hinton also showed 3 Holstein heifers. Jayden Arledge showed 2 Brown Swiss heifers. All 4 had...
Linda Dale Olsen
Linda Dale Olsen passed away from complications due to cancer on September 25th, 2022, in Tyler, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. She will be dearly missed. Linda was almost a New Year’s baby, born in Safford on January 2nd, 1957, to Dale and Elidia Olsen. Linda was a tomboy growing up and could usually be found riding bareback on a horse. However, as she got older, she shed her tomboy ways and began modeling school in Phoenix at the end of her junior year in High School. After graduating high school, she married Rocky Shelton in 1976 and had three children together. They lived in Farmington, New Mexico, and then made their home in a suburb of Tyler, Texas. Linda loved to cook and grill for her family, loved Asian food and fortune cookies – but she superstitiously made someone else read her fortune aloud! She was also quite the handywoman and could fix just about anything. Linda is survived by her three children, Melanie Zied (Adeb), Clint, and Cody; her mother, Elidia Olsen, brothers Wade (Carrie), West (Brenda), and Clay; her sister Wendy John (Jace); and grandchildren Omer Zied, Kasim Zied, Ali Zied, and Dayton. A short committal service for Linda’s urn will be held on Saturday, November 5th, at 11 am, at the Charles C. Olsen plot in the old section of the Safford Cemetery. She’ll be laid to rest next to her father.
East Texas Festivals Celebrate Yams, Feral Hogs And More This Weekend
When it comes to attending a fall festival this year in East Texas, we've had nothing but perfect weather so far this season and this weekend is going to be another great one to get out and enjoy one of the six events that's happening this weekend. Tents are up...
Here’s Your Chance at a Home and 40 Acres in Pittsburg, Texas
Having a beautiful home sitting on 40 acres of land isn’t just something in a song, for most of us that would be a dream come true. But as I was looking around real estate listings currently available in East Texas I found that exact listing for a piece of property currently for sale in Pittsburg, Texas. While this home and property would be a dream come true, it’s going to cost you $2,995,000 to make it a reality.
Mineola mobile home burned down in Enchanted Lakes neighborhood
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Lindale Fire Department responded to a mobile home which caught on fire and burned to the ground in Mineola on Thursday. The fire took place in the the Enchanted Lakes neighborhood of Mineola. No injuries were reported by Lindale Fire.
Chamber Connection for 10/19 by Butch Burney
Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Tyler AKC kennel club dog show in Sulphur Springs 2022
Bow wow, woof woof and splish splash! The Tyler Kennel Club graced Sulphur Springs this weekend with all manner of pooches great and small.
Obituary for Theresa Pennington
Graveside service for Theresa Howk Pennington, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Pennington passed away on October 18, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances -Sulphur Springs.
Quitman ISD announces new superintendent
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Quitman ISD announced the board has signed a contract with a new superintendent. Chris Mason will begin superintendent duties as of January 1, 2023. He will take over from long-term superintendent Rhonda Turner who will retire at the end of December. Mason has 19 years of...
Only 90 Minutes from Tyler, TX–A Castle Ruled by Llamas Awaits You
If you love animals, make plans to visit this castle "ruled" by llamas awaiting you in Royse City--only 90 minutes from Tyler, Texas!. OK, so this Irish-style castle in Royse City, TX isn't literally ruled by llamas, but they definitely get the royal treatment at ShangriLlama--and so will you! That's just how the Brucato Family and their llamas roll. And seriously, this castle is gorgeous!
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service has issued a grass fire danger statement for parts of East Texas including Van Zandt, Hopkins and Rains Counties, according to Van Zandt County Fire Marshal. This statement comes after a recent spate of fires and dry conditions across East Texas. “The National Weather Service Has Issued […]
Obituary for Miguel Cadena
Miguel Angel Cadena Ugalde passed away on October 18, 2022, in Mesquite, TX, at the age of 56. He was born on August 25, 1966, in Atizapan Mexico, Mexico, the son of Mario Cadena and Maria Ugalde Rojo. He married Alejandra Martinez on July 4, 2010, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He studied political science and worked as a used car salesman, bail bonds man, and a minister. He was a member of Casa de Paz in Paris, TX.
Hopkins County Records — Oct. 22, 2022
The following individuals filed applications for marriage licenses at Hopkins County Clerk’s office Oct. 10-21, 2022:. Cristian A. Romero Rivera and Marissa Adams Figueroa. Cameron Cody Townsend and Jessica Evangel Wilkinson. Paul Ray Dungan and Christy Ann Schumacher. Koby Dale Hume and Mallory Michelle Morris. Brandi Janette Schultz and...
