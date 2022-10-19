ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 19

Related
KFOR

Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Oklahoma couple facing diagnosis head on

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “This is a prize. It’ll go down in infamy. I’m going to have it bronzed,” Roger Mashore said. Roger Mashore is an ironman, and even more impressive, he became one in his fifties. The feat in made up of 140.6 miles of swimming, cycling, and running – a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride, followed by a full marathon of 26.2 miles of running.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Lease

Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally Returned

An Oklahoma couple had lost a wedding ring but lost and found was able to reconnect it with them.Perry Merrity/Unsplash. The State Fair often tells fairgoers that "if you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair." This wasn't just a reference to clothing, wallets, or even phones. WFAA reports that the safety team at the State Fair says they have found a prosthetic leg and a set of dentures. However, what arrived in the lost and found office left many shocked.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 94.1

Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion

Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
TEXAS STATE
KLAW 101

It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
NORMAN, OK
KLAW 101

Get Ready Oklahoma for the ‘Twister’ Sequel

It's been talked about for what seems like forever and now it's looking like it's actually going to happen. Get ready for the follow-up to 'Twister.' Without a doubt, this is one of the most anticipated movie sequels to hit the silver screen. It was officially confirmed earlier this week that we're finally getting another Twister movie!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Well needed rainfall on the way for Oklahoma!

There’s hope for significant rainfall across Oklahoma late Sunday Night, Monday into very early Tuesday Morning. Here’s a look at weather data guidance showing heaviest rainfall central / eastern Oklahoma with less across northwestern OK and Panhandle. Watching!
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Okmulgee Man May Fight Extradition from Florida to Oklahoma

On Wednesday, we reported that the Okmulgee man who was listed as a “person of interest” in the deaths of four men who were dismembered and left in a river last week had been apprehended by law enforcement in Florida after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. Police in Florida were working with the Okmulgee Police Department to arrange transportation for Joseph Lloyd Kennedy, age 67, to be returned to Oklahoma for further questioning but now, that might not happen any time soon.
OKMULGEE, OK
okstate.edu

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease

Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
STILLWATER, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Creepy Modern-Day Toxic Ghost Town

For whatever reason, there really aren't that many "old" towns in Oklahoma. Being a somewhat young state, our old towns are usually just really small towns. For instance, Hollis, OK (about 90 miles West) was once a bustling metropolis of people. It was both a city and rural population mashed into a rich community of restaurants, entertainment, and morals... Now it's just a small dying town past it's prime on the edge of Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy