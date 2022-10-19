Read full article on original website
Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Oklahoma couple facing diagnosis head on
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “This is a prize. It’ll go down in infamy. I’m going to have it bronzed,” Roger Mashore said. Roger Mashore is an ironman, and even more impressive, he became one in his fifties. The feat in made up of 140.6 miles of swimming, cycling, and running – a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride, followed by a full marathon of 26.2 miles of running.
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally Returned
An Oklahoma couple had lost a wedding ring but lost and found was able to reconnect it with them.Perry Merrity/Unsplash. The State Fair often tells fairgoers that "if you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair." This wasn't just a reference to clothing, wallets, or even phones. WFAA reports that the safety team at the State Fair says they have found a prosthetic leg and a set of dentures. However, what arrived in the lost and found office left many shocked.
Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion
Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
Look: Mystery alligator found wandering loose in Idaho
Wildlife officials in Idaho said they are investigating the origins of a non-native animal found wandering loose: an alligator.
Get Ready Oklahoma for the ‘Twister’ Sequel
It's been talked about for what seems like forever and now it's looking like it's actually going to happen. Get ready for the follow-up to 'Twister.' Without a doubt, this is one of the most anticipated movie sequels to hit the silver screen. It was officially confirmed earlier this week that we're finally getting another Twister movie!
Louisiana grandmother launches GoFundMe for slain babies’ funeral expenses
Brandy Marter-Moreno is asking for the community's help to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
Oklahoma executes Benjamin Cole for the 2002 killing of his 9-month-old daughter
McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
Well needed rainfall on the way for Oklahoma!
There’s hope for significant rainfall across Oklahoma late Sunday Night, Monday into very early Tuesday Morning. Here’s a look at weather data guidance showing heaviest rainfall central / eastern Oklahoma with less across northwestern OK and Panhandle. Watching!
3 indicted, accused of illegally transporting elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Tyler for sale
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three men were indicted by an East Texas grand jury and are accused of transporting two African elephant ivory tusks from an Oklahoma residence to Tyler for sale. According to their federal indictment, David Bartlett, 46 of Dill City, Okla., called an undercover United States Fish and Wildlife special agent on […]
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant is Known Nationwide for its Food & Frights
This 100-plus-year-old restaurant in Oklahoma is well-known across the Sooner State for its awesome menu of delicious, mouth-watering, homemade country-style cuisine. People come from all over the state, even the Nation to experience these incredible dishes. But it's not just the amazing food that people are interested in!. The Old...
Person of interest in murders of 4 missing Oklahoma men denied bond in Florida court
“Given the total picture which has come to my attention, think at this point in time for public safety and for Mr. Kennedy's situation, I think no bond is appropriate,” Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Bryan Feigenbaum said.
DHS: Help spread Christmas cheer to foster children in need
The holidays will be here before you know it, but some foster families are already worried about providing for children in their care.
Okmulgee Man May Fight Extradition from Florida to Oklahoma
On Wednesday, we reported that the Okmulgee man who was listed as a “person of interest” in the deaths of four men who were dismembered and left in a river last week had been apprehended by law enforcement in Florida after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. Police in Florida were working with the Okmulgee Police Department to arrange transportation for Joseph Lloyd Kennedy, age 67, to be returned to Oklahoma for further questioning but now, that might not happen any time soon.
Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations
TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease
Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
Black vultures attacking Oklahoma’s livestock while alive, costing ranchers
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away. Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird...
Oklahoma’s Creepy Modern-Day Toxic Ghost Town
For whatever reason, there really aren't that many "old" towns in Oklahoma. Being a somewhat young state, our old towns are usually just really small towns. For instance, Hollis, OK (about 90 miles West) was once a bustling metropolis of people. It was both a city and rural population mashed into a rich community of restaurants, entertainment, and morals... Now it's just a small dying town past it's prime on the edge of Oklahoma.
