Watch: Brazilian man's far-popping eyes earn Guinness World Record

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Brazilian man with an unusual talent earned a Guinness World Record for popping his eyes 0.71 inches beyond his eye sockets.

Guinness World Records/YouTube

Guinness World Records announced Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita, aka Tio Chico, was awarded the world record title for the farthest eyeball pop (male) when he showed off his unusual ability to make his eyes protrude 0.71 inches out of their sockets.

He said his skill was discovered in childhood, and his parents had originally feared it was a symptom of disease, but he was given a clean bill of health by doctors.

"My skill is definitely a gift. It came from my father, my mother and the creator, too," the record-breaker said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com