One dead in apartment fire in Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS (CNS) - One person was found dead today in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks.

Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.

The victim and a dog were found inside the unit, Bastman said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

"There was no working fire alarm inside that one unit," David Ortiz of the LAFD told Fox 11, which reported that the fatally injured person was a woman.

Other residents reported the blaze to the fire department, the LAFD said.

The fire started in a second-floor unit and spread throughout the apartment complex. About 20 residents were evacuated from the apartment building according to media reports.

It took 29 firefighters 15 minutes to put out the fire.

No other firefighter or civilian injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

