ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

One dead in apartment fire in Sherman Oaks

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LTWB_0if0N5pC00

SHERMAN OAKS (CNS) - One person was found dead today in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks.

Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.

The victim and a dog were found inside the unit, Bastman said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

"There was no working fire alarm inside that one unit," David Ortiz of the LAFD told Fox 11, which reported that the fatally injured person was a woman.

Other residents reported the blaze to the fire department, the LAFD said.

The fire started in a second-floor unit and spread throughout the apartment complex. About 20 residents were evacuated from the apartment building according to media reports.

It took 29 firefighters 15 minutes to put out the fire.

No other firefighter or civilian injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Elderly woman killed in Brentwood house fire

LOS ANGELES - An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Brentwood early Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at a two-story home located at 405 S. Cliffwood Avenue and was extinguished within 33 minutes, officials said. The fire was contained to one room.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Traffic crash leaves one dead on Orange County freeway

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person was killed Saturday morning in a traffic crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Anaheim, authorities said. The crash occurred about 4 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Ball Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. It was not known whether the fatality died...
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Killed in Early Morning Brentwood House Fire

One person was killed early Thursday in a Brentwood house fire. The fire was reported in the 400 block of South Cliffwood Avenue at about 6 a.m. Firefighters found the person dead on the first floor of the two-story building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Details about the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Shooting leaves one hospitalized in Burbank

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday. The shooting happened near Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. just behind the Magnolia Island Car Wash around 3:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police. One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital, […]
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Hawthorne shooting

A man was shot to death in Hawthorne Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle in an alleyway at the […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Fatal Rollover Accident at Magnolia and Olive; Drunks in Abundance; Rock Thrown Through Church Window; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 13 – 19. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 355 service events, resulting in 75 investigations. Domestic Violence. October 13 at 1:07 a.m., a call was received from an unknown location...
MONROVIA, CA
KTLA

Car slams into big rig on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills; driver killed

A fatal crash on the 101 Freeway forced the temporary closure of the northbound lanes through Woodland Hills Wednesday morning. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. near Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responding officers found a vehicle stuck more than halfway underneath the back of a big rig that had stopped […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy