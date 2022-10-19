ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

papercitymag.com

Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

This One-of-a-Kind Home Is Also a Once-in-a-Lifetime Purchase

In 1972, The Dallas Morning News ran a feature on this custom Tom Wunderlick-built home. It was the home of Conan West, a noted interior designer, who collaborated with architect friend, William L. Heenan, to create a space that’s one of a kind. West was well-traveled and collected art and furniture from around the world. He wanted to create a space to showcase his collection — like his very own personal museum.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

New steakhouse coming to the top of Reunion Tower

DALLAS - Reunion Tower is one of Dallas' most iconic buildings and on Friday it was announced a new steakhouse is going to call the building home. Crown Block, a steak and seafood restaurant concept, is expected to open in Spring 2023. James Beard nominees and husband and wife businesses...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

What are the best greasy spoons to eat at around Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest American treasures from the smallest towns to the biggest cities will always and forever be the best local greasy spoon in any specific area. Wait for a second, what’s a greasy spoon? A greasy spoon is a small diner/cafe/restaurant that usually serves...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Luxury Fashion Consignment For the Modern Age — EDIT Sale is Bringing Its Coveted Sale to Dallas

Follow the luxury consignment experts on Instagram at @edit_sale. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Maybe you’re getting ready to transition your closet from fall to winter. Maybe you got a new job that requires a whole fresh look. Or maybe, you’re just over everything in your closet. Many can relate to this scenario. Luckily for fashion lovers in North Texas, the EDIT Sale is coming to Dallas this fall.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Celina Is Becoming A Residential And Commercial Boomtown

Like many other North Texas, Celina’s rapid growth over the past couple of years is changing its landscape. In addition to new roadways and other developments, Celina is getting the attention of big retail companies. As Local Profile previously mentioned, Celina announced recently the closure of a deal with...
CELINA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Concrete Work on Future Oak Cliff I-35E Deck Park is Finished

Dallas city leaders will get their first official look on Thursday at the latest stage of development of the Southern Gateway project. The Texas Department of Transportation recently completed the concrete decking that will serve as the foundation of the future Southern Gateway Park that is being built atop Interstate 35E in Oak Cliff.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Tollway Expansion Lengthens Commute Temporarily

Near the Frisco intersection of Dallas Parkway and Panther Creek Parkway, three ramps to and from Dallas North Tollway (DNT) will be closed for 12 to 18 months in order to widen the highway. The City of Frisco released a map of the closed ramps, which include the northbound entrance...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Hopes to Hire Out of Permit Backlog

As the City of Dallas seeks to alleviate the permitting backlog that has slowed the building and construction process, the development services department recently moved to fill empty positions in its ranks. Dallas’ Development Services Department (DSD) held a hiring event Tuesday to fill multiple positions for the city, including...
DALLAS, TX
rejournals.com

Cold storage facility in North Dallas-Fort Worth trades hands￼

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Cold Creek Solutions Denton, a 374,560-square-foot Class A cold storage warehouse in Denton, Texas. JLL represented the seller, Cold Creek Solutions, in the sale to an institutional buyer. The recently completed building is approximately 50% leased to Southwest...
DENTON, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best new restaurants around Dallas you need to try: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone that lives around the city of Dallas has a couple of go-to restaurants that they frequent monthly, weekly, and even daily. Does the same-old-same-old get, well, old? Are you looking to try something new, maybe a cuisine you haven’t tried before? This fall would be the perfect time to get into a new restaurant and see if they can dethrone your local favorites.
DALLAS, TX

