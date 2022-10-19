Follow the luxury consignment experts on Instagram at @edit_sale. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Maybe you’re getting ready to transition your closet from fall to winter. Maybe you got a new job that requires a whole fresh look. Or maybe, you’re just over everything in your closet. Many can relate to this scenario. Luckily for fashion lovers in North Texas, the EDIT Sale is coming to Dallas this fall.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO