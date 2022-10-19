Read full article on original website
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
New Steakhouse Coming to Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
papercitymag.com
Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
CandysDirt.com
This One-of-a-Kind Home Is Also a Once-in-a-Lifetime Purchase
In 1972, The Dallas Morning News ran a feature on this custom Tom Wunderlick-built home. It was the home of Conan West, a noted interior designer, who collaborated with architect friend, William L. Heenan, to create a space that’s one of a kind. West was well-traveled and collected art and furniture from around the world. He wanted to create a space to showcase his collection — like his very own personal museum.
fox4news.com
New steakhouse coming to the top of Reunion Tower
DALLAS - Reunion Tower is one of Dallas' most iconic buildings and on Friday it was announced a new steakhouse is going to call the building home. Crown Block, a steak and seafood restaurant concept, is expected to open in Spring 2023. James Beard nominees and husband and wife businesses...
What are the best greasy spoons to eat at around Dallas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest American treasures from the smallest towns to the biggest cities will always and forever be the best local greasy spoon in any specific area. Wait for a second, what’s a greasy spoon? A greasy spoon is a small diner/cafe/restaurant that usually serves...
papercitymag.com
Luxury Fashion Consignment For the Modern Age — EDIT Sale is Bringing Its Coveted Sale to Dallas
Follow the luxury consignment experts on Instagram at @edit_sale. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Maybe you’re getting ready to transition your closet from fall to winter. Maybe you got a new job that requires a whole fresh look. Or maybe, you’re just over everything in your closet. Many can relate to this scenario. Luckily for fashion lovers in North Texas, the EDIT Sale is coming to Dallas this fall.
dmagazine.com
News Bites: The Grapevine Bar is Moving and Henry’s Majestic Will Temporarily Close
The Grapevine Bar, the well-loved Dallas dive bar on Maple Avenue, intends to move to a new location once its lease ends in 2023. The Dallas Morning News first reported the story Monday. The property was purchased by Dallas real estate company Crow Holdings, which owns industrial, residential, and office...
Dallas mayor tours completed deck over I-35E in Oak Cliff
Workers have completed Phase One of the new Dallas deck park over I-35 near the Dallas Zoo. While the park portion of what will be known as Southern Gateway Park has not even begun, the deck itself spanning I-35 near Ewing Avenue is now in place
Dig into the best Dallas nachos at these restaurants, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese. We love starting Friday off with some jokes, the weekend is here, grab a beer and a plate of delicious nachos to celebrate North Texas!. It’s a worldwide celebration on Friday, October 21 as it...
Celina Is Becoming A Residential And Commercial Boomtown
Like many other North Texas, Celina’s rapid growth over the past couple of years is changing its landscape. In addition to new roadways and other developments, Celina is getting the attention of big retail companies. As Local Profile previously mentioned, Celina announced recently the closure of a deal with...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Concrete Work on Future Oak Cliff I-35E Deck Park is Finished
Dallas city leaders will get their first official look on Thursday at the latest stage of development of the Southern Gateway project. The Texas Department of Transportation recently completed the concrete decking that will serve as the foundation of the future Southern Gateway Park that is being built atop Interstate 35E in Oak Cliff.
Dallas steakhouse ranked among 2022’s 10 best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.
Things To Do Around DFW: Alliance Airshow, Haunted Houses, State Fair finale and more
The incredible AllianceTexas Aviation Expo is sold out - but luckily this amazing airshow will also be taking flight above Alliance - so you can park in the area and take in the show.
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
Garland opens new skate park
The City of Garland is holding a grand-opening ceremony for its new park for skateboarders this weekend. Funding for the project was approved by voters in 2004 as part of a city bond package.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Tollway Expansion Lengthens Commute Temporarily
Near the Frisco intersection of Dallas Parkway and Panther Creek Parkway, three ramps to and from Dallas North Tollway (DNT) will be closed for 12 to 18 months in order to widen the highway. The City of Frisco released a map of the closed ramps, which include the northbound entrance...
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hopes to Hire Out of Permit Backlog
As the City of Dallas seeks to alleviate the permitting backlog that has slowed the building and construction process, the development services department recently moved to fill empty positions in its ranks. Dallas’ Development Services Department (DSD) held a hiring event Tuesday to fill multiple positions for the city, including...
rejournals.com
Cold storage facility in North Dallas-Fort Worth trades hands￼
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Cold Creek Solutions Denton, a 374,560-square-foot Class A cold storage warehouse in Denton, Texas. JLL represented the seller, Cold Creek Solutions, in the sale to an institutional buyer. The recently completed building is approximately 50% leased to Southwest...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best new restaurants around Dallas you need to try: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone that lives around the city of Dallas has a couple of go-to restaurants that they frequent monthly, weekly, and even daily. Does the same-old-same-old get, well, old? Are you looking to try something new, maybe a cuisine you haven’t tried before? This fall would be the perfect time to get into a new restaurant and see if they can dethrone your local favorites.
