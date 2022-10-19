As the Village of Lewiston bicentennial year comes to a close, I have decided to embark on one more important project relevant to Lewiston's history. With the overwhelming support I received to make the potter's field monument and memorial bench, I am again asking for donations to help finish raising the remaining funds needed to make the Lewiston Cemetery historical plaque to be placed in the Oakwood section of the cemetery near the oak trees that line the perimeter of the newer section. With the assistance of Mayor Welch and Tom Collister of HAL, we are working together on the final draft outlining its history from 1812 to the present. It will be of cast bronze mounted onto a boulder provided by the Village DPW.

LEWISTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO