Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Transit Road Is About To Be A Disaster in Lancaster, New York
Get ready because traffic is about to be absolutely brutal in this area. If you take this way to work, you might want to start mapping out a detour so you can get to work on time. Coming up on October 27, a section of Transit Road is going to...
New Goodwill location opened at Southgate Plaza in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Goodwill of Western New York has opened its newest retail store and donation center. It's located in Southgate Plaza in West Seneca. The 12,000-square-foot facility replaces Goodwill's former store on Seneca Street. There will be a drive-up donation area and even a satellite office for...
Picturesque Winery For Sale In Western New York
If you ever had the dream of walking among grapevines and creating your own signature wine, now you can without heading to Italy or California. Up fo sale is an amazing winery here in Western New York and if you have a couple of bucks laying around it could be yours.
Two shot in overnight incident near College and Allen Streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot in an overnight incident, according to Buffalo police. Police say that it happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near College Street and Allen Street. Two males were struck in the leg area. They were both transported to ECMC and were both listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
Erie County Water Authority rates increasing
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are an Erie County Water Authority customer get ready to pay more. Rates are going up 12%. The board approved its 2023 budget Thursday. The increase means the average customer will pay about 10 cents more a day, averaging around $36 more per year.
Go Car Wash closes $4.25M deal for Southwestern Boulevard site
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Denver-based Go Car Wash Management Co. has officially closed on the real estate portion of its recently opened Hamburg site. MDC Coast 24 LLC – a Go Car Wash real estate affiliate – paid $4.25 million for its location at 4450 Southwestern Blvd., according to Oct. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. MDC bought the property from Royal Wash Development LLC.
With new site set to open soon, Pita Gourmet has ambitions for the future
AMHERST, N.Y. — As they prepare to open a new site on Sheridan Drive in Amherst next month, the co-owners of Pita Gourmet already have their eyes on another site in 2023. A mid-November opening is planned at 3122 Sheridan Drive at Alberta Drive, where Benderson Development has built a three-store plaza on the site once home to Alice’s Kitchen.
ECC consider collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library to share libary space
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie Community College is considering a collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. This collaboration would be a transition to using the public library space. The school says it would benefit from the freed-up space and the public library would benefit from the additional...
Buffalo Restaurant Marks New Location With Amazing Mural
A local favorite restaurant recently moved to a new location and to christen the new building they commission an amazing mural for the side of their building. Carmine's was a local fixture in East Amherst for many years but just a couple of weeks ago they moved into a new building on Transit road near Main street in Williamsville.
Buffalo police investigate Genesee Street shooting
Buffalo police are investigating a Friday night shooting that occurred around the 1800 block of Genesee Street.
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, where it is said a 30-year-old male was struck multiple times. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
wnypapers.com
Piper looks to add to Lewiston cemetery, potter's field
As the Village of Lewiston bicentennial year comes to a close, I have decided to embark on one more important project relevant to Lewiston's history. With the overwhelming support I received to make the potter's field monument and memorial bench, I am again asking for donations to help finish raising the remaining funds needed to make the Lewiston Cemetery historical plaque to be placed in the Oakwood section of the cemetery near the oak trees that line the perimeter of the newer section. With the assistance of Mayor Welch and Tom Collister of HAL, we are working together on the final draft outlining its history from 1812 to the present. It will be of cast bronze mounted onto a boulder provided by the Village DPW.
Restaurant Week is back in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Restaurant Week is back in Buffalo. Buffalo Restaurant Week runs from October 24-30 and will feature new dishes and prix fixe menus and will be debuting for lunch and dinner. “The people that used to be in...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 21 - October 23
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place. Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center this weekend. There will be shows Friday through Sunday. "With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers," the event page says. You can find more information and tickets here and here.
Modesty Marketplace hold official rebranding Thursday night
AMHERST, N.Y. — We're celebrating a local boutique in Amherst. Modesty Marketplace is located at 4498 Main St in Amherst and offers modest clothing for women. The owner Julie Algubani says she started the store to provide a more inclusive shopping experience, especially for Muslim Americans like herself. She...
buffalospree.com
Bright future: Buffalo Central Terminal
RESTORING THE CENTRAL TERMINAL TO ITS ORIGINAL GLORY IS AN ENORMOUS UNDERTAKING WITH AN EQUALLY ENORMOUS PRICE TAG. According to an estimate from James Lima Planning + Development in New York City, it’ll take nearly $300 million to turn a dilapidated, ninety-year old historic landmark into a vibrant destination for year-round activities.
Millions invested in Buffalo's Bird Island Treatment Facility
A multi-million dollar investment is designed to make a big piece of Western New York cleaner. Mayor Byron Brown announced that millions of dollars is coming to the Bird Island Treatment Facility.
Man shot multiple times on Genesee Street Friday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man is recovering after being shot multiple times Friday night. Around 9 p.m. officers were called to the 1800 block of Genesee Street on reports of a shooting. Police said when they arrived at the scene they found a 30-year-old man with...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0