ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Two shot in overnight incident near College and Allen Streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot in an overnight incident, according to Buffalo police. Police say that it happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near College Street and Allen Street. Two males were struck in the leg area. They were both transported to ECMC and were both listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Water Authority rates increasing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are an Erie County Water Authority customer get ready to pay more. Rates are going up 12%. The board approved its 2023 budget Thursday. The increase means the average customer will pay about 10 cents more a day, averaging around $36 more per year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Go Car Wash closes $4.25M deal for Southwestern Boulevard site

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Denver-based Go Car Wash Management Co. has officially closed on the real estate portion of its recently opened Hamburg site. MDC Coast 24 LLC – a Go Car Wash real estate affiliate – paid $4.25 million for its location at 4450 Southwestern Blvd., according to Oct. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. MDC bought the property from Royal Wash Development LLC.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Marks New Location With Amazing Mural

A local favorite restaurant recently moved to a new location and to christen the new building they commission an amazing mural for the side of their building. Carmine's was a local fixture in East Amherst for many years but just a couple of weeks ago they moved into a new building on Transit road near Main street in Williamsville.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, where it is said a 30-year-old male was struck multiple times. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Piper looks to add to Lewiston cemetery, potter's field

As the Village of Lewiston bicentennial year comes to a close, I have decided to embark on one more important project relevant to Lewiston's history. With the overwhelming support I received to make the potter's field monument and memorial bench, I am again asking for donations to help finish raising the remaining funds needed to make the Lewiston Cemetery historical plaque to be placed in the Oakwood section of the cemetery near the oak trees that line the perimeter of the newer section. With the assistance of Mayor Welch and Tom Collister of HAL, we are working together on the final draft outlining its history from 1812 to the present. It will be of cast bronze mounted onto a boulder provided by the Village DPW.
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Restaurant Week is back in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Restaurant Week is back in Buffalo. Buffalo Restaurant Week runs from October 24-30 and will feature new dishes and prix fixe menus and will be debuting for lunch and dinner. “The people that used to be in...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 21 - October 23

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place. Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center this weekend. There will be shows Friday through Sunday. "With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers," the event page says. You can find more information and tickets here and here.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Modesty Marketplace hold official rebranding Thursday night

AMHERST, N.Y. — We're celebrating a local boutique in Amherst. Modesty Marketplace is located at 4498 Main St in Amherst and offers modest clothing for women. The owner Julie Algubani says she started the store to provide a more inclusive shopping experience, especially for Muslim Americans like herself. She...
AMHERST, NY
buffalospree.com

Bright future: Buffalo Central Terminal

RESTORING THE CENTRAL TERMINAL TO ITS ORIGINAL GLORY IS AN ENORMOUS UNDERTAKING WITH AN EQUALLY ENORMOUS PRICE TAG. According to an estimate from James Lima Planning + Development in New York City, it’ll take nearly $300 million to turn a dilapidated, ninety-year old historic landmark into a vibrant destination for year-round activities.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy