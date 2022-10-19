Read full article on original website
Study: South Carolina is least ‘energy-efficient’ state
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new study released Tuesday by WalletHub found that South Carolina is the least “energy-efficient” state in the country. South Carolina ranked 48th in the list. WalletHub notes that Alaska and Hawaii are not included in the study due to a lack of data, placing South Carolina at 48th of the 48 states included.
Charleston City Hall lights up for SC Afterschool Alliance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Afterschool Alliance (SCAA) is celebrating the contribution of afterschool programs across the united states and here in the Lowcountry. On October 20, buildings lit up nationwide, including Charleston City Hall, to recognize the importance of the programs and bring attention to the...
Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
Officials sign agreement to grow SC & Taiwan educational relations
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Higher education officials in South Carolina signed a historic agreement with the Republic of China (Taiwan) earlier this week. According to the state Commission on Higher Education (CHE), the memorandum of understanding (MOU) will expand the educational ties between South Carolina and Taiwan. The MOU...
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home...
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging residents to discard some “faulty” at-home COVID-19 test kits. DHEC said it was made aware of a limited number of iHealth test kits that may have faulty results cartridges due to a manufacturing error, according to a news release.
West Ashley High School AD Jeff Fipps remembered
‘Drop, cover and hold on’: Millions practice earthquake …. 'Drop, cover and hold on': Millions practice earthquake safety in worldwide drill. Local activists promote safe voting ahead of midterm …. Man arrested for fatal Taco Bell shooting. NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Bailey Drive. ‘Patriots Annex’ plans released, construction...
