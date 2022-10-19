ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Donovan Mitchell comes as advertised, Cavs need lots of work – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while watching the Cavs open the season with a 108-105 loss at Toronto:. 1. The eye injury to Darius Garland showed the immediate value of Donovan Mitchell. Garland played only 13 minutes. After that, Mitchell ran the team. As coach J.B. Bickerstaff said in his postgame press conference: “(Mitchell) has carried teams on his back before. It’s not new ... he’s an elite basketball player.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Isaac Okoro to step into Cleveland Cavaliers’ starting lineup for Darius Garland, sources say

CHICAGO -- Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro will temporarily step into the starting lineup for injured All-Star point guard Darius Garland, sources tell cleveland.com. Garland, who suffered a nasty-looking eye injury during Wednesday’s 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors, will not play Saturday night in Chicago and is “probably” out for Sunday’s home opener against Washington.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland won’t play Saturday night against Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland won’t play in Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls because of a left eye laceration. Sources tell cleveland.com Garland’s status for Sunday’s game -- the home opener versus Washington -- has not yet been officially decided, but it’s unlikely he plays in that contest, as the organization is currently bracing for a multi-game absence that could extend into next weekend or possibly beyond. Everything will be determined by the swelling around Garland’s eye and how quickly the discomfort goes away.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns at Ravens: 3 things to watch and game picks

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns play their second AFC North game of the season on Sunday when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore has had its fair share of issues this season, especially when it comes to blowing late leads, and come into the game 3-3. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Breaking down predictions and final previews ahead of Falcons vs. Bengals: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals will return home for the first time in nearly a month. After splitting a pair of road matches in Baltimore and New Orleans, the Bengals host the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium this Sunday looking to get back above .500 to stay ahead in the AFC North race. Could this be another game where the offense continues firing from all cylinders?
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy