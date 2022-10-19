CHICAGO -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland won’t play in Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls because of a left eye laceration. Sources tell cleveland.com Garland’s status for Sunday’s game -- the home opener versus Washington -- has not yet been officially decided, but it’s unlikely he plays in that contest, as the organization is currently bracing for a multi-game absence that could extend into next weekend or possibly beyond. Everything will be determined by the swelling around Garland’s eye and how quickly the discomfort goes away.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO