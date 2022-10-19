Read full article on original website
Related
Donovan Mitchell comes as advertised, Cavs need lots of work – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while watching the Cavs open the season with a 108-105 loss at Toronto:. 1. The eye injury to Darius Garland showed the immediate value of Donovan Mitchell. Garland played only 13 minutes. After that, Mitchell ran the team. As coach J.B. Bickerstaff said in his postgame press conference: “(Mitchell) has carried teams on his back before. It’s not new ... he’s an elite basketball player.”
Cavaliers at Bulls: Live updates from Cleveland’s second game
CHICAGO -- The Cavaliers are looking for their first win of the season on Saturday, as they take on the Chicago Bulls in their second game of the year. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EDT. The Cavs fell 108-105 to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, and while Donovan Mitchell made...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code CLEFULL: $1,250 for Saturday’s best matchups
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is setting the stage for a big weekend in the NFL, MLB postseason, and more. It’s...
Isaac Okoro to step into Cleveland Cavaliers’ starting lineup for Darius Garland, sources say
CHICAGO -- Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro will temporarily step into the starting lineup for injured All-Star point guard Darius Garland, sources tell cleveland.com. Garland, who suffered a nasty-looking eye injury during Wednesday’s 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors, will not play Saturday night in Chicago and is “probably” out for Sunday’s home opener against Washington.
Darius Garland misses practice Thursday with nasty-looking eye injury
TORONTO -- Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland did not practice Thursday afternoon, staying at the team hotel after suffering a left eyelid laceration in Wednesday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors. The injury, which doesn’t yet have a full diagnosis or recovery timeline, has led to an abundance...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
FanDuel promo code unleashes $1k no sweat bet for any college football game
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A loaded college football slate is set for today and you can click here to apply our FanDuel promo code for a $1,000...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code activates $1,250 weekend bet for NFL Week 7, college football
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New customers can use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code CLEFULL for a big first bet on any game this weekend when they click...
Darius Garland won’t play Saturday night against Chicago Bulls
CHICAGO -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland won’t play in Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls because of a left eye laceration. Sources tell cleveland.com Garland’s status for Sunday’s game -- the home opener versus Washington -- has not yet been officially decided, but it’s unlikely he plays in that contest, as the organization is currently bracing for a multi-game absence that could extend into next weekend or possibly beyond. Everything will be determined by the swelling around Garland’s eye and how quickly the discomfort goes away.
A.J. Terrell vs. Ja’Marr Chase, Part II: Why Chase is confident he’ll outbattle Terrell again
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The 2020 College Football Playoff national championship game was a night to remember for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and one to forget for Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell. Chase, then a receiver for the LSU, was primarily matched up against Clemson’s Terrell. On paper,...
Browns at Ravens: 3 things to watch and game picks
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns play their second AFC North game of the season on Sunday when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore has had its fair share of issues this season, especially when it comes to blowing late leads, and come into the game 3-3. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered.
Breaking down predictions and final previews ahead of Falcons vs. Bengals: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals will return home for the first time in nearly a month. After splitting a pair of road matches in Baltimore and New Orleans, the Bengals host the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium this Sunday looking to get back above .500 to stay ahead in the AFC North race. Could this be another game where the offense continues firing from all cylinders?
Nashville Predators score vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live NHL game updates
The Nashville Predators face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday in Bridgestone Arena in an attempt for their first win on North American soil this year. Nashville has lost four straight games since returning from its trip through Europe, where it swept the Sharks in the season's first two games. The Preds gave away third...
Ja’Marr Chase will soar over the Falcons’ secondary on Sunday: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The over/under for Ja’Marr Chase’s total receiving yards on Sunday against the Falcons has moved up on DraftKings in recent days, but at 81.5 yards the over is still an attractive bet. The Bengals star receiver has only had more than 81 yards in...
Players need to work harder? Mental mistakes and coaching? – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The week after the embarrassing 38-15 loss to New England, two Browns veterans spoke out about what the team needs to do to salvage this season. The Browns are 2-4 heading into Baltimore for Sunday’s game. Before discussing what safety John Johnson III and Joel...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0