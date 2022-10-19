Toddler's Traumatic Death In Baltimore Ruled A Homicide By Medical Examiner

The Baltimore City Police Department is investigating the child's death as a homicide. Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Doctors in Maryland have ruled the death of a 1-year-old toddler in Baltimore a homicide, police say.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called at approximately 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 to the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway for a report of an unresponsive baby.

Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to 1-year-old Nymeia Gillard, who ultimately was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

Gillard’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, which determined the child’s death was caused by multiple signs of trauma.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the toddler’s murder.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.