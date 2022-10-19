ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Balthazar Boss Now Feels ‘Really Sorry’ for Nightmare Customer James Corden

By Helen Holmes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9Msc_0if0MFSa00
Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Iconic NYC restauranteur Keith McNally set the internet ablaze this week when he called out TV host James Corden for being an “ abusive customer ” to his servers at Balthazar, but now McNally says he’s “feeling strange” about the whole saga. McNally’s explosive allegations spread like wildfire, and he later said that Corden had called him to profusely apologize for his behavior , which McNally said included yelling at a server for his wife’s messed-up omelet. “On the one hand, he was definitely abusive to my staff, on the other hand, I feel really sorry for him right now,” McNally wrote on Instagram Tuesday night. “Like most cowards I want it both ways. Fuck it, I’m going to get drunk.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Shocking History Of James Corden’s Bad Behavior Comes To Light Following NYC Restaurant Ban

More alleged unsettling behavior from James Corden has come to light after he was banned from a SoHo restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned. After being briefly banned by restauranteur Keith McNally for reportedly tearing into staff at the New York City hot spot Balthazar, other accusations against the late-night talk show host have been exposed. A video has emerged showing Corden failing to name any of the cameramen who worked on his show only hours after McNally spoke out about his “abusive” behavior. The clip was taken from a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance

British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Kanye West Doubles Down On Claim Kris Jenner Slept With His Longtime Rival Drake

Kanye West alleges that his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, got intimate with his rival and fellow rapper Drake. Kim Kardashian's ex-husband recently claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that Drake will "f--k ya baby mama's mama," Page Six reported. West doubled down on the unfounded claim that Jenner, 66, slept...
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
33K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy