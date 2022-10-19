Balthazar Boss Now Feels ‘Really Sorry’ for Nightmare Customer James Corden

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Iconic NYC restauranteur Keith McNally set the internet ablaze this week when he called out TV host James Corden for being an “ abusive customer ” to his servers at Balthazar, but now McNally says he’s “feeling strange” about the whole saga. McNally’s explosive allegations spread like wildfire, and he later said that Corden had called him to profusely apologize for his behavior , which McNally said included yelling at a server for his wife’s messed-up omelet. “On the one hand, he was definitely abusive to my staff, on the other hand, I feel really sorry for him right now,” McNally wrote on Instagram Tuesday night. “Like most cowards I want it both ways. Fuck it, I’m going to get drunk.”

Read it at The Daily Mail