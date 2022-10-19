ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

fallriverreporter.com

New Neon Marketplace, full-service Dunkin’ opens off of Route 24

Warwick, RI – (October 21, 2022) – Neon Marketplace, with locations in Warwick, Rhode Island and Seekonk, Massachusetts and express locations in Middletown and Portsmouth, Rhode Island, has announced the opening of its newest store at 33-36 Innovation Way in Freetown, Massachusetts. Additional locations in Providence, RI and Quincy, MA are expected to come online by winter 2022/early 2023.
FREETOWN, MA
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - October 21, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Regis' hair; Bianco's New York installation, a potential BoJo return, and mo' money, mo' problems. Now, we are expanding the list, the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Where to Get the Best Zero-Proof Drinks in Rhode Island

All the cocktails on the eddy’s menu can easily be made spirit free as long as there is citrus juice in the drink, says Beverage Director Jen Davis. “My current favorite spirit free cocktail is “the frozen in Amber” which was created by our bar manager Britt Simons,” she says. “This drink features a black pepper kumquat cordial, fresh lemon juice and fresh orange juice.” 95 Eddy St., Providence, 401-831-3339, eddybar.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Atlas Obscura

Cranston Street Armory

The Broadway–Armory Historic District of Providence may be a bit off the city center, but it’s a lovely neighborhood to walk around, full of 19th-century houses in Italianate and Queen Anne style architecture. And its crown jewel is its very namesake: the Cranston Street Armory. Designed in a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

List: Record fish caught in Rhode Island

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
independentri.com

Council candidates say race will decide Narragansett’s future

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven candidates for Narragansett Town Council met this week to debate, including thorny issues around rentals, at a community forum by the Narragansett Pier Residents Association. Taking part Oct. 13 were candidates Ewa Dzwierzynski, Steven Ferrandi, Deborah Kopech, Jill Lawler, Matthew Mannix, Laurie Kelly and Robert...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼

By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Block Island Times

Young humpback washes ashore on Block Island

It’s rare but it happens. On Thursday afternoon, October 13, a whale that had washed up onto Mansion Beach was spotted by local fisherman Perry Phillips and reported to the Harbors Department. The next day a team from the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Program was on site to hopefully,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island Between $1M and $3M

The market is in the midst of change, and the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International are a great guide. They have three remarkable homes between $1 million and $3 million. And, if you are not sure of the value of your home, CLICK HERE and get up-to-date pricing.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50 Through 11

Today, we unveil ten more of Rhode Island’s Wealthiest and Most Influential. As we move up the list, the reach of those in the ranking becomes larger — in many cases, these are folks with global impacts. Today’s group includes a Hollywood celebrity, a woman who helps feed...
FLORIDA STATE
GoLocalProv

Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station

In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
PROVIDENCE, RI

