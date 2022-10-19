Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Related
fallriverreporter.com
New Neon Marketplace, full-service Dunkin’ opens off of Route 24
Warwick, RI – (October 21, 2022) – Neon Marketplace, with locations in Warwick, Rhode Island and Seekonk, Massachusetts and express locations in Middletown and Portsmouth, Rhode Island, has announced the opening of its newest store at 33-36 Innovation Way in Freetown, Massachusetts. Additional locations in Providence, RI and Quincy, MA are expected to come online by winter 2022/early 2023.
whatsupnewp.com
CCRI to recognize ten alumni for professional and personal achievements at the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards￼
Ten Community College of Rhode Island alumni will be inducted into the college’s Society of Knights and Squires as part of the CCRI Foundation and Alumni Association’s 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards. The awards ceremony takes place Thursday, November 17 at 6 pm at CCRI’s Warwick campus. Tickets can...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - October 21, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Regis' hair; Bianco's New York installation, a potential BoJo return, and mo' money, mo' problems. Now, we are expanding the list, the...
rimonthly.com
Where to Get the Best Zero-Proof Drinks in Rhode Island
All the cocktails on the eddy’s menu can easily be made spirit free as long as there is citrus juice in the drink, says Beverage Director Jen Davis. “My current favorite spirit free cocktail is “the frozen in Amber” which was created by our bar manager Britt Simons,” she says. “This drink features a black pepper kumquat cordial, fresh lemon juice and fresh orange juice.” 95 Eddy St., Providence, 401-831-3339, eddybar.com.
Atlas Obscura
Cranston Street Armory
The Broadway–Armory Historic District of Providence may be a bit off the city center, but it’s a lovely neighborhood to walk around, full of 19th-century houses in Italianate and Queen Anne style architecture. And its crown jewel is its very namesake: the Cranston Street Armory. Designed in a...
nrinow.news
Woonsocket officials to consider water extension along Route 146 in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Officials in Woonsocket are set to discuss a proposal that could see water lines extended to homes and businesses along Route 146 following a request from their counterparts in North Smithfield, who note the project could bring more business to the area. Although in its preliminary...
Local police head to Connecticut to attend funeral for fallen officers
Police officers from across Rhode Island and around New England are heading to Connecticut Friday morning to remember a pair of fallen brothers.
independentri.com
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
whatsupnewp.com
List: Record fish caught in Rhode Island
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
independentri.com
Council candidates say race will decide Narragansett’s future
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven candidates for Narragansett Town Council met this week to debate, including thorny issues around rentals, at a community forum by the Narragansett Pier Residents Association. Taking part Oct. 13 were candidates Ewa Dzwierzynski, Steven Ferrandi, Deborah Kopech, Jill Lawler, Matthew Mannix, Laurie Kelly and Robert...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 22 – 29)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. October 23 – 29, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Eastbound...
Block Island Times
Young humpback washes ashore on Block Island
It’s rare but it happens. On Thursday afternoon, October 13, a whale that had washed up onto Mansion Beach was spotted by local fisherman Perry Phillips and reported to the Harbors Department. The next day a team from the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Program was on site to hopefully,...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island Between $1M and $3M
The market is in the midst of change, and the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International are a great guide. They have three remarkable homes between $1 million and $3 million. And, if you are not sure of the value of your home, CLICK HERE and get up-to-date pricing.
rimonthly.com
Nashville-Inspired Bar and Restaurant Moonshine Alley is Coming to Providence
Have you heard the pickup line, “Are you from Tennessee?”. The line will definitely be overused inside Providence’s newest bar, coming later this month: Moonshine Alley, which will give the Creative Capital a taste of Nashville’s honky-tonk and bluegrass scene miles away from the landlocked state. I’ve...
Car gets stuck in Warwick sinkhole
City workers in Warwick are looking into what caused a sinkhole to open up in a roadway Thursday morning.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50 Through 11
Today, we unveil ten more of Rhode Island’s Wealthiest and Most Influential. As we move up the list, the reach of those in the ranking becomes larger — in many cases, these are folks with global impacts. Today’s group includes a Hollywood celebrity, a woman who helps feed...
GoLocalProv
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
Comments / 0