Indianapolis, IN

Federal indictment alleges Indy officer used excessive force during arrest

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer who was captured on body camera stomping on a handcuffed man’s face is now facing a federal charge.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Sgt. Eric Huxley with deprivation of rights under color of law. The charge comes as Huxley faces charges locally over his actions during an arrest in September 2021.

IMPD body-worn camera video of the incident shows Jermaine Vaughn arguing with an officer when he was forced to the ground. That’s when Sergeant Huxley walked up.

“Vaughn is on his backside on the ground, looking up at Ofc. Shores with his hands cuffed behind his back,” reads the probable cause affidavit against Huxley in the local case against Huxley. “Sgt. Huxley then walks over to Vaughn, lifts his left leg and drives his left foot down into Vaughn’s face. Within seconds, blood is visible in Vaughn’s mouth.”

The federal grand jury indictment alleges that Sergeant Huxley used his foot to hit Vaughn without lawful justification. It also alleges that the offense resulted in bodily injury and involved the use of a dangerous weapon.

Locally, Huxley also faces termination along with felony charges of battery and official misconduct.

“I’m upset. It hurts me to see any of our officers treat someone the way you’re gonna see here. No excuse for it,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor moments before he released the video. “I understand that after watching this video there’s going to be some people who are upset and we’ll hope to mend those fences where we can.”

The city, police department, and police chief also face a separate federal lawsuit claiming that two of the officers who reported Huxley for the incident faced retaliation.

Huxley was suspended without pay during the local investigation. The civilian-led merit board will eventually help make a final decision on Huxley’s employment.

