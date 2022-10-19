Read full article on original website
The Real Dracula Castle in Transylvania Throws the Best Halloween Party
It’s fair to say that Dracula’s Castle—practically teetering atop a steep cliff in Transylvania—is dramatic. It's true name is Bran Castle, but the fortress gained its nickname and legendary status when writer Bram Stoker based his famous vampire novel in this location. And though the Irish author had never been to Romania, he chose the home of Dracula simply by looking at a photo—it’s that good. Which means the castle’s underground passages, narrow winding stairways, and secret tunnels are the perfect location for one of Europe’s biggest Halloween bash.
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
Seeing Auschwitz photographic exhibition opens in London
Images that shaped perception of Nazi death camp were taken by perpetrators, curator says
‘Ghosts’ Does Halloween! Behind the Scenes of the Chaotic & Hilarious Special
Is there any show with more right to a high-flying Halloween episode than Ghosts? The CBS comedy smash — a Groundhog Day of the Dead, in a sense — entered Season 2 with eager new B&B owners Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) looking for business while still sharing their haunted mansion with spirits who died on their historic Hudson Valley property…and remain stuck there.
Was 'The Exorcist' a Cursed Production?
The concept of "Cursed Films" and their productions is one that has been mythologized by social media and several documentaries. When a film has a behind-the-scenes story so disastrous that there had to be some kind of supernatural intervention. Having a fraught production is not exclusive to horror, of course. Across every single genre there's going to be films with baggage, from something as minor as personal conflicts between actors, to major catastrophes, injuries and even deaths.
'All Jacked Up and Full of Worms' Review: Worm-Infused Drug Nightmare Will Make You Squirm | Fantastic Fest 2022
While horror is usually related to fear, the genre also works as an exploration of other very uncomfortable feelings, such as dread and disgust. We are not necessarily afraid when seeing explicit violence or eschatological scenes in a movie. Still, our bodies move away from the unnerving imagery, just as our eyes try to close to protect us from unspeakable terrors. Alex Phillips’ feature debut as a writer and director, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, is all about evoking this feeling in the audience, a mission he sometimes fulfills too well. However, while Phillips' drug trip is disturbing enough to grab the attention of horror-fiends looking for the next maddening movie to watch, the result might be too disjointed to leave a lasting impression.
Burn the Witch Delivers Something Different from Creator of Bleach
With all the excitement buzzing around about the new Bleach anime, now is the perfect time to take a look at another creation from Tite Kubo set within the same universe. Just in time for spooky season, Burn the Witch: Limited Series is officially available to order on Blu-ray in both standard and limited edition form, and Noel and Ninny are two witches you’ll absolutely want to hitch a broom ride with.
Terrifier 2 review – vomit-inducing killer-clown flick displays the art of butchery
Hold your nerve and your stomach: this gorefest is almost too good to pass out while watching it. Making headlines for apparently causing cinemagoers to faint and vomit, with an ambulance reportedly called to one screening, Terrifier 2 is not for everyone, but this tasteless wonder meets nauseating expectations. Blood, guts, molars and tendons fly across the screen with reckless abandon. No body part is safe from Art the Clown, a Pennywise on bath salts who treats the human body like a diamond-stuffed piñata, each blow and decapitation unearthing intestinal bounties and gushing reserves of liquid ruby.
‘Prey for the Devil’: Do Catholic Exorcism Schools Really Exist?
The school in 'Prey for the Devil' was made up for the 2022 horror film. But a Catholic exorcism school does exist.
Book Review: Fairy Tale by Stephen King
Stephen King is known primarily for writing horror, but I also enjoy his fantasy stories. King says Fairy Tale was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is classic Stephen King, with a true teen hero exploring a parallel world.
The Good, the Bad, and the Hungry: A History of Cannibal Horror
There’s something about cannibalism that just fits so well in the horror genre. Perhaps it’s because it taps into so many pieces of the genre. It can be gory and shocking, but it can also carry a number of psychological elements depending on the story it’s in. As a plot device, it can be used to ask so many questions about human nature, morality, and survival, and there have been a number of creative uses of cannibalism in horror. And some really, really not great uses. But we’ll get there.
‘Death? I can’t wait for the adventure!’ Most Haunted’s Yvette Fielding on ghosts, sceptics and the afterlife
The First Lady of the Paranormal, also known as the Queen of the Night, is waiting for me at Crewe railway station in a bright red vintage Mini. I just about fold myself into the front seat. She cackles, performs a miraculous U-turn and puts her foot to the floor. She talks as she drives, 19 to the dozen: the car is from 1969, when the Beatles were still together. She loves the Beatles – and the Mini. Sometimes, she’ll just beep the horn at someone, for a laugh, like this, beep beep, ay oop … A man walking on the pavement looks startled, then waves back.
New exhibition to explore mythology of Alexander the Great
Who was Alexander the Great? And how did this Macedonian general, who died aged just 32, come to conquer an enormous swathe of territory stretching from Greece to modern day Egypt, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and even northern India?. The first question we can answer, based on a range of historical sources....
Designers Get Into Spooky Season With ‘Hocus Pocus’–Themed Jewelry
Much like Ghostbusters, Beetlejuice, or any horror film, Hocus Pocus has become a Halloween favorite—and the fandom for the Sanderson sisters only grew in 2022 with the Disney+ release of Hocus Pocus 2 and lots of tribute jewelry. When the sequel came out in late September, covens of wannabe...
Strange Tale Of Demonic Possession And Exorcism In 17th-Century New France – What Happened?
AncientPages.com - During the autumn of 1660, colonists in and around Québec started to report some very strange occurrences. In the sky they saw a man enveloped in flame and a canoe of fire. In the air they heard lamentable cries and a thunderous, horrible voice. A teenaged domestic servant said that she was being terrified by demons.
