ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Council passes emergency public housing bill, Deputy Executive Director resigns

WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DyJUm_0if0KTV600

A day after DC News Now asked Mayor Bowser about the council’s frustrations with the DC Housing Authority (DCHA), the council voted to take action.

They unanimously passed the Housing Authority Accountability Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 , which was introduced by Councilmember Elissa Silverman.

“In response to a severe federal Department of Housing and Urban Development report . The report found that the authority’s executive director and many board members lack knowledge of public housing management and have not taken an active role in oversight,” Silverman said.  “The emergency legislation stipulates training topics, including the role of a board, ethics, public housing, fair housing, public housing financial oversight, and federal procurement requirements, among other topics.”

Mayor Bowser now has ten days to sign or veto the bill.

Several councilmembers confirmed seeing disturbing conditions in public housing units in their wards, in the legislative session on Tuesday.

“I visited public housing buildings for seniors, over the summer, where only 6 of the 22 units were presently occupied,” Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George said.

“Residents talk about the mice, that ran through their apartments, I talked with one resident who has duct taped their kitchen cabinets to try to help keep the mice from coming into the kitchen,” Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen said.

Shortly after the vote, DC’s Housing Authority confirmed to DC News Now that Deputy Executive Director Victor Martinez has resigned.

“Victor submitted his resignation in September, prior to the release of the HUD report. His last day with the agency was Oct. 7,” DCHA spokeswoman Sheila Lewis said.

DCHA also commented on the council’s latest decision.

“The D.C. Housing Authority is open to providing the Council’s requested reports when the timing for submission is aligned with the normal HUD timeline and oversight process. Going forward, we welcome a collaborative conversation and are available to meet with any and all councilmembers to share our action steps as we are all working toward the same goal, to provide safe, affordable housing for those who need it most in the District,” Lewis said.

“We are disappointed that the Council did not discuss the emergency legislation with the agency before presenting the proposal for a vote today.  The agency has 60 days to respond to the HUD assessment report where we will support or dispute findings, observations and recommendations, and will create a corrective action plan, where applicable,” she continued.

DCHA Board of Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 1:00 p.m., on Nov. 9.

An agenda will be shared 48 hours before.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Kinston police arrest, charge suspects after investigation

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department announced arrests after a two-week investigation following complaints from citizens about drug activity. On Oct. 20, C-Squad Officers concluded a two-week-long investigation into gang activity, illegal weapons possession and drug sales. Officers, with the assistance of the Investigations Division and the department’s SWAT Team, executed a search […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Person shot by passerby while assaulting Lenoir County deputies

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Official document describes scale of abuses in Ethiopia war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of women and girls have been raped and hundreds of civilians killed during fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, according to an official document seen by The Associated Press. Roughly 40 girls and women between the ages of 13 and 80 were raped in...
WNCT

Beaufort man facing drug charges following traffic stop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — On Wednesday, Craven County deputies searched a vehicle after a traffic stop at Hyman Chapel Church on N.C. 101 Highway in Craven County. During the search, deputies retrieved 18 grams of methamphetamine and schedule VI-controlled substance. The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Michael Patrick Oneil of Tuttles Grove Road in […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Neighbor saves abused twins after they knock on her door

(NewsNation) — There’s a happy ending to a horrible situation, thanks to a neighbor who answered her door and saved two abused teens in the Houston, Texas area. Doorbell camera footage shows what appears to be two small children, barely clothed and in handcuffs, pounding on someone’s door at around 5:30 in the morning.
HOUSTON, TX
WNCT

Man sues after Hertz rental leads to ‘surreal’ traffic stop

(NewsNation) — Police had their weapons drawn as they ordered Nick Wright and his 13-year-old daughter to put their hands on the hood of the car they had rented less than an hour earlier. Wright and his daughter were on vacation and had just landed at Savannah airport. They’d...
SAVANNAH, GA
WNCT

WNCT

35K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy