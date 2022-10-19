Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Ballot Question 4, explained
What is Question 4 on the general election ballot?. Question 4 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, which was approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate on May 26, 2022?”. The law is in reference to...
Journey Center for Safety and Healing is available for anyone affected by domestic violence
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Ohio, nearly 40% of women and 30% of men experience some form of domestic violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence,. What You Need To Know. Journey Center for Safety and Healing is a comprehensive domestic violence agency in Cuyahoga County...
Massachusetts ballot question 4 asks about eligibility for driver's licenses
There are four statewide questions on the ballot this November. One of the questions asks voters if they approve of the law allowing eligible residents to apply for a driver’s license, regardless of their immigration status. A no vote on question four would repeal the law, meanwhile a yes...
UMass Memorial Medical Center team saves family after eating toxic mushrooms
WORCESTER, Mass. -- A Western Massachusetts mother and son are lucky to be alive after they accidentally ate toxic mushrooms. Thursday, Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen, were reunited with the team at UMass Memorial Medical Center who cared for them. The Amherst family is originally from Malaysia where...
GOP flocks to Ohio Senate race while Democrats stay away
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As author and venture capitalist JD Vance tries to win Ohio’s competitive U.S. Senate race, he’s accepting help from any national Republican willing to make the trip to Ohio. What You Need To Know. In the final days of Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, national...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan,...
Kentucky offers expanded Medicaid health coverage for adults
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs. The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled...
‘Demigods Anonymous’ combines action, magic and humor at Paliku Theatre
HONOLULU — A queer-centered superhero fantasy written by Windward Community College alumnus Noa Helela, debuts at Windward’s Paliku Theatre, Oct. 28-Nov. 6. Weaving action, magic and humor into a story about people manifesting ancient kupua (demigod) powers to transform into animals, “Demigods Anonymous” follows the journey of Noe Lahana, who struggles with shapeshifting into a giant lizard.
She almost died at 13. Now she's fighting to get drunk driving detection in all cars
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky woman who’s been fighting to end drunk driving since she was a child says a world in which cars cannot start for impaired drivers is coming. Alex Otte, National President of Mothers Against Driving, has been fighting to end drunk driving since a drunk boater almost took her life.
FBI encourages public to 'remain vigilant' after string of false active shooter threats in Wisconsin schools
MILWAUKEE — A string of false active shooter reports at various Wisconsin schools occurred Thursday, all of which have since been deemed false by authorities. Officials confirmed at least 14 schools throughout the state received the threats:. Rufus King International High School in Milwaukee. Bradford High School in Kenosha,...
Oil delivery company says biodiesel blend helps it keep prices lower
A local oil service company is doing what it can to help customers during what's expected to be a more expensive winter when it comes to keeping homes warm. Peterson Oil Service is a family-owned business that serves most of Central Massachusetts. The company's vice president said the recent announcement...
With food pantries struggling to keep up, local task force eyes new avenues to address food insecurity
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Food Security Task Force is hoping last month’s conference on hunger at the White House will bring new resources and attention to their mission. Local food pantries have noticed an increase in demand. The Worcester Food Security Task Force met to discuss new...
Undefeated, ranked teams in OHSAA Game of the Week
OHIO — The final Friday of the regular season for high school football brings many rivalry games, and very few can match the tradition, history and competitiveness of Ironton and Portsmouth. The two Ohio Rivers towns first met in 1899, and the 130 games played in the series are...
Lakota West students named Week 10 Scholar Athletes of the Week for southwest region
Two students at Lakota West High School were named Week 10 Scholar Athletes of the Week for the southwest region. Christopher Barber is a four-year member of the boys’ basketball team. Barber carries a 4.89 grade-point average and is ranked No. 1 in his class. He is also a...
Lakota West heads into playoffs undefeated
Lakota West finished the regular season as the only unbeaten team in Division I, besting Colerain 31-14 in the OHSAA Game of the Week. The Firebirds (10-0) are expected to be in the thick of an always tough Region 4, with the Cardinals (4-6) also in the postseason field.
