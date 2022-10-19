ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Massachusetts Ballot Question 4, explained

What is Question 4 on the general election ballot?. Question 4 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, which was approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate on May 26, 2022?”. The law is in reference to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

GOP flocks to Ohio Senate race while Democrats stay away

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As author and venture capitalist JD Vance tries to win Ohio’s competitive U.S. Senate race, he’s accepting help from any national Republican willing to make the trip to Ohio. What You Need To Know. In the final days of Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, national...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan,...
HOUSTON, TX
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky offers expanded Medicaid health coverage for adults

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs. The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

‘Demigods Anonymous’ combines action, magic and humor at Paliku Theatre

HONOLULU — A queer-centered superhero fantasy written by Windward Community College alumnus Noa Helela, debuts at Windward’s Paliku Theatre, Oct. 28-Nov. 6. Weaving action, magic and humor into a story about people manifesting ancient kupua (demigod) powers to transform into animals, “Demigods Anonymous” follows the journey of Noe Lahana, who struggles with shapeshifting into a giant lizard.
HAWAII STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Oil delivery company says biodiesel blend helps it keep prices lower

A local oil service company is doing what it can to help customers during what's expected to be a more expensive winter when it comes to keeping homes warm. Peterson Oil Service is a family-owned business that serves most of Central Massachusetts. The company's vice president said the recent announcement...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Undefeated, ranked teams in OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — The final Friday of the regular season for high school football brings many rivalry games, and very few can match the tradition, history and competitiveness of Ironton and Portsmouth. The two Ohio Rivers towns first met in 1899, and the 130 games played in the series are...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Lakota West heads into playoffs undefeated

Lakota West finished the regular season as the only unbeaten team in Division I, besting Colerain 31-14 in the OHSAA Game of the Week. The Firebirds (10-0) are expected to be in the thick of an always tough Region 4, with the Cardinals (4-6) also in the postseason field.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy