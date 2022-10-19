ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefamilyvacationguide.com

12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fitness Friday | What exactly is a barre class?

Located in Fruit Cove, Rebel Studio is likely a favorite around the Jacksonville area because it doesn’t just cater to diehard yogis. In fact, its goal is to provide a comfortable environment for practitioners of all skill levels, whether they’ve been doing yoga for years or are looking to try it out for the first time.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Family business, family approach key to 60 years of success

The Tom Trout name has become synonymous with custom home building in the Jacksonville area and have developed a reputation over the past 60 years since they have been in business. Sixty years is a long time to be around and successful for any business, and there are certain factors...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jana and intern Ashley gets their scare on at 13th Floor

Experience the world-famous 13th Floor Haunted House, Jacksonville’s legendary Halloween event. Halloween lives here! With 3 different spooky houses to experience, live action characters, escape games, axe throwing and more - it’s a fright you won’t want to miss! It is also a " Scary Safe” certified which ensures guests can enjoy the experience safely with marked exits, sanitized surfaces, limited capacities, and no touching from character interaction. To learn more about 13th Floor and purchase your tickets, visit their website at 13thfloorjacksonville.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Chef Love shares love in her food

Chef Love learned to cook from her grandmother, though her grandmother never actually taught her to cook. Her passion for cooking was passed down to Chef Love who nows pays homage to her grand with her food truck Chef Love Sol Cuisine. Her breakfast bowls have put her on the map in the Arlington community (she is based at 6801 Larkin Rd.), but that reputation is spreading to communities beyond. Rance dropped by her truck to immerse himself in the love and the food! www.cheflovecatering.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Once Upon a Time in 1923 …

Oh, the glistening swells of the St. Johns River from my River Suite at The Club Continental! Quickly settling my luggage in the closet and opening the doors to the balcony, the soft breezes and expansive two-mile-wide river invited me to sit down and let the cares of the day vanish. It was easy to imagine this extraordinary spot being a place where once Indians fished, leaving behind arrowheads and treasures that might still be discovered on the shore today.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A plans construction on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for Chick-fil-A Inc. at 11701 San Jose Blvd. The 3,581-square-foot restaurant will seat 38 inside and 16 outside and have a double drive-thru. The 1.03-acre site is at San Jose Boulevard and Acosta Road. The site is in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JTA launches newly revamped mobile app Monday: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants to help you get around the city’s public transportation system more easily, and starting Monday, you can use the newly revamped MyJTA mobile app. The free app just received an upgrade and can be downloaded on Oct. 23 from the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Zaxby’s opens in Callahan

Native Taylor Hawkins, owner of Callahan Jasz Inc., opened the first Zaxby’s restaurant in Callahan on Oct. 17. The restaurant is at 450027 Florida 200. The 3,825-square-foot restaurant can seat 70 inside and offers a double drive-thru. Customers can order ahead online and through the app. Zaxby’s features Chicken...
CALLAHAN, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Beyond Van Gogh exhibit brings art to the next level

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience takes art to an entirely new level and it is currently stopped in Jacksonville for residents on the First Coast to enjoy. According to Fanny Curtat, art historian and consultant to the creative team of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, what makes the exhibit so unique and mind-blowing for attendees is the sheer scale of the project.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re a week and a few days away from Halloween! From haunted houses to visiting a pumpkin patch, here is a look at local fall and Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area this season. DUVAL COUNTY. Spooktacular: This is a Halloween outdoor event...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy