Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Related
Timber Farm brings the terror to Good Morning Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Terror on the Timber Farm takes a new twist on a haunted house with 4 haunted trails. Dawn Grant of Amelia Shotgun Sports visited GMJ Saturday morning to describe the activities that guests can experience when they venture into Terror on the Timber Farms. There are...
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to Floridians who struggle with food insecurity this Saturday at the following locations: :. Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17 from 8:00 a.m. until supplies...
drifttravel.com
Jacksonville Welcomes Holiday Season with ‘Winter on the Water’ Festivities
Visit Jacksonville prepares to welcome the holiday season with the annual launch of ‘Winter on the Water’, a series of festive events to spread the holiday spirit and joy, including nightly snowfalls and boat parades. Winter on the Water events kick off in late November and conclude in...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida
A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
News4Jax.com
Fitness Friday | What exactly is a barre class?
Located in Fruit Cove, Rebel Studio is likely a favorite around the Jacksonville area because it doesn’t just cater to diehard yogis. In fact, its goal is to provide a comfortable environment for practitioners of all skill levels, whether they’ve been doing yoga for years or are looking to try it out for the first time.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oceanfront home on Amelia Island sells for record $13.35 million
An oceanfront home at 43 Ocean Club Drive on Amelia Island in Nassau County sold Oct. 17 for $13.35 million. It is the most expensive home sold in Northeast Florida so far this year, according to Daily Record reports. In the second quarter, a Ponte Vedra Beach home sold for...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Family business, family approach key to 60 years of success
The Tom Trout name has become synonymous with custom home building in the Jacksonville area and have developed a reputation over the past 60 years since they have been in business. Sixty years is a long time to be around and successful for any business, and there are certain factors...
News4Jax.com
Jana and intern Ashley gets their scare on at 13th Floor
Experience the world-famous 13th Floor Haunted House, Jacksonville’s legendary Halloween event. Halloween lives here! With 3 different spooky houses to experience, live action characters, escape games, axe throwing and more - it’s a fright you won’t want to miss! It is also a " Scary Safe” certified which ensures guests can enjoy the experience safely with marked exits, sanitized surfaces, limited capacities, and no touching from character interaction. To learn more about 13th Floor and purchase your tickets, visit their website at 13thfloorjacksonville.com.
News4Jax.com
Volunteers keep assembly line on track, build 10K care packages for service members
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 200 volunteers from CSX and around the city teamed up Saturday with Operation Gratitude to provide care packages to deployed troops. They spent the morning at 121 Financial Ballpark, where the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play, and created a one-of-a-kind assembly line. The 10,000 care...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
News4Jax.com
Chef Love shares love in her food
Chef Love learned to cook from her grandmother, though her grandmother never actually taught her to cook. Her passion for cooking was passed down to Chef Love who nows pays homage to her grand with her food truck Chef Love Sol Cuisine. Her breakfast bowls have put her on the map in the Arlington community (she is based at 6801 Larkin Rd.), but that reputation is spreading to communities beyond. Rance dropped by her truck to immerse himself in the love and the food! www.cheflovecatering.com.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Once Upon a Time in 1923 …
Oh, the glistening swells of the St. Johns River from my River Suite at The Club Continental! Quickly settling my luggage in the closet and opening the doors to the balcony, the soft breezes and expansive two-mile-wide river invited me to sit down and let the cares of the day vanish. It was easy to imagine this extraordinary spot being a place where once Indians fished, leaving behind arrowheads and treasures that might still be discovered on the shore today.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A plans construction on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for Chick-fil-A Inc. at 11701 San Jose Blvd. The 3,581-square-foot restaurant will seat 38 inside and 16 outside and have a double drive-thru. The 1.03-acre site is at San Jose Boulevard and Acosta Road. The site is in the...
News4Jax.com
JTA launches newly revamped mobile app Monday: What you need to know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants to help you get around the city’s public transportation system more easily, and starting Monday, you can use the newly revamped MyJTA mobile app. The free app just received an upgrade and can be downloaded on Oct. 23 from the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Zaxby’s opens in Callahan
Native Taylor Hawkins, owner of Callahan Jasz Inc., opened the first Zaxby’s restaurant in Callahan on Oct. 17. The restaurant is at 450027 Florida 200. The 3,825-square-foot restaurant can seat 70 inside and offers a double drive-thru. Customers can order ahead online and through the app. Zaxby’s features Chicken...
Kids Free November: Jacksonville attractions offering free admission to children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents, here’s something fun to do with your children next month. Starting Nov. 1, “Kids Free November” will kick off around the Jacksonville area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The month-long promotion offers free admission for children at local museums and...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit brings art to the next level
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience takes art to an entirely new level and it is currently stopped in Jacksonville for residents on the First Coast to enjoy. According to Fanny Curtat, art historian and consultant to the creative team of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, what makes the exhibit so unique and mind-blowing for attendees is the sheer scale of the project.
News4Jax.com
Blue Angels return to NAS Jacksonville: What to know if you go
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Blue Angels soar back over the skies of Jacksonville for a two-day event this Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got everything you need to know before you head to Naval Air Station Jacksonville for the big air show. What to expect. Gates open at...
News4Jax.com
‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic. Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety...
Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re a week and a few days away from Halloween! From haunted houses to visiting a pumpkin patch, here is a look at local fall and Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area this season. DUVAL COUNTY. Spooktacular: This is a Halloween outdoor event...
Comments / 0