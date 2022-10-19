Read full article on original website
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two WeeksAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Lou Lou is Opening in NuLuJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Jury finds Louisville man guilty of girlfriend's 2020 murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury has found a man guilty of murdering his girlfriend and putting her body into a plastic storage container in the basement in 2020. William Sloss has been found guilty of murdering Amanda Berry, and has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and being a persistent felony offender.
LMPD investigating after motorcyclist sent to hospital in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while on his motorcycle Friday afternoon. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers were called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of Cane Run Road and Crums Lane on a collision involving a motorcycle. The...
JCPS Police confiscate gun at Butler Traditional High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Police Department said it confiscated a gun at Butler Traditional High School from a student. In a letter to parents, Butler Principal William Allen said a student was signing into school late Tuesday morning when office staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana.
Jury returns guilty verdict to man involved in 2020 shooting of cab driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against a man who shot a 777 Taxi Cab driver in 2020 at S.10th and Muhammad Ali Blvd. Rogerrick Miller was found guilty of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and for being a persistent felony offender.
FOCUS | Exclusive look inside troubled Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center
LYNDON, Ky. — “Get on the ground, now!” police shouted at kids refusing to get back into their cells at the Jefferson County Regional Juvenile Detention Center Sept. 8. A worker said kids were “running amuck” as she called for help. Teens eventually busted into...
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot at 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to UofL's Hospital on a report of a man who was transported to the hospital by 'private means' who had been shot at an unknown location.
5-day search for evidence in Crystal Rogers' case at Houck farm ends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the "evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers' disappearance."
Former LMPD officer sentenced to prison for throwing drinks at citizens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police Officer was sentenced on federal charges Wednesday. Bryan Wilson, 36, pleaded guilty to violating the rights of Louisville pedestrians through arbitrary use of force. In court, Wilson admitted to throwing drinks on people from a police car while driving randomly around...
Investigators seek information on man's 2020 death at Nowhere Bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigators with DPJ Consulting want to speak with anyone who may have information about the January 2020 death of Christopher McKinney. McKinney was a patron at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in Louisville where he died after an altercation with a bouncer of the establishment. According...
'A lose-lose situation': Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bail Project of contributing to Louisville teenager's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After nearly eight months, a Jefferson Circuit judge has dropped a lawsuit filed by the family of Madelynn Troutt, the 17-year-old teenager who died after a driver hit her car head-on in March 2021. This week, Judge Ann Bailey Smith said the suit accusing the Bail...
Coroner identifies driver involved in I-64 crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastbound I-64 lanes have now reopened following a fatal crash near the Cochran Tunnel. The Jefferson County Coroners Office has released the identity of the driver involved in the early morning collision on I-64. Officials say 26-year-old De'Quantae McGowan lost control of his car while traveling...
Man gets 8-year prison term for shooting 2 Clark County judges
INDIANAPOLIS — A man convicted of shooting two southern Indiana judges during a fight outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in 2019 was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison. A Marion County judge sentenced Brandon Kaiser to 16 years, with eight years to be served in prison followed...
Louisvillians sign pledge during peace vigil to help stop youth gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville park where gunshots rang out and injured four people in early October became the site for activists who called for change. The local chapter of Voices of Black Mothers United chose Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood as the place to host a vigil Wednesday night.
Jeffersonville police investigate after pedestrian struck and killed
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday. According to Jeffersonville Police, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 62 at Trey Street. The person was transported to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. Police have not released...
Federal investigators plan to search Houck farm for fifth day in Crystal Rogers' case
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The FBI plans to continue searching a Bardstown farm for evidence into what happened to Crystal Rogers, a mother of five who went missing more than seven years ago. The farm has ties to the main suspect in Rogers' disappearance, her former boyfriend, Brooks Houck. Houck...
'We believe in dignity in death': Proper burial ahead after ashes found in plastic bag in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ashes in a plastic bag. That's how someone's remains were recently given to the Indigent Burial Program at Catholic Charities of Louisville. It's a longtime program that gives Louisvillians a proper burial at Meadow View Cemetery, even if loved ones can't afford it. Former Deputy Coroner...
'The deer had grown!' | Several cows spotted on the loose in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you were out in the Cherokee Park area Friday morning you might have spotted a wild sight! At least 10 cows were seen running through the park, golf course and surrounding neighborhood. LMPD says there are 4 cows that they believe have gone deeper into...
JCPS looks to staff several positions in school district during job fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s largest school district is continuing efforts to push its short-staffing woes in the opposite direction. Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) will host a job fair inside the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center, Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The district said it...
Police investigate after 4-year-old suffers injury related to shooting in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story had the shooting scene listed as North 29th and Griffiths Avenue. Louisville Metro Police corrected their information to the right location where the incident happened. A child has been injured following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood. Louisville...
LMPD: Man dies after being hit by vehicle in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a call of a person being hit by a vehicle just before 11 p.m on Third Street just south of Muhammad Ali Boulevard. LMPD...
