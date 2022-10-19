ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury finds Louisville man guilty of girlfriend's 2020 murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury has found a man guilty of murdering his girlfriend and putting her body into a plastic storage container in the basement in 2020. William Sloss has been found guilty of murdering Amanda Berry, and has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and being a persistent felony offender.
JCPS Police confiscate gun at Butler Traditional High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Police Department said it confiscated a gun at Butler Traditional High School from a student. In a letter to parents, Butler Principal William Allen said a student was signing into school late Tuesday morning when office staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana.
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot at 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to UofL's Hospital on a report of a man who was transported to the hospital by 'private means' who had been shot at an unknown location.
5-day search for evidence in Crystal Rogers' case at Houck farm ends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the "evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers' disappearance."
Coroner identifies driver involved in I-64 crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastbound I-64 lanes have now reopened following a fatal crash near the Cochran Tunnel. The Jefferson County Coroners Office has released the identity of the driver involved in the early morning collision on I-64. Officials say 26-year-old De'Quantae McGowan lost control of his car while traveling...
