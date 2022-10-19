ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Lady Panthers season ends in Sub-State semi's

The Great Bend Panther Lady Panthers Volleyball season came to an end Saturday in Hutchinson. Great Bend was never able to get untracked against 10th ranked Goddard Eisenhower, losing 25-17, 25-21, to finish the season with a record of 19-15. Hutchinson won the Sub-State title on their home floor with...
GREAT BEND, KS
Thursday on Sports Day

- Great Bend Panther Football coach Erin Beck and Panther quarterback Cayden Scheuerman. - Great Bend Panther Cross Country coach Lyles Lashley.
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
KDWPT offering free CWD testing throughout 2022-23 deer season

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a growing concern for wildlife officials in Kansas and surrounding states. That's why the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is offering free CWD testing to all hunters during the 2022-23 season. Since 1996, more than 33,000 mammals in the deer family have been tested in Kansas, and 735 wild deer have tested positive for the disease.
KANSAS STATE
Kayak/canoe launcher installed at Stone Lake in Great Bend

Following Great Bend voters passing a .15% “quality of life” sales tax increase last November, a 13-person committee formed to guide the discussion on how the tax collections should be spent. A 10-year capital improvement plan was approved by the Great Bend City Council that allots funds from the tax for certain projects.
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton Community College to host adult education classes downtown

Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin another nine-week session of classes. However, orientation days are required before starting the classes. Students must attend all orientation days in-person, which will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 14-17. The Center for Adult Education is located at 1025 Main Street in Great Bend.
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease

Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
STILLWATER, OK
Great Bend psychiatrist: Local options available despite negative report

There has been a giant push in recent years to raise awareness regarding mental health and eliminate the stigma surrounding treatment. According to a study released by Mental Health America, Kansas is not doing enough. The state ranked last in the nation in overall mental health care, based on mental illness figures and access to health care. Dr. Patrick Stang with the Center for Counseling in Great Bend, said that is not necessarily indicative of access for area residents.
GREAT BEND, KS
