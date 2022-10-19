Read full article on original website
Lady Panthers win Class 5A regional title, Esfeld qualifies for state
Saturday morning's regional cross country races lived up to the hype. Three of the four races featured current or future record holders. In the end, the Lady Panthers secured another Class 5A regional title to qualify for state, and senior Kaiden Esfeld qualified on the boys' side. Salina Central sophomore...
Lady Panthers season ends in Sub-State semi's
The Great Bend Panther Lady Panthers Volleyball season came to an end Saturday in Hutchinson. Great Bend was never able to get untracked against 10th ranked Goddard Eisenhower, losing 25-17, 25-21, to finish the season with a record of 19-15. Hutchinson won the Sub-State title on their home floor with...
Defense comes up big as Broken Arrow pulls away in second half
By Christian Potts BROKEN ARROW - Facing a potent Enid offense flexing its muscle both running the ball and throwing the ball to star receiver Tykie Andrews, Broken Arrow's defense found its backs to the wall. Their team was trailing at halftime and trying to find answers. And find them they ...
Thursday on Sports Day
- Great Bend Panther Football coach Erin Beck and Panther quarterback Cayden Scheuerman. - Great Bend Panther Cross Country coach Lyles Lashley.
View local entries at KWEC for the Kansas Jr. Duck Stamp art contest
Stop in at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, just northeast of Great Bend, and check out the Kansas Jr. Duck Stamp art contest winners. This annual program is sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Several first, second, and third place winners are chosen in each age category. The...
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Oct. 19, 2022. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
🎙City Edition: Public Lands Director Scott Keeler
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Public Lands Director Scott Keeler that aired Oct. 19, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
GPS Kids hosting Halloween Fun Night Saturday in Hoisington
With all sorts of Halloween activities coming up at the end of October, GPS Kids in Hoisington is beating the rush with a Halloween Fun Night on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4-8 p.m., at 352 W. 12th Street in Hoisington. GPS Kids Program Administrator Debbie Stephens said there will be plenty of fun activities.
Great Bend man dies after cement truck goes airborne, rolls
RUSSELL COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by Mason David Roach, 28, Great Bend was northbound on U.S. 281 just south of Land Road. The truck traveled off the...
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
KDWPT offering free CWD testing throughout 2022-23 deer season
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a growing concern for wildlife officials in Kansas and surrounding states. That's why the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is offering free CWD testing to all hunters during the 2022-23 season. Since 1996, more than 33,000 mammals in the deer family have been tested in Kansas, and 735 wild deer have tested positive for the disease.
Kayak/canoe launcher installed at Stone Lake in Great Bend
Following Great Bend voters passing a .15% “quality of life” sales tax increase last November, a 13-person committee formed to guide the discussion on how the tax collections should be spent. A 10-year capital improvement plan was approved by the Great Bend City Council that allots funds from the tax for certain projects.
Barton Community College to host adult education classes downtown
Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin another nine-week session of classes. However, orientation days are required before starting the classes. Students must attend all orientation days in-person, which will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 14-17. The Center for Adult Education is located at 1025 Main Street in Great Bend.
Great Bend brewery promising a ‘pumpkin’ smashing good time
Dry Lake Brewing will be extending their premise once again for the 2nd annual Boos and Brews Halloween Party. The event will include a pumpkin smash fundraiser outside for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. At this week’s Great Bend City Council meeting, City Attorney Allen Glendenning said the approved temporary extension...
Midnight Ranch opens north of Hays as new events venue
The Midnight Ranch is a new, spacious venue off Buckeye Road in northern Ellis County. The venue is seven miles north of Hays at the corner of U.S. 183 and Buckeye Road and is owned by Leann Zimmerman and her husband. The venue opened Sept. 23 and has already hosted...
okstate.edu
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease
Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
Great Bend psychiatrist: Local options available despite negative report
There has been a giant push in recent years to raise awareness regarding mental health and eliminate the stigma surrounding treatment. According to a study released by Mental Health America, Kansas is not doing enough. The state ranked last in the nation in overall mental health care, based on mental illness figures and access to health care. Dr. Patrick Stang with the Center for Counseling in Great Bend, said that is not necessarily indicative of access for area residents.
