Hudson Star-Observer
‘Perfect storm’ lifts New Richmond to playoff win over Menomonie (12 photos)
There was very little that didn’t go right for the New Richmond football team in its 40-15 playoff victory over Menomonie Friday night. The second-seeded Tigers nearly tripled the seventh-seeded Mustangs' total yards output, ran 25 more offensive plays, forced two turnovers and scored eight points on defense to advance to Level 2 of the Division 2 playoffs next week against No. 3 seed West De Pere.
Hudson Star-Observer
St. Croix Central advances as Holmgren, secondary stand out
Senior fullback A.J. Holmgren strapped his team to his back and carried the St. Croix Central football team to a 20-0 win over Wisconsin Dells in the opening round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs on Friday. Central is the sixth seed and knocked off the third seed in the...
Hudson Star-Observer
Late score lifts Hudson over DCE in D1 playoff opener
Hudson clawed back from a 9-0 halftime deficit to score three second half touchdowns, including the game-winner with two minutes remaining, to defeat D.C. Everest 20-16 in a Division 1, Level 1 playoff game in Hudson Friday night. Justin Robey’s third touchdown run of the game from eight yards out...
Hudson Star-Observer
Division 1 volleyball: Nine photos from Hudson’s sweep of New Richmond
Fourth-seeded Hudson ended No. 13 New Richmond’s season with a three-set sweep of the Tigers in a WIAA Division 1 volleyball regional semifinal Thursday night in Hudson. Hudson vs. New Richmond volleyball (9 photos) The Raiders won by scores of 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 to advance to Saturday’s regional final...
Hudson Star-Observer
Soccer: Top-seeded Somerset advances in D4 regional (17 photos)
Top-seeded Somerset had some opportunities in the first half of its Division 4 regional semifinal against No. 8 Northland Lutheran Thursday afternoon, but it took three second half goals to give the Spartans a 3-0 win. Somerset vs. Northland Lutheran (17 photos) Nolan Harty finally broke the scoreless tie from...
Hudson Star-Observer
JTR Roofing repairs fall hail damage
As we head into winter it’s time to prepare for severe weather. Severe weather can bring hail. Hudson and surrounding communities have seen what extreme hail can do to cars and houses. On September 20, a widespread storm hurled 1¾- to 2-inch hail at Hudson. The hail – about...
Hudson Star-Observer
Weekend planner: Fall colors, fall concert will have you smiling
Join Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks at Kinnickinnic State Park, in the gravel parking lot off of 770th avenue, on Saturday, Oct. 22 for a fall colors hike that leaves at 10 a.m. sharp. Meet Naturalist Ashley for a 3-mile round trip hike along the Kinnickinnic River...
Hudson Star-Observer
Steven Charles Lewis
Steven Charles (Spanky) Lewis, 64, New Richmond died peacefully surrounded by loving family on October 17, 2022. Steve was born on August 18th, 1958 to Charles and Gladys (Dishneau) Lewis in Chippewa Falls, WI. He was raised and graduated high school in Glenwood City, WI. Steve was a long time police officer and started his police career at the Glenwood City Police Department. In 1985 Steve joined the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, where he worked as a deputy sheriff until retirement in 2011 after a 27 year career. Steve was not one to sit around and after retirement from the county, Steve proudly served as Star Prairie Police Chief until 2019. Steve always stayed involved in his community, serving on the Star Prairie town board for multiple terms and in his down time could often be seen mowing ditches alongside many roadways. Steve started St Croix BBQ equipment supply in 2016 while also driving school buses for the New Richmond School District and Stillwater School District, and serving as a bus mechanic for Stillwater. Most recently, Steve fulfilled a lifetime dream of working for a carnival and spent the last couple years traveling around and having fun selling tickets and seeing people having fun. Steve enjoyed going camping, taking road trips, and most of all spending time with his family. In 1991 Steve married Debbie Zahnow, they had a 29 year marriage and Steve helped to raise her 3 children Becky, Katie, and Rachell. Steve is survived by his mother, Gladys; his sisters, Kathy (Ken) Granstrom, Sue Dorf (Mike); forever friend, Debbie Lewis; daughters, Rachell (Ethan) Carlson, and Becky Bowen; four grandchildren, McKenzy, Lille, and Dax Carlson, Nicholas Lammo; brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, many nieces and nephews, and cousins. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Corrine and Chuck Zahnow; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11 am at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/steven-lewis-10-17-2022/. Visitation will be Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 4-8 pm and Friday from 10-11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Star Prairie, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
