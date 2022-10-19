Read full article on original website
Body found, cause of fatal fire determined
Remains found in North Carolina are confirmed to be those of a woman reported missing from Patrick County in 2018. Sarah Ashley Hill’s body was found October 17 when the Surry County (NC) Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for 1791 Asbury Road in Westfield, North Carolina. The search was conducted to obtain information, evidence and any other leads related to the missing person investigation of Hill, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said investigators from all three agencies assisted with the investigation and search. Detectives brought in specialized personnel to use heavy equipment to move dirt and terrain and stabilize a structure. That search led detectives to find Hill’s remains, according to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons. The remains were found beneath the floor of a structure. An autopsy confirmed the identification. An investigation is ongoing, with no information yet released about the cause of death.
3 arrested after 9 year-old was locked in freezing dog kennel overnight, NC sheriff says
It was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, officials report.
Pittsylvania County: Dry Fork man dies in single-vehicle crash on Friday
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality in Pittsylvania County on Friday. A 1993 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling south on Route 626 at 7:15 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The Chevrolet was driven...
Dry Fork man killed in one car accident
Troy Lee Neal III, 59, of Dry Fork was killed Friday night when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:15 p.m. on Route 626, three tenths of a mile north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County.
North Carolina Child Padlocked Inside Dog Kennel In Freezing Weather; Parents Arrested
The parents of a 9-year-old North Carolina boy were arrested after the child was found padlocked in a dog kennel outside the house in freezing temperatures. Cops from the Davidson County Sheriff's Department arrived at the house on Cress Road in Lexington, 60 miles northeast of Charlotte, at around 7:30 a.m. ET after being alerted by an anonymous caller.
Greensboro man charged in the murder of a woman in Virginia after FBI investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing a murder charge in relation to the death of a woman in Virginia. On Oct. 7, Bedford County deputies responded to a call about a 28-year-old woman who was unresponsive. The woman was identified as Katlyn Montgomery; of Forest, Virginia; and she was taken to Lynchburg […]
Vehicle crash cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash on US-220 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Redbud Hill Road. As of 3:13 p.m., traffic was backed up for 1.5 miles and the...
Ringgold Man Found Guilty in Danville Shooting Death
A Ringgold man has been convicted in a Danville shooting death. According to the Chatham Star-Tribune, 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury on Wednesday. Originally Rodgers was charged with first degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin in November of 2021....
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 52 at Germanton Road in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fatal crash had a busy highway closed early Thursday morning. The call came in just after midnight that a person had been hit on southbound US 52 at Germanton Road. Police say that a man was walking in the southbound lanes of US 52 when he was struck. The driver […]
Road rage in High Point ends in shots fired, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating a shooting following an apparent road rage confrontation on Thursday night. Investigators say the shooting occurred on Eastchester Drive. The shooting took place after an apparent road rage confrontation with shots being fired at a vehicle, according to police. There is no further information at […]
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Pulaski County causing delays
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays in Pulaski County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 93.6. As of 5:58 p.m., all southbound lanes were closed and traffic was backed up for...
Route 122 wreck resulted in fatality
A two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality occurred Wednesday in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway (Route 122) in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police. At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Virginia State Police was investigating the incident, which was reported to be a head-on crash.
Arrest made in national theft ring
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman last week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
Rocky Mount man convicted of murder sentenced to 18 years
A Rocky Mount man who was convicted in June for using a shotgun to kill his friend and roommate was sentenced on Monday to 18 years in prison. A Franklin County Circuit Court clerk confirmed Wednesday that Gregory Wade Kendrick, 58, was sentenced on Oct. 17 to 30 years with 15 years suspended for the second-degree murder of Denny Smith, 59, of Rocky Mount, in March 2020.
Sheriff’s Office looking for suspected drug dealer
The Davie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Brandon James “69” White, 31, of Tatum Road, Mocksville. He fled from officers attempting a traffic stop on Oct. 19. Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman reports that about 5:40 p.m., deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a red Honda Accord on Pine Ridge Rosd near Tatum Road following an ongoing drug investigation at White’s residence.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:45 p.m.:. One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said two vehicles crashed at 3:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway. VSP said the crash is reported to...
Woman killed in apartment when downstairs neighbor fires gun into ceiling, NC cops say
A woman was killed when her downstairs neighbor fired his gun through her apartment floor, North Carolina cops say. A’Monte Zariq Jones, 20, has been arrested in his neighbor’s death, according to deputies at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Jones is charged with murder, felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
