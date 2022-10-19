Read full article on original website
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
Volunteers keep assembly line on track, build 10K care packages for service members
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 200 volunteers from CSX and around the city teamed up Saturday with Operation Gratitude to provide care packages to deployed troops. They spent the morning at 121 Financial Ballpark, where the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play, and created a one-of-a-kind assembly line. The 10,000 care...
What to pack for a NICU stay with Mark’s Mission
Mark’s Mission started as a program in 2019 with the hope to create memories that last a lifetime for families within the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit setting. Since then, they have maintained that hope and focus. They believe that even the smallest gestures can leave the greatest impact. With the generosity of their donors, they have continued to foster togetherness and family connections in times of adversity and health scares.
Blue Angels return to NAS Jacksonville: What to know if you go
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Blue Angels soar back over the skies of Jacksonville for a two-day event this Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got everything you need to know before you head to Naval Air Station Jacksonville for the big air show. What to expect. Gates open at...
Jana and intern Ashley gets their scare on at 13th Floor
Experience the world-famous 13th Floor Haunted House, Jacksonville’s legendary Halloween event. Halloween lives here! With 3 different spooky houses to experience, live action characters, escape games, axe throwing and more - it’s a fright you won’t want to miss! It is also a " Scary Safe” certified which ensures guests can enjoy the experience safely with marked exits, sanitized surfaces, limited capacities, and no touching from character interaction. To learn more about 13th Floor and purchase your tickets, visit their website at 13thfloorjacksonville.com.
‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic. Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety...
Medical marijuana coming to some Circle K stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Medical marijuana could be coming to a Circle K gas station in Northeast Florida as part of a new partnership between the gas station and a Chicago-based cannabis company. It won’t be sold at every Circle K to start with since there are about 600 across...
Legendary Blue Angels Air Show returns to NAS Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s about to get louder in Jacksonville! Or, you may have heard the rumbles in the sky Thursday afternoon as the team got a practice flight in. Saturday and Sunday, the legendary Blue Angels Air Show will return to the River City. This is the first air show at Naval Air Station Jacksonville since the pandemic forced cancellations.
Fitness Friday | What exactly is a barre class?
Located in Fruit Cove, Rebel Studio is likely a favorite around the Jacksonville area because it doesn’t just cater to diehard yogis. In fact, its goal is to provide a comfortable environment for practitioners of all skill levels, whether they’ve been doing yoga for years or are looking to try it out for the first time.
JTA launches newly revamped mobile app Monday: What you need to know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants to help you get around the city’s public transportation system more easily, and starting Monday, you can use the newly revamped MyJTA mobile app. The free app just received an upgrade and can be downloaded on Oct. 23 from the...
Mother takes action, shares daughter’s story during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mom who lost her daughter to domestic violence in 2019 is taking action for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Tiki Stafford is traveling across the U.S. to share her daughter’s story through a documentary with other families. It is called “Remember Khina Culler.”
Rallies held in Jacksonville ahead of early voting on Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A number of rallies were held Friday in Jacksonville ahead of early voting on Oct. 24. With only 18 days until election day — many voters will be out casting their ballot early. Already, more than 29,000 people have cast votes by mail. That’s only about four percent of the registered voters — but by the time this election is over — it’s predicted to go 62.
Councilman Diamond stepping down as CEO of K9s for Warriors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond said Thursday he plans to step down next month as CEO of K9s for Warriors. Diamond has led the nonprofit that trains service dogs for veterans since 2014. “For the past eight years, it’s been a humbling honor to lead K9s...
Parents concerned after student unknowingly brings dangerous drug to St. Johns County elementary school
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of what was confirmed as meth inside an Elkton elementary school. The sheriff’s office originally said in a statement Friday that it was not confirmed that the substance was fentanyl, but as of Saturday morning, officials provided the following update regarding testing of the substance:
Do you need over-the-counter hearing aids? Signs of hearing loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hearing aids are now sold over the counter at stores. People now have the option to purchase devices right off the shelves at a dramatically lower price than prescription hearing aids. People suffering from hearing loss could save thousands of dollars with over-the-counter hearing aids. The...
Mind made up? Early voting starts next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election starts Monday in Jacksonville as well as Alachua, Bradford, Flagler and Putnam counties. Voting sites are open by the end of the week in all Florida counties. Voting continues through the Saturday before Election Day across the state and through the Sunday before the election in Duval, Bradford and one early voting site in Gainesville. (Scroll down for exact locations and times in your county.)
Chef Love shares love in her food
Chef Love learned to cook from her grandmother, though her grandmother never actually taught her to cook. Her passion for cooking was passed down to Chef Love who nows pays homage to her grand with her food truck Chef Love Sol Cuisine. Her breakfast bowls have put her on the map in the Arlington community (she is based at 6801 Larkin Rd.), but that reputation is spreading to communities beyond. Rance dropped by her truck to immerse himself in the love and the food! www.cheflovecatering.com.
High school football ‘22: Friday’s scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season is down to the final two weeks. Bartram Trail notched Week 9′s biggest victory, using another strong performance from its defense to beat Gainesville Buchholz 21-6 to wrap up the District 3-4S championship. The Bears (8-0, 3-0) will close out their district schedule next week against Oakleaf but the district crown is already locked up. Beating the Bobcats, a state semifinalist a season ago, was the biggest remaining challenge for the Super 10 No. 2 Bears.
Jacksonville sheriff candidates respond on 3 key issues ahead of early voting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting begins Monday for the November midterm elections and the two remaining candidates vying to be the next Jacksonville sheriff are making their last efforts to try to sway voters their way. Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters debated at a forum Friday afternoon...
‘Something’s not right’: Family has questions after mother, 2 children die in Nassau County house fire
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Hilliard community is grieving the loss of a mother and two young children who died after their home caught fire early Thursday morning. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the western portion of Nassau County roughly three miles from the state line and now both county and state fire investigators are working to learn how it happened.
