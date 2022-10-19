ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?

Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
Fortune

What to know about the pay-yourself-first budgeting method and how it can help set up your finances for life

Sometimes you need to prioritize yourself first. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When you hear the word “budget,” your first thought may be to think about all of the money you’ll need to set aside to pay others. But not all budgets prioritize spending categories in the same way. The pay-yourself-first budget includes a line item at the very top of the list for what may be your most important spending category: you.
CNET

Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score

Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
Kiplinger

The Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards

If you have high-rate credit card debt, consider refinancing it with a balance-transfer credit card. Especially as interest rates tick up, carrying a balance on a credit card becomes more burdensome. Average annual percentage rates on credit cards run from about 15% to 20%, and some cards have rates of nearly 30%.
Forbes Advisor

Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?

If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
NBC San Diego

How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California

When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
CNET

Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit: Best for Bad Credit

The Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit* is an unusual credit card. Designed for people with bad credit, this unsecured credit card doesn't require a security deposit. Furthermore, this credit card offers rewards on purchases -- another rarity among credit cards for people with bad credit.
CNET

Use a Debit Card Instead of a Credit Card and Watch Your Spending Drop

The internet has unleashed a multitude of new payment methods: PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, Google Pay, Apple Pay… the list goes on and on. And yet credit cards remain extremely popular, for good reason. They provide easy financing for large purchases, simplify payments almost everywhere and can give rewards for your spending.
Fortune

How banks and credit unions are different—and how to choose between the two

Anyone can join a bank, but credit unions require a membership. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When you’re searching for a new checking or savings account, there are several options available for the type of financial institution you might do business with. Two commonly used institutions you might consider: banks and credit unions. But not all financial institutions are created equal.
The Penny Hoarder

The 6 Best Credit Cards for Bad Credit of October 2022

The best credit cards for people with bad credit still offer some cashback and bonus rewards. It’s possible to qualify for credit cards even if you have bad credit or no credit history at all. In fact, responsibly using a credit card is one of the easiest ways to establish credit history and repair your credit score.

