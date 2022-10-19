ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Border Report

Mexico to absorb Venezuelans into its labor force

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexico is offering to absorb into its labor force at least some of the thousands of Venezuelans expelled from the United States under the Title 42 public health policy. The three-tiered program includes an invitation to apply for refugee status, 180-day humanitarian visas with an option for temporary work, […]

