Thief used stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Kan. dealer
A Salina auto dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. On Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street in Salina, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Man dies in industrial accident at Salt Lake City countertop installation company
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old man died Saturday after a large piece of granite fell on him while working at a Salt Lake City countertop installation company, police said. Officers responded at 12:19 p.m. to reports of an industrial accident at Creative...
Pedestrian killed in crash on State Street in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened on State Street Friday night.
One person killed in Lehi crash that involved a fire truck
LEHI, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol says one person died Friday afternoon following a crash that involved an emergency vehicle in Lehi near southbound I-15. According to Trooper Quincy Breur, of the UHP, the crash occurred at 12:37 p.m. Friday. The UHP was asked to investigate the crash by Lehi City as it involved a fire truck from the Lehi Fire Department that was responding to a call.
Vehicle goes into canal after crash in Tremonton
TREMONTON, Utah — A pickup truck ended up in a canal in Box Elder County Thursday morning following a two-car crash. The incident happened at 1600 E. Main Street in Tremonton at approximately 7:01 a.m. Sgt. Austin Bowcutt with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle ran...
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
Neighbor says jet fighters 'a normal part of life' after F-35 crash
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — The F-35 that crashed as it neared a runway on the north edge of Hill Air Force Base had just cleared a ridge, with a South Weber neighborhood directly below. Neighbor Greg Holbrook witnessed “a big black plume,” and Bob Boyce—who lives just a...
Man dead after cement truck, SUV crash on Kansas highway
WASHINGTON COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 2p.m. Wednesday in Washington County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Mack Cement Truck driven by Camran B. Bruna, 22, Hanover, was southbound on Kansas 148 Highway seven miles south of Hanover. The driver lost control of the vehicle...
Dump Truck accident on I80 spills glycol causing traffic delays
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 8:10 a.m. on October 21, Park City Fire District Engine 37, Medic Ambulance 37, Medic Engine 35, Ambulance 35, Hazmat 33, BC3, Summit County […]
Lehi Fire truck in fatal T-bone crash on SR 92 while responding to service call
A Lehi Fire truck was involved in a fatal accident while on the way to a service call on SR 92 Friday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
SSLPD: Two-vehicle accident, significant damage, please avoid area
A two-vehicle accident resulting in one car flipping upside down occurred Wednesday morning, according to South Salt Lake Police Department.
Sheriff: Two men transported meth with u-haul in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck Thursday morning south of Holton, Kansas. Just after 11:30a.m. Oct. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck near 190th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located contraband during the stop.
Section of I-80 to close overnight for weekend of Oct. 28-29 for new bridge construction
A section of Interstate 80 will be closed in both directions between 700 East and Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City from Friday, Oct. 28, to Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
Woman killed in crash with fire truck in Lehi
A woman died after her car was hit by a fire engine that was responding to a call in Lehi Friday afternoon.
Motorcyclist thrown from bike after head-on highway crash
DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 39-year-old Herington man was seriously injured when he was hit head-on early Thursday morning on US-77. The man was traveling south on Highway 77 in Dickinson County at 3:50 a.m. Thursday when a 2000 Buick Park Avenue crossed the center line and hit the 2000 Vulcan Kawasaki head-on, throwing the […]
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect
LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man and asking the public for help to locate a suspect considered armed and dangerous. Just after 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded to Newman Regional Health in Emporia after a man sought treatment for a gunshot wound,...
One dead, another injured after fatal three-car crash in Layton
A crash involving three cars in Layton shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday turned fatal as one man died at the scene.
Crash in Layton leaves 1 man dead, 1 woman injured
A road is partially closed in Layton following a car crash that killed one person and left another injured.
Winterize your lawns and gardens now before the upcoming storm hits
These are the final days to winterize, said Ryan Glover, Operations Manager at Glover Nursery in West Jordan.
