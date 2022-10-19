ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Nevada voters weigh state version of Equal Rights Amendment

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters are deciding whether to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment in their state constitution, a sweeping update that would guarantee equal rights to people who have historically been marginalized. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race,...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. During a press conference Friday, leaders...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The convertible Mercedes...
ATHERTON, CA
SFGate

Cal's Gray twins, SSU's Zandonella-Arasa honored by CalHOPE

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twin sisters Anysa and Amaya Gray have overcome a rough early life and tough start at California to succeed on and off the field. The Gray twins, who play soccer for the Golden Bears, and Sonoma State soccer player...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy