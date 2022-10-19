Read full article on original website
Related
FiveThirtyEight sours on House Democrats' chances in California
The recent findings from FiveThirtyEight may leave Democrats anxious.
SFGate
Nevada voters weigh state version of Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters are deciding whether to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment in their state constitution, a sweeping update that would guarantee equal rights to people who have historically been marginalized. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race,...
Parents don't need to vote Republican to send a message to Gavin Newsom
"While many have mentally moved on from school closures, as a parent and concerned Californian, I cannot."
SFGate
California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. During a press conference Friday, leaders...
SFGate
Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion
ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The convertible Mercedes...
SFGate
Cal's Gray twins, SSU's Zandonella-Arasa honored by CalHOPE
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twin sisters Anysa and Amaya Gray have overcome a rough early life and tough start at California to succeed on and off the field. The Gray twins, who play soccer for the Golden Bears, and Sonoma State soccer player...
'It's life or death': Why one Hawaii island’s severe drought problem should scare everyone
Maui County currently has the worst drought conditions in the state.
Snow, wind and rain enter NorCal forecast. What will Bay Area see?
Far Northern California and Sierra Nevada are more likely than other areas to see precipitation this weekend.
Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes in remote California redwoods wilderness
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Humboldt County early Thursday morning, striking within the Six Rivers National Forest about 62 miles southwest of Redding, according to the US Geological Survey.
Comments / 0